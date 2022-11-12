- Home
- Mount Pleasant
- Bars & Lounges
- Leeah's Old Village Wine Shop
Bars & Lounges
Leeah's Old Village Wine Shop
No reviews yet
115 Pitt Street
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
Food
Cheese and Charcuterie Board - 2 People
$25.00
Variety of Meats, Cheeses, and Accoutrements
Pimento Chz Dip
$8.00
Bruschetta
$8.00
Chocolate Bar
$15.00
Hummus
$8.00
Waldorf Chicken Salad
$10.00
Cheese Board
$20.00
SDT White Bean Dip
$7.00
Tasting Food
$180.00
Croissant Brie
$10.00
Hot Italian
$10.00
Whipped Feta
$7.00
Flatbread
$12.00
Tapenade
$7.00
Half Board
$15.00
Pinwheel
$6.00
Chocolate Piece
$0.75
Glasses
Beer - Retail
Belgian Style Brown Ale 12oz
$6.00
Belgian Style Brown Ale 16oz
$7.00
Brugge City Brune
Blonde Ale 12oz
$6.00
Blonde Ale 16oz
$7.00
Something Cold
Delirium Red
$9.00
Indian Pale Ale 12oz
$6.00
Indian Pale Ale 16oz
$7.00
Never Sunny
Premium Lager 12oz
$6.00
Premium Lager 16oz
$7.00
Premium Lager
Half Pint
$4.00
Stout 12oz
$6.00
Stout 16oz
$7.00
Guinness
Luis Beer
$5.00
Bubbles - Retail
Romeo
$26.00
Mary Sessile
$60.00
Tobin James
$31.00
L'Esprit de Chapuy
$60.00
Schramsberg 375ml
$22.00
Taittinger
$60.00
Bertrand Delespierre
$70.00
Delamotte
$70.00
Piper Heidsieck
$75.00
Palmer And Co
$60.00
Taittinger 1.5 L
$150.00
Taittinger Comtes
$175.00
Taittinger Marquetterie
$100.00
Taittinger Prelude
$90.00
Charles Heidsick
$65.00
Comtes
$175.00
Fahnet Brut
Falnet Brut
$85.00
Thienot
$65.00
Palmer
$45.00
Schramsberg Blanc De Blancs
$50.00
Schramsberg Mirabelli
$35.00
Domains Bohn
$33.00
Henri Marie
$36.00
Michel Briday
$30.00
Gerard Bertrand
$30.00
DUC
$23.00
Contratto
$41.00
Biutiful
$25.00
Chateau St. jean
$24.00
Chenet
$23.00
Domains Bohn
$38.00
Piper Sonoma
$38.00
Delizioso
$28.00
Mini bubbles
$9.00
Clara
$31.00
Costaross Split 187ml
$14.00
Lamarca 375
$16.00
Pol Clement Bocelli 187ml
$14.00
Val Doca
$41.00
Fascino
$26.00
Zonin
$26.00
Giuliana
$30.00
Benvolio
$26.00
Ferrari
$35.00
Bisol
$32.00
Victoria
$28.00
Da Luca
$32.00
Arte Latino
$31.00
Blanc de Blancs
$25.00
Crazy Cock
$16.00
Cru La Maqueline
$30.00
J
$30.00
J Laurens
$25.00
Jazz
$22.00
JCB 21
$32.00
Josep Ventosa
$24.00
Langlois
$40.00
Leucquois
$30.00
Lucien Albrecht
$30.00
Peramo Blanco
$30.00
Piper Sonoma
$35.00
Pop up
$30.00
Steorra
$26.00
Evolution
$27.00
Papet
$32.00
Contratto
$41.00
St Hilaire
$30.00
Sterling
$40.00
BGM
$35.00
Are You Game
$30.00
Charles Meras
$26.00
Jaime Serra
$25.00
Mermosa
$28.00
Chevalier
$25.00
101 Bubbles
$32.00
Charles Roux
$40.00
Piper Sonoma
$38.00
Conte Vistarino
Rosa Ragale
$30.00
Fosco
$30.00
Vaux
$34.00
Relax
$26.00
Louis De Grenelle
$45.00
Cremant
$33.00
Jean Louis
$26.00
Charles Meras
$26.00
Gruet
$26.00
Lamarca
$30.00
Victoria
$25.00
Louis Perdrier
$27.00
Canned Wine - Retail
Decant - Retail
Irish Cream - Retail
Non-Alcoholic Drinks - Retail
Red Wine - Retail
Gamay Noir
$25.00
Shiraz
$36.00
Cannonau
$54.00
Amarone
$60.00
Nero Davola
$30.00
Caymus
Montalcino
$40.00
Mourvedre
$40.00
Amaroni
Vecchia Storia
$61.00
Virna
$32.00
Renato Ratti Marcenasco
$111.00
