American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
LeBus Bistro East Falls
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Opened in February 2018, LeBus Bistro is a bar and restaurant serving American home-style eats and hand-crafted cocktails in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.
Location
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
No Reviews
5154 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurant
Greg's Kitchen - 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
4.3 • 513
4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurant
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk - 4411 MAIN ST
3.7 • 88
4411 MAIN ST PHILADELPHIA, PA 19127
View restaurant