Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms Stone Bridge Farms

Appetizers

Chef special

$11.00

Honey sriracha fried breaded shrimp

Batter Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Crab Dip

$10.00

Fried Dill Pickles

$8.00

Fried Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Ledger’s Tidbits

$11.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Oyster, baked, 1/2 doz

$18.00

Oyster, baked, doz

$26.00

Oyster, raw, 1/2 doz

$16.00

Oyster, raw, doz

$24.00

Oyster, Rockefeller, 1/2 doz

$18.00

Oyster, Rockefeller, doz

$27.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

$8.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Turtle cheesecake

$6.00

Key lime pie

$6.00

Smores Browie

$6.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin roll

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chef Special

$15.00

Black and blue burger blue chesse, bbq bacon, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with steak fries

10oz NY Strip Steak

$26.00

Grilled 12oz Prime Rib

$29.00

20oz Porter House

$37.00

8oz Filet

$35.00

Grilled 8oz Prime Rib

$27.00

Bow Tie Pasta

$15.00

12oz Ribeye Steak

$28.00

16oz T-Bone Steak

$31.00

Catfish Platter

$22.00

3 catfish filets served with steak fries, hush puppies, and cole slaw (upon request) (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Fresh Fried Gulf Shrimp

$25.00

Ledger's Burger

$16.00

2 four ounce patties, American cheese, bacon, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato.

Chicken Tender Basket w/ Fries

$15.00

Low Country Boil (Set Plate)

$22.00

Red Snapper

$28.00

Salmon Filet

$24.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Steakhouse Burger

$16.00

2 four ounce patties

Pork Chop w/Apple Chutney

$25.00

Pork Chop w/Roasted Pepper Jelly

$25.00

Vegetable Plate

$16.00

Roasted Stuffed Chicken

$23.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved Prime Rib served with sauteed onions, argula, and creamy horseradish

Brunch Burger

$17.00

Two 4oz patties, pepper jack cheese, bacon jam, fried egg, lettuce and tomato

Seared Bay Scallops

$25.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

All you can eat Salad Bar

$18.00

Salad bar add on (purchase of an entree)

$8.00

Steak for Salad

$5.00

Chicken for salad

$5.00

Shrimp for salad

$5.00

Baked Potato & Salad Bar

$17.00

Kids

Kids (2) Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$5.00

Kids Side Caesar Salad

$1.75

Kids Catfish

$8.00Out of stock

kids cheeseburger

$6.00

kids pasta (1/2 portion alfredo)

$5.00

Kids Ribeye & Fries

$12.00

Extra Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Squash Casserole

$6.00

Cajun Cheddar Grits

$6.00

No Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cheesy Corn Bake

$6.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Oj

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Milk - Whole

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Soda water

$2.00

Espresso (singles shot)

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Soft Drink

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Beers

Black warrior blackberry

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00+

Coors Lite

$4.00+

Corona Extra

$4.50+

Galley Brew

$3.00+

Goat Island

$9.00+

IPA

$5.00+

Michelob Ultra

$29.95+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Misc Bottle beer

$4.50

Non alcoholic beer

$4.00

Ranch Water

$5.00+

Special (clearance)

$3.00

Thursday Pint Night 12oz

$3.00

Thursday Pitcher

$6.00

Truly

$5.00+

White Claw

$5.00+

Yeingling

$4.00+

Cider Boys Pint

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama mama

$8.00

Berry breeze

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Ledgers martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Liquid marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

PBnJ old Fashioned

$9.00

Pina Colado

$8.00

Pomegranate mule

$8.00

Royal Rose

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Silk Rose

$9.00

Southern chill

$8.00

Spiced Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Under the Apple Tree

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Whipped hot Cocoa

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wines

Merlot (red)

$6.00+

Pinot Noir (red)

$6.00+

Cabernet (red)

$6.00+

Chardonnay (white)

$6.00+

Pinot Grigio (white)

$6.00+

Sauvignon Blanc (white)

$6.00+

Rose/White Zinfandel (pink)

$6.00+

Champange

$6.00+

14 Hands Blend

$10.00+

Angels & Cowboys Bottle Only

$47.00+

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Las Alturas

$15.00+

Belle Glos Pinot Noir-Bottle

$15.00+

Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$8.00+

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle only

$215.00

Chapoutier Banylus bottle only

$25.00

Christopher Michael Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Copain Pinot Noir

$11.00+Out of stock

Dom Manoir Beaujolais bottle only

$47.00Out of stock

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon bottle only

$21.00

Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon bottle only

$45.00

Heathen Wines Cuvee Cremsi Red blend-bottle

$15.00+

Hedges CMS

$10.00+

J Vineyards Brut Rose bottle only

$31.99

Josh Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson pinot noir

$8.00+

La Posta Malbec

$12.00+

La Stoppa Trebbiolo-Bottle only

$56.00

Leese-Fitch Merlot 2017

$8.00+

Les Volets Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Nielson Pinot Noir 2015

$13.00+Out of stock

Noble vines Cabernet

$22.00+

Oberon Merlot 2017

$11.00+

Opus One 2009 library bottle only

$449.00

Opus One 2017 bottle only

$380.00

Opus One 2018-Bottle

$380.00

Opus One Overture-Bottle

$199.00

Orin Mercury Head Cabernet bottle only

$125.00

Orin Mercury Head Cabernet bottle only

$125.00

Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet bottle only

$165.00Out of stock

Penner Ash Pinot Noir-Bottle

$21.00+

Prisoner Red Blend bottle only

$65.00

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

R Mondavi Private Select Pinot Noir

$8.00+

R. Stuart Big Fire

$11.00+

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti

$15.00+

Saldo Zinfandel bottle only

$21.00Out of stock

Sanford Fountain Hills Pinot Noir 2015

$47.00

Santa Barbara Pinot floral dry full bodied

Sangria

$7.00+

Southern Roots Estate Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle

$26.00+

Southern Roots The Secret 2019-bottle

$89.00

Talbott Monterey KH Pinot Noir bottle only

$18.00

Trebbiolo Rosso 2018

$11.00+

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+Out of stock

Tribute. Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00+

Vision Cellars Pinot Noir-Bottle

$96.00

Wild Hog Pinot-Bottle

$76.00Out of stock

Woodbridge pinot noir

$6.00+

Tilia malbec

$6.00+

Bliss Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$11.00+

Charles Krug chardonnay

$15.00+

Copain Chardonnay 2016

$11.00+

Elizabeth Spencer Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$11.00+

Frank Family Chardonnay 2016

$84.00

Frisky Picily Riesling

$6.00+Out of stock

Gerard Bertrand Cigalus Blanc

$55.00Out of stock

Gerard Bertrand Hospitalet Blanc

$65.00Out of stock

Hahn Chardonnay 2018

$10.00+

Kendall Jackson pinot gris

$8.00+

Lagaria Pinot Grigio 2018

$12.00+

Lange Arneis White 2019

$60.00

Matua Valley Sauvignon blanc

$8.00+

Noble vines pinot grigio

$22.00+

Oberon Chardonnay Carneros

$11.00+

R Mondavi Private Select Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 2019

$10.00+

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay bottle only

$30.00

Sonoroso Sweet White bottle only

$20.00

Southern Roots Carneros Chardonnay-Bottle

$13.00+

St Michaels Reisling

$9.00+

Tenuta Lepia Soave-Bottle

$60.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio 2018

$12.00+

Terra D'aligi Pecorino Zite

$12.00Out of stock

Tintero Arneis Langhe

$31.00Out of stock

Trefethen Chardonnay-Bottle

$14.00+

Trefethen Riesling

$11.00+

Union Hill Chardonnay-Bottle

$60.00

Vision Cellars Blanc-Bottle

$68.00

Voga pinot grigio

$8.00+

Woodbridge pinot grigio

$6.00+

Zulal Voskehat bottle only

$16.20

Destolle Cava Brut bottle only

$31.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon 2010 bottle only

$195.00

Gruet Demi Sec bottle

$32.00Out of stock

House Champagne

$6.00+

House Rose coats de roses

$15.00+

LaMarca Prosecco

$27.00+

Perrier Jouet 2011 bottle only

$190.00Out of stock

Sparkling Gruet Brut

$8.00+Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot Brut (Bottle Only)

$99.00

Dom Perignon 2012 bottle only

$399.00

Cotes des Roses (House Rose)

$6.00+

Innocent Bystander Moscato

$11.00+

Luccio Moscato

$9.00+

Luccio Peach Moscato

$9.00+

Risata White

$9.00+Out of stock

Roscato SWEET RED

$8.00+

Case wine

$348.00

Liquor

vodka

$6.79

Gin

$6.79

rum

$6.79

Bourbon/whiskey

$6.79

Tequila

$6.79

Angel's Envy

$11.00Out of stock

Barrell Bourbon

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00+Out of stock

Blue Note

$50.00

Bluenote

$10.00

Bookers

$11.25+

Buffalo trace

$11.00+Out of stock

Bulleit 10

$11.25+

Bullet Single Barrell

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.25+

Calamut

$35.00

Chattanooga Distillery Cask 111

$10.74

Clyde Mays 85

$11.25+

Clyde Mays 92

$13.00+

Clyde Mays Straight Rye

$10.00+

Coopers Craft

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Eagles Rare

$18.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$7.50+

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00+

Evan Williams Peach

$7.44+

Four Roses

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.25+

High West

$11.25+

High West Double Rye

$11.25+

Jack Daniels

$7.44+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.50+

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.75+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.50+

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Knob Creek Single BARREL

$9.00+

Knob Creek Single BATCH

$14.00+

Lee W. Sinclair

$15.00

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Makers Mark 46

$9.25+

Nulu Small

$15.00

Old Forester

$8.00+

Old Forester 1870

$11.25+

Old Forester 1920

$15.00+

Old Overholt Rye

$5.00+

Select Club Pecan Preline

$8.00

Sexton Single Malt Irish

$8.25+

Skrewball

$7.50+

Sweet Lucy

$7.50+

Whistlepig

$15.00

Wild turkey 101

$7.04+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$14.00

Willet

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$10.00+

Old Forester 1897

$13.00+

Absolut

$7.44+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Cathead

$7.44+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Redmont

$6.79+

Smirnoff

$7.44+

Titos

$6.79+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.44+

Smirnoff Citron

$7.44+

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.44+

Don Julio

$13.00+

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado Primavera

$25.00

Jose 1800 Cristalino

$12.40+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

Patron Reposado

$13.00+

Patron Silver

$13.00+

Teremana Silver

$7.44+

Villa One Reposada

$7.44+

Don't Julio 70th edition's

$18.00

Bacardi

$7.44+

Captain Morgan

$7.44+

Diplomatico

$9.09+

Brugal 1888

$9.09+

Malibu

$5.79+

Malibu Black

$5.79+

Mt. Gay

$5.79+

Sailor Jerrys

$5.79+

Aviation

$8.26+

Beefeater

$7.44+

Bombay Dry

$7.44+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.26+

Botanist

$12.40+

Hendricks

$8.26+

Tanqueray

$6.79+

Vulcan

$6.79+

Ardbeg Single Malt 10yr

$15.00+

Dewars White Label

$7.25+

Glenfidcich 12 yr

$12.75+

Glenkiniche

$18.00+

Glenlivit 12 yr

$12.50+

Glenmorangie 10

$11.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Macallan 12 yr

$21.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00+

Balvenie 12 year

$8.00+Out of stock

Baileys Irish Crème

$7.50+

Buttershots

$3.00+

Chambord

$5.00+

Disaronno

$7.75+

Domaine de Canton

$8.00+

Drambuie

$11.00+

Fernet Branca

$8.00+

Fireball

$4.25+

Frangelico

$7.50+

Godiva Chocolate

$8.75+

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.75+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$6.25+

Kahlua

$6.25+

Peach Schnapps

$3.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

St. Germain

$10.00+

Featured Wine

Bottle

$15.00

Glass

$5.00

Drink specials

Drink special's

$5.00

Water

Water

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Tea

Sweet

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Half and half

$3.00

Brunch Cocktails

Classic mimosa

$1.00

Flavored Mimosa

$3.00

Ledger's Berry Breeze

$9.00

Ledger's Martini

$10.00

Pancake Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Pomegranate Mule

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00+

Silk Rose

$9.00

White Russian

$5.00

Bottle Mimosa

$5.00

Pitcher OJ

$6.00

Brunch Entrees

Beef Tenderloin Benedict

$30.00

Classic Benedict

$13.00

Steak & Eggs

$16.00+

Chicken and Waffles

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$11.00

Hot Chicken Biscuit

$7.00

Eggs (2)

$4.00

French Toast

$11.00

Ledgers Omelet

$10.00

Denver Omelet

$9.00

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.00

Chicken Fried Benedict

$12.00

Prime Rib Benedict

$20.00

Ledger Breakfast Platter

$10.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon (3)

$3.00

Buttered Toast (4)

$1.00

Cheese Grits

$1.50

English Muffin (1)

$1.25

side of Gravy

$0.50

Poached Egg (1)

$1.75

Biscuit

$1.00

Sausage (2)

$2.00

Single Waffle

$2.50

Grits

$2.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.00

Pancakes (2)

$2.00

Scramble eggs (2)

$3.00

Over easy 2

$3.00

Over hard 2

$3.00

Over medium 2

$3.00

Sunny side up 2

$3.00

Fried potatoes

$2.00

Sausage biscuit

$4.00

Kids Brunch

Kids Breakfast Platter 1ES, Grits, Potato Hash, Toast, Bacon

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Potato Hash

$4.75

Kids (3) Tenders & Potato Hash

$5.00

Kids Cheesy Grits, Toast, Bacon

$2.00

Kid's Pancakes

$3.00

Kids Free Buffet (<3)

Kids Brunch Buffet (4 - 12)

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steakhouse with hand cut steaks and fresh seafood. Large dining room, bar, enclosed outdoor deck with a fireplace, and private dining available.

Website

Location

281 Co Rd 717, Cullman, AL 35055

Directions

Gallery
Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms image

