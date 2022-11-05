LED Restaurant and Lounge imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

LED Restaurant and Lounge 1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100

review star

No reviews yet

1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Bar Bites (Apps)

French Fries

$4.99

Nachos

$7.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

L.E.D. Wing Platter

$25.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Door

$40.00

Big door

$60.00

Baskets

Single Burger Basket

$8.99

Single Cheeseburger Basket

$9.99

Double Burger Basket

$12.99

Double Cheeseburger Basket

$13.99

Steak & Cheese Basket

$13.99

Chicken Steak & Cheese Basket

$13.99

Hot Dog Basket

$9.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Wing Basket

$9.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

Best of Both Worlds Basket

$15.99

All In Burgers

All In Burger

$10.99

Mac & Cheese Burger

$11.99

Chili & Cheese Burger

$11.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Bacon Burger

$11.99

Grilled Cheese Burger

$11.99

Wing Dings

Wing Dings

$7.99+

Baked Potato

Salt & Peppered

$5.99

Steak Baked Potato

$8.99

Chicken Baked Potato

$8.99

Shrimp Baked Potato

$9.99

Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$7.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Loaded Mashed Baked Potato

$5.99

Avocado & Beans

$6.99

LED Famous Fries

Steak & Cheese Fries

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$16.99

Crab Leg & Shrimp Fries

$16.99

Pizza Fries

$16.99

Loaded Fries

$16.99

Fried Pickles

$16.99

Vegan Mexican Fries

$16.99

Avocado & Cheese Fries

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Strip Fries

$16.99

Chili & Cheese Fries

$9.99

Subs

Steak Sub

$12.99

Chicken Sub

$12.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.99

Chicken Tender Sub

$12.99

Club Sub

$12.99

Egg Rolls

Steak Egg Roll

$3.99

Shrimp Egg Roll

$4.99

Chicken Egg Roll

$3.99

Veggie Egg Roll

$2.99

Salads

Caesar

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

House

$7.99

Sides

Corn Pudding

$3.99

Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Fried Potatoes

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Cabbage

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Mac And Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

Caramel Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Fried

Chicken (Fried)

$12.99

Fish (Fried)

$14.99

Pork Chops (Fried)

$13.99

Catfish (Fried)

$16.99

Turkey (Fried)

$13.99

Baked

Chicken (Baked)

$11.99

Roast Beef (Baked)

$15.99

Ham (Baked)

$12.99

Ham & Turkey (Baked)

$14.99

Pigs Feet (Baked)

$17.99

Chitterlings (Baked)

$18.99

Crab Leg Dinner (Baked)

$39.99

Sides

Rolls

$1.50

Corn Bread

$1.99

Stuffing

$2.50

Corn Pudding

$3.99

Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Fried & Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Cabbage

$3.99

RIce Pudding

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Specialties

Cajun salmon and shrimp

$25.99

My strip

$22.99

Champagne chicken

$19.99

Chicken alfredo penne

$19.99

Long Island

Srawberry Long Island

$8.00

Georgia Peach

$8.00

Blue Motor Cycle

$8.00

Trash Can

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Mixed drinks

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Dirty Bong Water

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Strawberry Pina Colada

$10.00

Hennyrita

$12.00

Spiked Peach Lemonade

$10.00

Dusse Mango Mojito

$10.00

Jungle Punch For 2

$20.00

Jungle Punch For 1

$10.00

Shots

B-52

$8.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Four Horseman

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Redhead Slut

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

Jose Rep

$7.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Patron Rep

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Casamigos

$11.00

1942

$40.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Cordials

Christian Brothers Brandy

$10.00

E And J Brandy VSOP

$10.00

Paul Masson Brandy

$10.00

Dusse

$10.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Dusse

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$5.00

Kids

2 Tenders And Fries

$4.99

Hotdog And Fries

$3.99

Grilled Cheese And Fries

$4.99

Mac-n-cheese And Fries

$4.99

Cheese/hamburger And Fries

$5.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Punch

$2.99

Sodas

$2.49

D.C. Tea And Lemonade

$3.99

Bottle Beers

Db Vienna Lager

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00

Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Corona Light Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Bottle

$6.00

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Coors Bottle

$4.00

Sam Adams Bottle

$6.00

Red Stripe Bottle

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Can Beers

Yuengling Can

$3.00

Coors Light Can

$3.00

Miller Lite Can

$3.00

Truly Black Cherry

$4.00

Truly Blueberry Acai

$4.00

Truly Raspberry Lime

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly Berry Punch

$4.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$4.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$4.00

Basic

Hookah basic

$25.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The perfect environment for everyone here at LED restaurant And lounge...We have soul food wings and subs and even the best crab legs you'll ever taste!!!!

Location

1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

Gallery
LED Restaurant and Lounge image

