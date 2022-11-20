Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms Stone Bridge Farms
281 Co Rd 717
Cullman, AL 35055
Appetizers
Chef special
Honey sriracha fried breaded shrimp
Batter Fried Mushrooms
Crab Dip
Fried Dill Pickles
Fried Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Ledger’s Tidbits
Loaded Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Oyster, baked, 1/2 doz
Oyster, baked, doz
Oyster, raw, 1/2 doz
Oyster, raw, doz
Oyster, Rockefeller, 1/2 doz
Oyster, Rockefeller, doz
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
Seared Ahi Tuna
Loaded Potato Soup
Desserts
Entrees
Chef Special
Black and blue burger blue chesse, bbq bacon, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with steak fries
10oz NY Strip Steak
Grilled 12oz Prime Rib
20oz Porter House
8oz Filet
Grilled 8oz Prime Rib
Bow Tie Pasta
12oz Ribeye Steak
16oz T-Bone Steak
Catfish Platter
3 catfish filets served with steak fries, hush puppies, and cole slaw (upon request) (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Fresh Fried Gulf Shrimp
Ledger's Burger
2 four ounce patties, American cheese, bacon, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato.
Chicken Tender Basket w/ Fries
Low Country Boil (Set Plate)
Red Snapper
Salmon Filet
Shrimp & Grits
Steakhouse Burger
2 four ounce patties
Pork Chop w/Apple Chutney
Pork Chop w/Roasted Pepper Jelly
Vegetable Plate
Roasted Stuffed Chicken
Prime Rib Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib served with sauteed onions, argula, and creamy horseradish
Brunch Burger
Two 4oz patties, pepper jack cheese, bacon jam, fried egg, lettuce and tomato
Seared Bay Scallops
Soups & Salads
Kids
Extra Sides
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Brussels Sprouts
Creamed Spinach
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Sauteed Mushrooms
Steak Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Casserole
Loaded Baked Potato
Squash Casserole
Cajun Cheddar Grits
No Sides
Mac & Cheese
Cheesy Corn Bake
Non-Alcoholic
Kids Drinks
Beers
Black warrior blackberry
Bud Light
Coors Lite
Corona Extra
Galley Brew
Goat Island
IPA
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Misc Bottle beer
Non alcoholic beer
Ranch Water
Special (clearance)
Thursday Pint Night 12oz
Thursday Pitcher
Truly
White Claw
Yeingling
Cider Boys Pint
Classic Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Bahama mama
Berry breeze
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Espresso Martini
French 75
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Gin & Tonic
Gin Martini
Green Tea
Irish Coffee
Ledgers martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Paloma
PBnJ old Fashioned
Pina Colado
Pomegranate mule
Royal Rose
Sex on the Beach
Silk Rose
Southern chill
Spiced Dark & Stormy
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Under the Apple Tree
Vodka Martini
Whipped hot Cocoa
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wines
Merlot (red)
Pinot Noir (red)
Cabernet (red)
Chardonnay (white)
Pinot Grigio (white)
Sauvignon Blanc (white)
Rose/White Zinfandel (pink)
Champange
14 Hands Blend
Angels & Cowboys Bottle Only
Belle Glos Pinot Noir Las Alturas
Belle Glos Pinot Noir-Bottle
Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle only
Chapoutier Banylus bottle only
Christopher Michael Cabernet Sauvignon
Copain Pinot Noir
Dom Manoir Beaujolais bottle only
Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon bottle only
Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon bottle only
Heathen Wines Cuvee Cremsi Red blend-bottle
Hedges CMS
J Vineyards Brut Rose bottle only
Josh Pinot Noir
Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon
Kendall Jackson pinot noir
La Posta Malbec
La Stoppa Trebbiolo-Bottle only
Leese-Fitch Merlot 2017
Les Volets Pinot Noir
Nielson Pinot Noir 2015
Noble vines Cabernet
Oberon Merlot 2017
Opus One 2009 library bottle only
Opus One 2017 bottle only
Opus One 2018-Bottle
Opus One Overture-Bottle
Orin Mercury Head Cabernet bottle only
Penner Ash Pinot Noir-Bottle
Prisoner Red Blend bottle only
Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon
R Mondavi Private Select Pinot Noir
R. Stuart Big Fire
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti
Saldo Zinfandel bottle only
Sanford Fountain Hills Pinot Noir 2015
Santa Barbara Pinot floral dry full bodied
Sangria
Southern Roots Estate Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle
Southern Roots The Secret 2019-bottle
Talbott Monterey KH Pinot Noir bottle only
Trebbiolo Rosso 2018
Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon
Tribute. Cabernet Sauvignon
Vision Cellars Pinot Noir-Bottle
Wild Hog Pinot-Bottle
Woodbridge pinot noir
Tilia malbec
Bliss Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Charles Krug chardonnay
Copain Chardonnay 2016
Elizabeth Spencer Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Frank Family Chardonnay 2016
Frisky Picily Riesling
Gerard Bertrand Cigalus Blanc
Gerard Bertrand Hospitalet Blanc
Hahn Chardonnay 2018
Kendall Jackson pinot gris
Lagaria Pinot Grigio 2018
Lange Arneis White 2019
Matua Valley Sauvignon blanc
Noble vines pinot grigio
Oberon Chardonnay Carneros
R Mondavi Private Select Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 2019
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay bottle only
Sonoroso Sweet White bottle only
Southern Roots Carneros Chardonnay-Bottle
St Michaels Reisling
Tenuta Lepia Soave-Bottle
Terlato Pinot Grigio 2018
Terra D'aligi Pecorino Zite
Tintero Arneis Langhe
Trefethen Chardonnay-Bottle
Trefethen Riesling
Union Hill Chardonnay-Bottle
Vision Cellars Blanc-Bottle
Voga pinot grigio
Woodbridge pinot grigio
Zulal Voskehat bottle only
Destolle Cava Brut bottle only
Dom Perignon 2010 bottle only
Gruet Demi Sec bottle
House Champagne
House Rose coats de roses
LaMarca Prosecco
Perrier Jouet 2011 bottle only
Sparkling Gruet Brut
Veuve Clicquot Brut (Bottle Only)
Dom Perignon 2012 bottle only
Cotes des Roses (House Rose)
Innocent Bystander Moscato
Luccio Moscato
Luccio Peach Moscato
Risata White
Roscato SWEET RED
Case wine
Liquor
vodka
Gin
rum
Bourbon/whiskey
Tequila
Angel's Envy
Barrell Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Blue Note
Bluenote
Bookers
Buffalo trace
Bulleit 10
Bullet Single Barrell
Bulliet Rye
Calamut
Chattanooga Distillery Cask 111
Clyde Mays 85
Clyde Mays 92
Clyde Mays Straight Rye
Coopers Craft
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Eagles Rare
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye
Evan Williams Peach
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
High West
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jefferson's Reserve
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Single BARREL
Knob Creek Single BATCH
Lee W. Sinclair
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Nulu Small
Old Forester
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1920
Old Overholt Rye
Select Club Pecan Preline
Sexton Single Malt Irish
Skrewball
Sweet Lucy
Whistlepig
Wild turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Willet
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
Old Forester 1897
Absolut
Belvedere
Cathead
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Redmont
Smirnoff
Titos
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Citron
Pinnacle Whipped
Don Julio
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Reposado Primavera
Jose 1800 Cristalino
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Teremana Silver
Villa One Reposada
Don't Julio 70th edition's
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Brugal 1888
Malibu
Malibu Black
Mt. Gay
Sailor Jerrys
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Botanist
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Vulcan
Ardbeg Single Malt 10yr
Dewars White Label
Glenfidcich 12 yr
Glenkiniche
Glenlivit 12 yr
Glenmorangie 10
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 12 yr
Monkey Shoulder
Balvenie 12 year
Baileys Irish Crème
Buttershots
Chambord
Disaronno
Domaine de Canton
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Godiva White Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Southern Comfort
St. Germain
Featured Wine
Drink specials
Water
Soft Drinks
Brunch Cocktails
Brunch Entrees
Beef Tenderloin Benedict
Classic Benedict
Steak & Eggs
Chicken and Waffles
Breakfast Burger
Hot Chicken Biscuit
Eggs (2)
French Toast
Ledgers Omelet
Denver Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Meat Lovers Omelet
Chicken Fried Benedict
Prime Rib Benedict
Ledger Breakfast Platter
Brunch Sides
Bacon (3)
Buttered Toast (4)
Cheese Grits
English Muffin (1)
side of Gravy
Poached Egg (1)
Biscuit
Sausage (2)
Single Waffle
Grits
Biscuit & Gravy
Pancakes (2)
Scramble eggs (2)
Over easy 2
Over hard 2
Over medium 2
Sunny side up 2
Fried potatoes
Sausage biscuit
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Steakhouse with hand cut steaks and fresh seafood. Large dining room, bar, enclosed outdoor deck with a fireplace, and private dining available.
281 Co Rd 717, Cullman, AL 35055