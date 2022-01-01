  • Home
  Odessa
  Ledgens Pizza - Medical Park - 4101 Medical Park Drive #135
Ledgens Pizza - Medical Park 4101 Medical Park Drive #135

No reviews yet

4101 Medical Park Drive #135

Odessa, TX 79765

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Pizza
8" Pizza
12" Pizza

Kid’s Korner

Kids 1/2 It. Sand Sm. Salad

$9.99

Kids 8" Pep Pizza

$7.49

Kids 8" Cheese

$7.49

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Spagh w/meatballs

$7.49

Desserts

Plain Cheese Cake

$4.99

Cheese Cake w/ Topping

$5.49

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.49

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Brownie

$3.75

Appetizers

6 Piece Wings

$10.99

10 Piece Wings

$16.99

30 Piece Wings

$39.99

Garlic Bread Basket

$4.99

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Meatball Sand

$11.99

Italian Roast Beef

$11.99

Salad Bar

Unlimited Salad Bar( Lg To Go)

Unlimited Salad Bar( Lg To Go)

$10.99

Create A Pizza

8" Pizza

$8.99

10" Pizza

$14.95

12" Pizza

$17.95

14" Pizza

$18.95

10" Gluten Free

$15.95

10" Cauliflower Crust

$14.95

Specialty Pizza

Ultimate Pepperoni

Ultimate Pepperoni

$24.95
Supreme

Supreme

$24.95

The Italian

$24.95
The Meathead

The Meathead

$24.95

The Veggie

$24.95

Ledgen(white buffalo)

$24.95

Med Meathead

$21.95

Med Veggie

$21.95

Med Supreme

$21.95

Med Ultimate Pepperoni

$21.95

Med Italian

$21.95

Small Supreme(10")

$15.99

Small Meathead(10")

$15.99

Medium Pepp Pizza

$14.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Hawaii Five'O

$24.95

Med Hawaii Five'O

$21.95

Small Hawaii Five'O

$15.95

Dinner

Spaghetti

$10.99

Meat Lasagna

$11.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.99

Spaghetti W/ Alfredo & Meat Balls

$11.99

Speg w/alfredo & Ckn

$14.99

Spagh With Alfredo

$10.99

Extra

Ranch

$0.80

Marinara

$0.80

Charcuterie Boards

Medium

$49.99

Small

$32.99

Casseroles

Large

$47.99

Medium

$32.99

Fountain Drinks

20 ounce

$2.99

32 ounce

$3.99

Kids Drink

$1.95

Bottle Drinks

20 Oz. Coke

$2.99

20 Oz. Diet Coke

$2.99

20 Oz. Fresca

$2.99

20 Oz Coke Zero

$2.99

20 oz Root Beer

$2.99

20 Oz Sprite

$2.99

20 Oz Smart Water

$2.99

20 Oz Blue Powerade

$2.99

20 Oz. Mr Pibb

$2.99

Pure water

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.99

2 Liter Coke

$4.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.95

2 Liter Mr Pibb

$4.95

2 Liter Fresca

$4.95

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.95

2 Liter Sprite

$4.95

Beer & Wine

Coors Light

$3.75

Ultra

$3.75

Dos

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Haze

$4.75

5 Hour Drive

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4101 Medical Park Drive #135, Odessa, TX 79765

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

