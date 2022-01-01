Just LeDoux It Saloon Sheridan, Wyoming
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Try our delicious food to go!!!
Location
122 N Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sheridan
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - Sugarland Dr (Kiosk)
4.4 • 100
1842 Sugarland Drive Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurant