Le Chien Brewing Co

101 S Hummell St

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Order Again

Breakfast

Boudin, Pepperjack, and Eggs Handpie

Boudin, Pepperjack, and Eggs Handpie

$7.00

Baked, the crust is made with European style butter. Flakey and soft. Smokey Boudin, Spicy Pepperjack, and REAL scrambled Eggs. Served with our Secret Boudin Sauce.

Sausage Gravy Handpie

$6.00
Cheesy Hashbrown and Ham Handpie

Cheesy Hashbrown and Ham Handpie

$6.00

Baked, the crust is made with European style butter. Flakey and soft. Melty cheddar cheese, southern style hashbrowns, and seasoned ham pieces.

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Made with River Road's Creole blend. It's medium-dark and is a great everyday choice.

Orange Juice

$1.50

Grower's Pride Orange Juice is full of Vitamin C to start your day.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Your body craves H2O!

Bottled Coca-Cola

$3.50

Mexican Coca-Cola in a glass bottle. It is made with real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Bottled Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Sprite in a glass bottle. It is made with real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

101 S Hummell St, Denham Springs, LA 70726

