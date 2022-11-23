Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

LeBus Bistro East Falls

review star

No reviews yet

4201 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bread

Baguette

$2.50

Farmhouse Boule Loaf

$5.50

Italian Loaf

$3.50

Seeded Italian Loaf

$4.00

Marbled Rye Loaf

$4.50

Seeded Rye Loaf

$4.50

Multi-Grain Loaf

$6.00

Raisin Walnut Loaf

$5.00

Brioche Loaf

$4.50Out of stock

Focaccia

$5.50

Half Baked

$4.00Out of stock

Sunflower Pull-Aparts (6 Pack)

$4.50

Sunflower Pull-Aparts (12 Pack)

$8.50Out of stock

Sunflower Loaf

$4.00

Challah Loaf

$5.50

*Rosh Challah*

$6.00Out of stock

Snow Fkake Rolls

$8.50Out of stock

Discount Multigrain

$2.75Out of stock

Pride Bagels

$1.50Out of stock

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Mighty Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Berry Compote Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Babka Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin-Walnut

$3.00Out of stock

Pound Cakes & Loafs

Iced Lemon PoundCake

$3.00

Marble PoundCake

$3.00

Pumpkin Walnut PoundCake

$3.00

Cranberry Walnut Loaf

$4.00+Out of stock

Banana Bread Loaf

$4.00+

Cornbread Loaf

$3.50+

Babka Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Biscotti

Mandelbrot

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Biscotti

$1.50Out of stock

Biscotti 6 Pack

$9.00Out of stock

Scones

Cran-Apple Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Scones

$2.50Out of stock

Cheddar Onion Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Brownies

ChocoChip Brownie

$2.00

Pecan Brownie

$2.00

Jamies Treats

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake w/ Ganache

$6.00

Pumpkin Rolls

$3.00

Chocolate Ghost Tart

$3.50Out of stock

Cake Pop

$3.00

Cocoa Bomb

$4.00

Corn Bread

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Opened in February 2018, LeBus Bistro is a bar and restaurant serving American home-style eats and hand-crafted cocktails in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.

Website

Location

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129

Directions

Gallery
LeBus Bistro image
LeBus Bistro image
LeBus Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
orange starNo Reviews
5154 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Cafe - Germantown
orange star4.5 • 219
5227 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144
View restaurantnext
Greg's Kitchen - 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
orange star4.3 • 513
4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk - 4411 MAIN ST
orange star3.7 • 88
4411 MAIN ST PHILADELPHIA, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
Lucky's Last Chance (Manayunk)
orange starNo Reviews
4421 Main Street Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
SpOt Gourmet Burgers
orange star4.6 • 413
2821 W Girard Ave Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Northern Liberties
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Midtown Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Washington Square West
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston