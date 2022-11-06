Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ledger - Salem, Mass

No reviews yet

125 Washington St

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Squash Bisque
Double Burger
Fried Brussel Sprouts

Appetizers

Popovers

Popovers

$9.00

two popovers, roasted garlic honey butter, beef dripping

Crispy Gem Salad

Crispy Gem Salad

$15.00

cabbage, radish, peanuts, wontons, sesame, carrot ginger vinaigrette

Fall Salad

$15.00

arugula, squash, mushrooms, goat cheese, almonds, red wine vinaigrette

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

parmesan, caesar, za'atar

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$19.00

apricots, cashews, miso vinaigrette, hot honey, fermented pepper

Squash Bisque

$14.00

lime, red curry, coconut, thai basil, mint cilantro, pepitas

Sweet Potato Toast

$16.00

maitake mushroom and sweet potato toast, gorgonzola dolce, caramelized onions, walnuts, honey, herbs

Large Plates

Mushroom Campanelle

Mushroom Campanelle

$29.00

mushrooms, spinach, leeks, parmesan cream

Bolognese

Bolognese

$34.00

mafaldine, ragu of beef, lamb and pork, tomato, parmesan, herbs

Duck Breast

$38.00

blueberries, celery root, frisée salad, hazelnuts, duck fat potatoes

Prime Sirloin

Prime Sirloin

$48.00

sweet onion puree, chimichurri, spicy broccolini, yukon potatoes

Double Burger

Double Burger

$21.00

two smash patties, special sauce, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, salt baked fries, sesame seed bun

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$30.00

potato puree, chicken jus, delicata, carrots, cauliflower

Ribeye

$60.00Out of stock

12oz Wood-Grilled Prime-Grade Boneless Ribeye - pepper-crusted, w/ salt-baked fries, & mixed greens w/ shaved fennel & dilly beans

Salmon

$34.00

squash puree, brussels, cranberry, pepitas, pistachio pesto

Cauliflower

$25.00

lentils, tomato, leeks, coconut yogurt, apricot chutney, almonds, herbs

Sides

Side Wedges

Side Wedges

$7.00

Pastry

Peaches and Cream Galette

$13.00

macerated peaches, white peony tea, sunflower seed granola, tarragon, currants, vanilla ice cream

Death by Chocolate

$13.00

Kid Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter & Cheese

$14.00

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Red Sauce Pasta

$14.00

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side English Muffin

$4.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Mixed Greens

$7.00

Side Potato

$6.00

Side Holly

$3.00

Side Toast & Jam

$4.00

Mixed Berries Bowl

$10.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$12.00

LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIES

LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - SM

LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - SM

$55.00
LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - MED

LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - MED

$55.00
LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - LRG

LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - LRG

$55.00
LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - XLRG

LEDGER PREMIUM GRIFFIN ZIP HOODIE - XLRG

$55.00

TIKI MUGS

MOW-MOW MUG

MOW-MOW MUG

$45.00Out of stock
PINEAPPLE KING MUG

PINEAPPLE KING MUG

$45.00
MARQOOL MUG

MARQOOL MUG

$45.00Out of stock
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Upscale restaurant & bar serving New England cuisine in a 19th-century bank building by Owner Matt O'Neil and Chef Daniel Gursha.

125 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