Monchiero
$60.00
CH Houstin Le Roc
$32.00
Chateau Fonfroide
$32.00
Cht Croix Mouton
Cht Croix Mouton
$32.00
Notte Di Note
$72.00
Emblem
$60.00
Rodney Strong
$32.00
Louis Martini
$50.00
Beringer
$32.00
Charles Woodsen
$32.00
Addiah
$40.00
Penfolds
$32.00
True Myth
$32.00
Upwell
$32.00
Austin Hope
$36.00
Athena
$32.00
1924 BB
$32.00
1924
$32.00
Swanson
$40.00
Freemark
$70.00
Hess
$60.00
Blk St Gaspare
$90.00
Blk St Transcend
$200.00
Blk Stallion
$40.00
Stonestreet
$50.00
Knotty Vines
$32.00
Murphy Goode
$32.00
Stags Leap
$65.00
Jeffcase
$32.00
Carmel Road
$32.00
Intovert
$60.00
19 Crimes
$32.00
Mercer Brosv
$32.00
Natura
$32.00
Francis Coppola
$32.00
Francis Coppola
$29.00
Alexander Brown CabSav
$32.00
Swanson
$40.00
Stags Leap
$65.00
Truth Be Told
$40.00
Ironstone
$40.00
Mercer Bros
$32.00
Coppola
$32.00
Stags Leap
$48.00
Penfolds
$56.00
Hess
$36.00
Mosen Cleto
$32.00
Terra Di Bo
$27.00
Lamole D Ant Lomalev
$27.00
Grati
$28.00
Imperial
$34.00
Domaine Vetriccie
$28.00
J. Mourat Val De Loire
$32.00
Beajolais
$35.00
Domaine De Chateaumar
$32.00
H&B Minervois
$32.00
Palmeri
$47.00
Vina
$30.00
Galerna
$32.00
Nebbiolo 375 ml
$22.00
Chiarlo
$29.00
Ogier
$33.00
Belhara Estate
$31.00
Remanso
$28.00
Norton Altura
$32.00
Llama
$22.00
Alamos
$26.00
Fazzio
$32.00
Vi LOF
$25.00
Massimo
$24.00
J.Brix
$32.00
Hahn
$30.00
Merceer
$28.00
Stags Leap
$40.00
Cederberg
$28.00
Impero
$29.00
Umani Ronchi
$27.00
Feudi D Alba
$26.00
Leeah's
$26.00
Spellbound
$24.00
Zilaro Cellars
$31.00
Foppiano
$40.00
Petit Petit
$32.00
Athena
$32.00
Bouchard
$32.00
En Route
$61.00
J
$39.00
King & Cannon
$32.00
Nicholas
$32.00
Kendall Jackson estate
$32.00
L'Dalet
$32.00
Charles Woodsen
$32.00
Upwell Pinot
$26.00
Hindsight
$35.00
Murphy Goode
$32.00
1924
$32.00
Nielson
$32.00
Blk Stallion
$36.00
Knotty Vines
$32.00
Chataeu Souverain
$32.00
Dobbs
$32.00
Diora
$32.00
Alexander Brown Pino Noir
$32.00
Alexander Brown Pino Noir
$32.00
Inscription
$32.00
Carmenet
$32.00
Coppola
$32.00
The Little Sheep
$32.00
Educated Guess
$32.00
Mark West
$32.00
Cavaliere
$25.00
Salento
$29.00
Cantine
$29.00
Hindsight
$35.00
Palazzo Della Torre
$31.00
Marlstone
$40.00
Triple C
$50.00
Next KE
$22.00
Cyrus Blend
$70.00
My Story
$32.00
Enfield
$25.00
Cannonau
$33.00
Vetriccie
$27.00
Rudeles
$28.00
Mosen Cleto
$27.00
Caymus
$60.00
Big Easy
$31.00
3 Finger
$30.00
J Mourat
$30.00
OS Machete
$66.00
Knotty Vines
$27.00
Collosorro
$45.00
Dirty Rowdy
$40.00
Harvey & Harriet
$35.00
1896
$32.00
Lodi Red
$30.00
Pillars Of Hercules
$32.00
Alexandwr Brown Red Blend
$32.00
Alexander Brown Red Blend
$32.00
Lion Tamer
$40.00
Carmenet
$32.00
Eguren Ugarte
Irekua
$22.00
El Inquilino
$26.00
Rudele 23
$28.00
Coto De Imaz
$32.00
Sangria Red
$12.00
Cancellaia
$44.00
Origo Toscana
$28.00
Beautifully noted body from Italy
Trambusti
$28.00
Torbreck
$35.00
Azul Garanza
$36.00
Eguren Ugart
$26.00
Lobetia
$26.00
Tanat
$54.00
Rudules 23
$28.00
Vina Zorzal
$30.00
Clos De Lom
$28.00
Crognolo
$35.00
Il Pino
$60.00
Palazzo Della Torre
$31.00
Masi Costasera
$60.00
Uivo Renegado
$31.00
Mosen Cleto
$22.00
Three
$32.00
Bear Flag
$28.00
Deloach
$26.00
Rattlesnake
$45.00