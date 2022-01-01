Just LeDoux It Saloon Sheridan, Wyoming

Ribeye

$28.00 +

We only cook USDA prime ribeye, which is cut in our kitchen from a prime rib. We cook to rare then rest the meat and cut the steak size to your request from 8oz or more. We then finish your steak on a charbroiler to your temperature preference from medium rare or above. The steak is then sliced and served with our house made LeDoux Bourbon sauce and Texas toast. $3.50 per oz. - you pick the size! Minimum 8 oz. order