Lebanese Taverna Silver Spring

Popular Items

Pick Your Platter
Taverna Platter
Traditional Hommus

Mezza

Shawarma Rolls (2)

$5.00

Kibbeh (2)

$5.50

Chicken Samosa (2)

$5.00

10 Falafel Basket

$8.00

5 Falafel Basket

$4.50

Fries & Garlic

$4.50

Soup - Lentil/Spinach

$6.00

Lebneh

$7.00

M’saka

$7.50

Yogurt Salad

$5.50

Baba Ghanoush

$7.50

Grape Leaves

$6.00

Tabouleh

$7.50

Pita Bread

$0.35

Fatayer Cheese

$5.00

Fatayer Spinach

$5.00

Hommus Bar

Traditional Hommus

$7.50

Sandwiches & Flatbreads

Lamb/Ouzi Sandwich

$11.50

Falafel Sandwich

$9.25

Beef Shaw Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Shaw Sandwich

$9.95

Mixed Shaw Sandwich

$10.50

Lamb/Ouzi Sandwich Platter

$14.50

Falafel Sandwich Platter

$12.95

Beef Shaw Sand Platter

$13.50

Chicken Shaw Sand Platter

$12.95

Mixed Shaw Sand Platter

$13.50

Zaatar Flatbread

$7.00

Jibneh Flatbread

$7.50

Chicken Shawarma Flatbread

$9.50

Shawarma Flatbread

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$13.00

Falafel Salad

$12.50

Shawarma Salad

$13.50

Taverna Salad

$9.25

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Mixed Shawarma Salad

$12.50

Rice Bowls

Shawarma Rice Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl

$12.50

Ouzi Rice Bowl

$14.50

Salmon Rice Bowl

$16.00

Mixed Shawarma Rice Bowl

$12.00

Falafel Rice Bowl

$11.00

Platters

Taverna Platter

$13.50

Traditional Platter

$12.95

Pick Your Platter

$13.50

Lebanese Feast

$32.95

Supreme Feast

$39.95

Family Meals

Lamb Family Meal

$49.00

American braised lamb, spiced rice, yogurt salad, hommus and house salad (serves 4 people or 2 with leftovers).

Salmon for 2

$28.00

Serves 2 people. Salmon, baba ghanoush, tabouleh and greek style pita

Mezza Madness for 4

$39.00

Hommus, tabouleh, baba ghanoush, grape leaves, spinach pies, cheese pies and kibbeh with greek style pita. Serves 4, or 2 with leftovers!

Meal for 4 - Chicken Shawarma

$39.00

Rotisserie chicken shawarma, rice, hommus, house salad, garlic sauce and greek style pita

Meal for 4 - Beef/Lamb Shawarma

$39.00

Rotisserie beef/lamb shawarma, rice, hommus, house salad, garlic sauce and greek style pita

Kids

Kids Falafel

$7.50

Kids Chicken Shawarma

$7.50

Kids Beef Shawarma

$7.50

Kids Kibbeh

$7.50

Kids Chix Tenders

$7.50

Non-Alc Beverage

Apple Juice

$1.99

Aqua Panna LG

$3.00

Aqua Panna SM

$2.00

Califia Cold Brew Coffee

$4.15

Fiji 500ml

$1.79

Fiji Liter

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Inkos Iced Tea

$2.50

Jallab Drink

$2.25

Kombucha Gingerade

$5.45

Lemonade

$3.75

Mango Yogurt

$2.99

Mango/Guava

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Najjar Coffee - cup

$2.50

San Pelleg Sodas

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Synergy Cosmic Cranberry

$5.45

Tropicana OJ

$2.25

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.00

Yogurt Drink

$2.25

Retail

Ahmad Ceylon Tea Box

$7.99

Baklava

$2.50

Baklava 4 piece

$9.00

Baklava Large Box

$11.99

Cadbury Flake/Crunchie

$1.99

Chef Ramzi Tahina

$5.99

Chimes Ginger Chews

$2.69

Choco Love Bar

$4.29

Cortas Fig Preserve

$5.49

Cortas Halva

$5.99

Cortas Orange Blossom

$2.99

Cortas Pomegranate Molasses

$3.99

Cortas Quince Preserve

$3.99

Cortas Rose Water

$2.99

Guillon Dueto

$1.49

Guillon Mega Dueto

$2.99

Habibi T-Shirt

$15.95

Halva Choc Bar

$1.99

Hanuta

$2.29

Happy Hippo

$5.99

Haribo Candy

$1.99

HI Chews

$1.29

Hit Bahlsen

$2.79

Jallab Syrub

$6.49

Joya Sesame Lg

$1.19

Justin's PB Cups

$2.19

Kinder Bueno

$2.25

Kinder Delice

$2.25

Kinder Joy

$2.49

Knafe

$5.95

Lindor Truffles

$0.49

Loacker Waffles

$1.49

LT Bags

$1.49

LT Olive Oil

$6.99

Mamoul

$2.25

Mamoul 4 piece

$9.00

Najjar Coffee

$8.99

Nutella Grab & Go

$2.09

Pocky

$2.99

Rice Crackers Kame

$3.19

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Ritter Minis

$0.89

Ritter Sport Choc

$3.99

Rt 11 Chips

$1.99

Saifan Olive Oil

$6.99

Stacy's Pita Chips

$2.29

Toblerone

$3.19

Yara Bulgor

$3.49

Yara Chick Peas

$3.49

Yara Semolina

$2.99

Zaatar Spice

$4.99

Yara Mango Slices

$4.29

Yara Gold Raisins

$4.99

Mezza Platters

CATERING HOMMUS

$45.00

CATERING SPICY HOMMUS

$45.00

CATERING GARLIC HOMMUS

$45.00

CATERING BABA GHANOUSH

$45.00

CATERING BIG DIPPER

$45.00

CATERING SHAWARMA ROLLS

$45.00

CATERING CHICKEN SAMOSAS

$45.00

CATERING KIBBEH

$45.00

CATERING FALAFEL

$45.00

CATERING GRAPE LEAVES

$45.00

CATERING LEBNEH

$45.00

A LA CARTE PITA BREAD SERVICE

$5.00

Salad Platters

CATERING HOUSE SALAD

$45.00

CATERING TABOULEH SALAD

$45.00

Party Boxes

CATERING SHAWARMA

$185.00

CATERING CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$185.00

CATERING COMBINATION SHAWARMA

$185.00

CATERING FALAFEL

$185.00

CATERING GRILLED KAFTA

$185.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

To take part in the Rock Creek Forest ES Fundraiser today, enter "Rock Creek" in the Notes section of your order (not in the Promo code box) and thank you!

Location

8535 Fenton Rd, SIlver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

Gallery
Lebanese Taverna image
Lebanese Taverna image

