Just LeDoux It Saloon Sheridan, Wyoming

122 N Main Street

Sheridan, WY 82801

Popular Items

S&V Chicken Sandwich
S&V Chicken Tenders
Fried Olives

Appetizers

Fra-Chos

$9.00

LeDoux Saloon's version of the classic starter. Your choice of golden shoestring fries or tater tots loaded with pickled jalapenos, diced tomatoes, red onions, and black olives with sour cream and melted cheese served on the side. Add: Ground Beef $3, Chicken $4, Prime Rib $5

Tot-Chos

Tot-Chos

$9.00

LeDoux Saloon's version of the classic starter. Your choice of golden shoestring fries or tater tots loaded with pickled jalapenos, diced tomatoes, red onions, and black olives with sour cream and melted cheese served on the side. Add: Ground Beef $3, Chicken $4, Prime Rib $5

Chicken Wings

$15.00

One dozen wings in your choice of traditional spicy buffalo, garlic parmesan, sesame ginger soy, or Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Horse Shoe Onion Rings

Horse Shoe Onion Rings

$9.00

8 large beer battered onion rings with our house made chipotle sauce and ketchup.

Fried Olives

$5.00

Mug o’ Chili

$7.00

Entrees

Ribeye

Ribeye

$28.00+

We only cook USDA prime ribeye, which is cut in our kitchen from a prime rib. We cook to rare then rest the meat and cut the steak size to your request from 8oz or more. We then finish your steak on a charbroiler to your temperature preference from medium rare or above. The steak is then sliced and served with our house made LeDoux Bourbon sauce and Texas toast. $3.50 per oz. - you pick the size! Minimum 8 oz. order

NY Steak

NY Steak

$32.50+

Hand cut from the USDA prime loin cooked to your temperature preference and served with our house made LeDoux Bourbon sauce and Texas toast. $3.25 per oz. - you pick the size! Minimum 10 oz. order

Tenderloin

$23.70+
Bronco Burger

Bronco Burger

$14.00

8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.

Legerski Roll

Legerski Roll

$13.00

Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Ribs

Ribs

$19.00

Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.

S&V Chicken Sandwich

S&V Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cage free, all natural grilled chicken breast with our homemade blueberry-jalapeno aioli and arugula, served on a brioche bun.

S&V Chicken Tenders

$13.00
Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

5 large 16-20 shrimp butterflied and battered with coconut then fried. Served with our house made cocktail and pineapple colada sauces and Texas toast.

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$32.00

5-6 oz. battered butterflied lobster tail fried or grilled to perfection. Served with clarified butter or cocktail sauce and Texas toast.

Salmon

$24.00

Sustainably wild caught salmon filet, flash frozen on the boat and hand cut locally, seasoned with your choice of sesame ginger soy or traditional lemon seasoning, then grilled to temperature of your liking. Served with sauteed peppers and onions and Texas toast.

Steak Out Salad

Steak Out Salad

$9.00

Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, or grilled salmon filet on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with Texas toast and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Veggie Melt

$12.00

Chef Special

$24.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Chili

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Seasonal Veggie

$3.00

Dessert

Apple Tart

$8.00

Donuts

$6.00

Ice Cream - Cinnamon

$3.00

Ice Cream - Seasonal

$3.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$3.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid’s Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Apparel

LeDoux Cadillac Cowboy T-shirt

$25.00

Chris LeDoux Koozie

$10.00

LeDoux Whiskey Collection T-shirt (maroon)

$27.00

Ladies LeDoux Whiskey Collection Tanks

$22.00

LeDoux Whiskey Collection (black)

$27.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sunglasses

$2.50

Shot glass

$5.00

LeDoux Wine Glass

$12.00

307 Wine Glass

$11.00

Rock Glass

$12.00

Wine Key

$5.00

Shrubs

Apple Pie

$18.00

Watermelon

$18.00

Lemon Ginger

$18.00

Cherry

$18.00

Pineapple Fennel

$18.00

Cranberry

$18.00

Wine

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Bottle of Moscato

$24.00

Bottle of Sauv Blanc

$24.00

Bottle of Chard

$24.00

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$24.00

Bottle of Merlot

$24.00

Bottle of Cab

$24.00

Bottle of 307 Wine

$12.00

Vodka

Hustler

$32.00

W.S. Premium

$32.00

W.S. Orange

$32.00

W.S. Rhubarb

$32.00

W.S. Berry

$32.00

Gin

Gunslinger Juniper

$30.00

Gunslinger Cucumber

$30.00

Gunslinger Botanical

$30.00

Rum

Rum Ranch White

$30.00

Rum Ranch Spiced

$39.00

Bison Bay Key Lime

$30.00

Bison Bay Coconut

$30.00

Whiskey

Ledoux Straight

$54.00

Ledoux Bourbon

$55.00

Ledoux Cinnamon

$46.00

Haywire Apple

$39.00

Haywire Brown Sugar

$39.00

Haywire Peach

$39.00

Haywire Pumpkin

$39.00

B.V. Straight

$52.00

B.V. Blended

$47.00

B.V. Apple

$39.00

B.V. Peanut Butter

$39.00

B.V. Brown Sugar

$34.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Soda water

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Refill

Coffee

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull SF

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Try our delicious food to go!!!

Website

Location

122 N Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

Directions

Gallery
Just LeDoux It Saloon image

