Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out 891 DeMarco Dr

No reviews yet

891 DeMarco Dr

Henderson, NV 89011

Daily Menu

Appetizers

Le Doux - Chos

$10.00

Hand fried tortilla chips piled high with diced jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and melted cheese on the side.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

One dozen wings in your choice of traditional spicy buffalo, garlic parmesan, sesame ginger soy, or Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Fried Olives & Pickles

$10.00

Green manzanillo olives and dill pickle spears lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with croutons, bacon, and our signature honey buffalo aioli.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Horse Shoe Onion Rings

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

6 large shrimp chilled on a bed of greens and served with our house made cocktail sauce.

Prime Beef Skewers

$19.00

Bone Marrow

$26.00

Oysters

$18.00+

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Steak Out Salad

Steak Out Salad

$12.00

Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, grilled salmon filet, shrimp, or lump lobster on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, blood orange vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

PokeBowl

$24.00

Peach Burrata Salad

$19.00

Mug O Chili

$8.00

SeaFood Bisque

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Chopped lobster in mixed mayonnaise, fresh squeezed lemon juice, diced celery, fresh tarragon, and a hint of hot sauce on a new England style bun.

BBQ Prime Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Shaved Prime New York grilled and tossed with Just LeDoux it bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with house made cilantro slaw on a brioche bun.

Salt & Vinegar Chicken Sandwich

Salt & Vinegar Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Home made salt & vinegar breaded chicken, garlic aioli, and pickles served on a brioche bun.

The Marosok

The Marosok

$16.00

Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Southwest Veggie Melt

Southwest Veggie Melt

$17.00

Avocado, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts with chili-lime sauce, whit cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.

Philly Steak Roll

$20.00

Prime New York grilled with onions, peppers, topped with swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, on a new England style bun.

Bronco Beast Burger

$19.00

Cowboy Cuisine

Bareback Jack Spare Ribs

Bareback Jack Spare Ribs

$32.00

Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.

Salt & Vinegar Chicken Strips

$16.00

3 of our house made specialty salt & vinegar chicken strips served with malt vinegar aioli for dipping.

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$47.00

StoneFire Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Prime Beef Stroganoff

$29.00

Rack of Lamb

$34.00

Seafood

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$26.00

tender cavatappi pasta mixed with creamy béchamel cheese sauce, and lump crab meat topped with panko bread crumbs.

Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

5 large 16-20 shrimp butterflied and battered with coconut then fried. Served with our house made cocktail and pineapple colada sauces and Texas toast.

Lobster Tails

Lobster Tails

$67.00

2 5-6 oz. battered butterflied lobster tail fried or grilled to perfection. Served with clarified butter or cocktail sauce and Texas toast.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$34.00

Mussels

$26.00

Atlantic Salmon Filet

$32.00

Sustainably wild caught salmon filet, flash frozen on the boat and hand cut locally, seasoned with your choice of sesame ginger soy or traditional lemon seasoning, then grilled to temperature of your liking. Served with sautéed peppers and onions and Texas toast.

Pan Seared Chilean Seabass

$42.00

8 oz sea bass filet pan seared and topped with avocado salsa.

Fish N Chips

$23.00

Alaskan King Crab

$55.00+

Vaquero Cuisine

Enchiladas

$19.00

Fried Tacos

$19.00

The Juan

$44.00

Picado

Sides

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Fries

$8.00

Tots

$8.00

Sweet Tots

$8.00

Side Salad *

$5.00

Cup of Chili *

$5.00

Side Sauce

Baked Potato

$8.00

Country Style Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asapargus

$10.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Butternut Squash Casserole

$10.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$4.00

Roasted Salsa

$2.00

Sd Guacamole

$2.00

Dessert

Donuts

$8.00

Peanut Butter Stout Float

$6.00

Kids Scoop

Apple Tart a la mode with our signature house ice cream infused with our craft sprits.

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$3.00

A plain scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cinnamon Whiskey IceCream

$10.00Out of stock

Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream

$10.00

Berry Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Churros

$8.00

Smore Cake

$8.00

Hand Cut Prime Steak

Ribeye

RB 10 oz

$48.00

RB 11 oz

$52.35

RB 12 oz

$56.70

RB 13 oz

$61.05

RB 14 oz

$65.40

RB 15 oz

$69.75

RB 16 oz

$74.10

RB 17 oz

$78.45

RB 18 oz

$82.80

RB 19 oz

$87.15

RB 20 oz

$91.50

RB 21 oz

$95.85

RB 22 oz

$100.20

Tenderloin

TL 6 oz

$40.80

TL 7 oz

$46.75

TL 8 oz

$52.70

TL 9 oz

$58.65

TL 10 oz

$64.60

TL 11 oz

$70.55

TL 12 oz

$76.50

TL 13 oz

$82.45

TL 14 oz

$88.40

TL 15 oz

$94.35

TL 16 oz

$100.30

New York

NY 10 oz

$39.50

NY 11 oz

$42.95

NY 12 oz

$46.40

NY 13 oz

$49.85

NY 14 oz

$53.30

NY 15 oz

$56.75

NY 16 oz

$60.20

NY 17 oz

$63.65

NY 18 oz

$67.10

NY 19 oz

$70.55

NY 20 oz

$74.00

NY 21 oz

$77.45

NY 22 oz

$80.90

NY 23 oz

$84.35

NY 24 Oz

$87.80

Prime Rib

PR 10 oz

$48.00

PR 11 oz

$52.35

PR 12 oz

$56.70

PR 13 oz

$61.05

PR 14 oz

$65.40

PR 15 oz

$69.75

PR 16 oz

$74.10

PR 17 oz

$78.45

PR 18 oz

$82.80

PR 19 oz

$87.15

PR 20 oz

$91.50

PR 21 oz

$95.85

PR 22 oz

$100.20

Baseball Cut Sirloin

Baseball Cut Sirloin

$32.00

The Just LeDoux It

Tomahawk

$425.00

Porterhouse

$425.00

Tomahawk

Tomahawk

$175.00

Porterhouse

Porterhouse

$185.00

Kids Menu

All kids meals come with a choice of fries, tater tots, or sweet potato tots, a beverage and a vanilla ice cream cup.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Melted cheddar cheese in a folded flor tortilla.

Calf Burger

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

SV Strips

$10.00

Tacos

$10.00

Cowpoke Steak

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rasberry Tea

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle Of Pelingrino

$8.00

Bottle Of Panna

$8.00

Bar Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Non Alcoholic Margarita

$7.00

Non Alcoholic Mojito

Pellegrino

$7.00

Non Alcoholic Bloody Mary

$7.00

Flavored Soft Drink

$5.00

Retail Merch

Merchandise

Shot Glass

$6.00

Rocks Glass

$12.00

Wine Glass

$12.00

Coffee Mug

$18.00

Steak Knife

$15.00

Pint Glass

$12.00

Black Shirt XS

$35.00

Black Shirt S

$35.00

Black Shirt M

$35.00

Black Shirt L

$35.00

Black Shirt XL

$35.00

Black Shirt XXL

$35.00

Black Shirt XXXL

$35.00

Red Shirt XS

$35.00

Red Shirt S

$35.00

Red Shirt M

$35.00

Red Shirt L

$35.00

Red Shirt XL

$35.00

Red Shirt XXL

$35.00

Pink Hat

$30.00

Black Hat

$30.00

Charcoal Gray Hat

$30.00

Neat Glass

$20.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
