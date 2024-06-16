Le'DRIP Coffee and Tea Chinatown
9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste E-205
Houston, TX 77036
Featured Items
Pastries (Daily Special)
Coffee
- Black Coffee
Phin-dripped black coffee. Can come without sugar or lightly sweetened. Create your own drink by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba or jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$5.55
- Ube Cheese Coffee
Iced Viet coffee with a layer of ube cheese foam on top. Make it even more fun by adding any boba/jelly! *Ube cheese foam contains real cream cheese and whole milk$6.15
- Salted Cheese Coffee
Iced Viet coffee with a layer of rich salted cheese foam on top. Make it even more fun by adding any boba/jelly! *Salted cheese foam contains real cream cheese and whole milk$6.15
- Bac Siu
Bac Siu contains phin-dripped black coffee, condensed milk, and whole milk. Create your own drink by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$5.45
- Salted Sesame Bac Siu
Iced, lightly sweetened Bac Siu perfectly balanced with a layer of salty black sesame foam on top. Make it even more fun by adding any boba or jelly! *Sesame foam contains heavy whipping cream and whole milk$6.15
- Black Sugar Bac Siu
Classic Bac Siu (Phin-dripped black coffee, whole milk, condensed milk) with a twist of rich decadent black sugar. Perfect for those who love strong coffee and have a sweet tooth! Make it even more fun by adding any foam, boba or jelly!! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option$6.00
- Coco Coffee
Coconut coffee contains phin-dripped black coffee, condensed milk, coconut cream and whole milk. Make it even more fun by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$6.00
- Nutella Coffee
Nutella coffee contains phin-dripped black coffee, condensed milk, Nutella and whole milk. Make it even more fun by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$6.00
- Strawberry Bac Siu
Iced Bac Siu with a light and airy layer of strawberry foam on top. Make it more fun by adding any boba or jelly! *Strawberry foam contains heavy whipping cream and whole milk$6.15
Ice-blended
- Nutella Ice-blended
Contains Nutella, phin-dripped black coffee, and a vanilla dairy frappe base *For caffeine-free option, choose a milk to substitute black coffee.$6.45
- Biscoff Ice-blended
Contains Biscoff cookies, phin-dripped black coffee, and a vanilla dairy frappe base *For caffeine-free option, choose a milk to substitute black coffee.$6.45
- Coco Ice-blended
Contains coconut cream, phin-dripped black coffee, condensed milk and a dairy base *For caffeine-free option, choose a milk to substitute black coffee.$6.45
Tea
- Classic Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea, comes lightly sweetened or without sugar. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$4.85
- Lime Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea and lime juice are the classic combination of Vietnamese iced tea, comes lightly sweet and sour. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$5.55
- Lychee Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with a hint of lychee and lime, comes lightly sweet and sour. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$6.00
- Peach Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with a hint of peach and lime, comes lightly sweet and sour. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$6.00
- Mango Passion Fruit Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with a hint of mango and passion fruit, comes lightly sweet and sour. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$6.25
- Watermelon Black Tea
Looking for a refreshing tea? How about black tea with fresh minty watermelon and lime. Comes lightly sweet and sour. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$6.25
- Kumquat Strawberry Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with a hint of strawberry and kumquat. Lightly sweet and sour. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$6.25
- Pineapple Passion Fruit Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with a hint of pineapple and passion fruit, comes lightly sweet and sour. Don't forget to add your favorite boba or jelly!$6.30
- Assortment Hot Tea
Choose one from our unique tea selection. Comes unsweetened. Oolong and green tea are caffeinated while the rest is caffeine free. Whole tea boxes are also available for purchase under Tea Box.$3.00
Matcha
- Matcha Latte
Our matcha latte is made with organic culinary grade matcha, providing rich and distinctive flavors. *Contains whole milk. Create your own drink by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$6.00
- Black Sugar Matcha Latte
Our matcha latte is made with organic culinary grade matcha, providing rich and distinctive flavors. *Contains whole milk. Create your own drink by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$6.15
- Coco Matcha Latte
Our matcha latte is made with organic culinary grade matcha, providing rich and distinctive flavors. *Contains whole milk and coconut cream Create your own drink by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$6.15
- Strawberry Matcha Latte
Our matcha latte is made with organic culinary grade matcha, providing rich and distinctive flavors. *Contains whole milk Create your own drink by adding any foam, boba or jelly! *Boba/jelly is not recommended for HOT option.$6.15
Refresher
- Kumquat Watermelon Refresher
Don't want any caffeine? Try our refresher with fresh watermelon and kumquat juice, a sweet and sour combo. Topped with sparkling soda water. Make it even more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.30
- Soursop Mojito Refresher
Don't want any caffeine? Try this fan favorite refresher with fresh mint, lime and real soursop, topped with sparkling soda water. Soursop is often described as milky, lightly sweet and sour. Make it even more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.30
- Minty Strawberry Refresher
Don't want any caffeine? Try our refresher with a hint of strawberry, mint and lime juice, topped with sparkling soda water. Make it even more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.30
- Lime Lychee Refresher
Don't want any caffeine? Try our refresher with a hint of lychee and fresh lime juice, topped with sparkling soda water. Make it even more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.30
- Green Apple Mint Refresher
Don't want any caffeine? Try our refresher with a hint of green apple and fresh lime, topped with sparkling soda water. Make it even more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.30
Sugarcane
- Plain Sugarcane
Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice, with no added sugar. Make it even more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.00
- Watermelon Sugarcane
Freshly squeezed sugarcane with watermelon and kumquat juice. Sweet and sour combo. No extra sugar added. Make it even more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.50
- Kumquat Sugarcane
Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice with kumquat juice. Sweet and sour combo. No extra sugar added. Make it even more fun with any boba/jelly!$6.50
- Soursop Sugarcane
Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice with real soursop fruit. No extra sugar added. Make it more fun with any boba or jelly!$6.50
Kid Menu
- Black Sugar Boba Milk
Caffeine-free drinks for the little ones. Contains whole milk.$5.25
- Strawberry Milk
Caffeine-free drinks for the little ones. Contains whole milk.$4.50
- Ube Cheese Milk
Caffeine-free drinks for the little ones. Ube foam contains whole milk and real cream cheese.$5.25
- Pandan Milk
Caffeine-free drinks for the little ones. Pandan foam contains whole milk and heavy whipping cream.$5.25
Water
Coffee Beans
- Morning Bliss Blend Coffee
Whole bean blend: 85% Robusta & 15% Arabica Process: Honey. Medium to dark roast. Tasting notes: crushed roasted hazelnuts, bittersweet hot cocoa. Region: Dak Nong and Son La, Vietnam. 12oz/340g. *Final sale *Phin filter is not included$21.55OUT OF STOCK
- Rush Hour Blend Coffee
Whole bean blend: 60% Robusta & 40% Arabica Process: Natural and Washed Medium roast Tasting notes: brown sugar, raisins, creamy Region: Lam Dong, Vietnam 12oz/340g. *Final sale *Phin filter is not included$19.55
- Cityscape Robusta Coffee
100% Robusta whole beans Process: Honey Dark roast Tasting notes: cacao nibs, almond, rich syrupy taste Region: Lam Dong, Vietnam 12oz/340g. *Phin filter is not included. *Final sale$18.55
- Mountaineer Arabica Coffee
100% Arabica whole beans Process: washed Medium roast Tasting notes: mountain herbs, citrusy and juicy Region: Lam Dong, Vietnam 12oz/340g. *Phin filter not included. *Final sale$19.55OUT OF STOCK
Tea Box
- Chrysanthemum Tea Box
Premium chrysanthemum tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. Chrysanthemum tea has calming effects that are also believed to improve your sleep. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. This tea is caffeine free. *Final sale$14.25
- Knotweed (Ha Thu O) Tea Box
Premium knotweed "Ha Thu O" tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. This box features Ha Thu O, a calming tea with light herbal scent. For generations, Vietnamese have been drinking knotweed tea with belief of effects such as improved sleep, digestion, and hair loss among many other benefits. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. This tea is caffeine free. *Final sale$13.49
- Ginger Tea Box
Premium ginger tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. Ginger tea is believed to have soothing effect on indigestion, boosting immune system. Otherwise, just a great tea to warm you up on a cold day. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. This tea is caffeine free. *Final sale$11.75
- Cornsilk Tea Box
Premium cornsilk tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. Cornsilk tea is believed to have benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties and cooling effect. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. This tea is caffeine free. *Final sale$11.45
- Lotus Tea Box
Premium lotus heart tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. This tea is caffeine free. *Final sale$13.89
- Green Tea Box
Premium green tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. *Final sale$12.99
- Oolong Tea Box
Premium oolong tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. *Final sale$13.89
- Artichoke Tea Box
Premium artichoke tea from Da Lat, a highland city of Vietnam well known for its tea and coffee. Each box contains 25 single tea bags. Artichoke is caffeine free. *Final sale$13.49
Merchandise
- Premium Phin - BLACK
Make coffee in the comfort of your own home or take it with you while traveling or even camping! Single-served, slow-drip brewing tool. Stainless steel. 4oz chamber. 3.5 inch plate. Made in Vietnam. Hand wash only. *Glass is not included. *Final sale$17.99
- Premium Phin - GOLD
Make coffee in the comfort of your own home or take it with you while traveling or even camping! Single-served, slow-drip brewing tool. Stainless steel. 4oz chamber. 3.5 inch plate. Made in Vietnam. Hand wash only. *Glass is not included. *Final sale$17.99
- Signature Phin - PURPLE
Perfect to make coffee at home or take it with you while traveling or even camping! Single-served, slow-drip brewing tool. Aluminium. 4oz chamber. 3.75 inch plate. Made in Vietnam. Hand wash only. *Glass is not included. *Final sale$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Signature Phin - BROWN
Perfect to make coffee at home or take it with you while traveling or even camping! Single-served, slow-drip brewing tool. Aluminium. 4oz chamber. 3.75 inch plate. Made in Vietnam. Hand wash only. *Glass is not included. *Final sale$14.99
- Signature Phin - GREEN
Perfect to make coffee at home or take it with you while traveling or even camping! Single-served, slow-drip brewing tool. Aluminium. 4oz chamber. 3.75 inch plate. Made in Vietnam. Hand wash only. *Glass is not included. *Final sale$14.99