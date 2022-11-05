Bars & Lounges
LED Restaurant and Lounge 1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
The perfect environment for everyone here at LED restaurant And lounge...We have soul food wings and subs and even the best crab legs you'll ever taste!!!!
1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
