LeeAngelo's Pizza & Restaurant
324 Aurora Commons Circle
Aurora, OH 44202
FAMILY FEAST
6 WINGS, 6 JOJOS & GARLIC TOAST
MEDIUM SPECIALTY
LG SPECIALTY
LG 2 TOPPING PIZZA
LG 2 TOPPING PIZZA, 10 WINGS & 12 JOJOS
10 BONELESS, 6 JOJOS or FRIES
ALL DARK CHICKEN DEAL
$9.99 Cheese Pizza
2 SUB OR WRAPS DEAL
MEATBALL SUB
Meatballs, sauce & cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
PHILLY STEAK SUB
Steak, white philly cheese sauce, roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
ITALIAN SUB
Salami, ham, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries and a side of LeeAngelo's house italian!
HAM & CHEESE SUB
Crispy Chicken Sub
Breaded & fried chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese topped with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Oven baked and served with fresh cut fries!
CHICKEN PARM SUB
Fried chicken cutlet, smothered in sauce, topped with cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Fresh marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & ranch on a perfectly baked. Served with hand cut fries!
Original Steak Sub
Tender freshly grilled steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with Fries!
FISH SUB
8 oz. beer battered cod filet, topped with cheese on a 10 inch bun baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms & mayo.
Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers & Italian dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch.
LeeAngelo's Fish Wrap
6 oz. breaded fish, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and spicy tartar sauce. Served with fresh cut fries!
8 WINGS & FRIES DEAL
COMMUNITY FUNDRAISERS
SHAREABLES
CHICKEN TENDERS COMBO
Fresh hand battered tenders, fried to perfection and served with hand cut, house battered fries, Texas Toast & dipping sauce.
FRIED DOUGH
LeeAngelo's signature dough recipe fried to perfection topped with powdered sugar & chocolate syrup.
FRIED MOZZERELLA
Traditional mozzarella sticks served with LeeAngelo's homemade marinara sauce.
PEPPERONI ROLL
Large dough stuffed with mozzarella & provolone cheese & loads of pepperoni, baked to perfection & served with a side of LeeAngelo's marinara sauce.
TEXAS TOAST (slice)
FRIES
JOJOS
Fresh cut and hand battered potato wedges or "fat fries", fried until golden brown.
Coleslaw Side (4oz)
Coleslaw Pint
Cheesy Bread
Served with Marinara (red) sauce.
Pub Pretzels
3 Pretzel sticks fried to perfection, served with hand cut fries & cheese sauce.
Meatball
Leeangelos Eggrolls
Fried Pickles
Boom Boom Tacos
3 flour soft shells, crispy shrimp tossed in house sauce topped with cheese, coleslaw & Arizona Ranch.
Calamari
Served with Spicy Tartar
Fried Zucchini
Served with Marinara
CALZONES
SMALL MEATBALL CALZONE
Cheese, meatballs, onions, & sweet peppers
MEDIUM MEATBALL CALZONE
Cheese, meatballs, onions, & sweet peppers
LARGE MEATBALL CALZONE
Cheese, meatballs, onions & sweet peppers
SMALL ITALIAN CALZONE
Cheese, salami, pepperoni & ham
MEDIUM ITALIAN CALZONE
Cheese, salami, pepperoni & ham
LARGE ITALIAN CALZONE
Cheese, salami, pepperoni & ham
SMALL VEGGIE CALZONE
Cheese, mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, onions.
MEDIUM VEGGIE CALZONE
Cheese, mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, onions.
LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE
Cheese, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, onions
SMALL LEEANGELOS CALZONE
Cheese, sausage, sweet peppers & onions
MEDIUM LEEANGELOS CALZONE
Cheese, sausage, sweet peppers & onions
LARGE LEEANGELOS CALZONE
Cheese, sausage, sweet peppers & onion
SMALL MEATY CALZONE
Cheese, sausage, ham, bacon & 2x pepperoni
MEDIUM MEATY CALZONE
Cheese, sausage, ham, bacon & 2x pepperoni
LARGE MEATY CALZONE
Cheese, sausage, ham, bacon & 2x pepperoni
SMALL CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE
Includes cheese & choice of 3 items
MEDIUM CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE
Includes cheese & choice of 3 items
LARGE CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE
Includes cheese & choice of 3 items
CHICKEN BUCKETS
DESSERT
CANNOLI (3pc)
3 Cannolis stuffed with cookie creme, topped with chocolate syrup & powdered sugar.
COOKIES
FRIED DOUGH
LeeAngelo's signature dough recipe fried to perfection topped with powdered sugar & chocolate syrup.
Lava Cake
Lemon Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Cookies 2 For $5
DINNERS
CHICKEN PARM DINNER
Served with a house salad & Texas Toast.
BEER BATTERED FISH FILET & FRIES DINNER
11 oz. beer battered cod filet. Served with a house salad, fries, spicy tartar & Texas Toast.
BREADED JUMBO SHRIMP & FRIES DINNER
10oz of crispy shrimp. Served with a House salad, fries & Texas Toast.
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL DINNER
Served with a House salad & Texas Toast.
CAVATELLI & MEATBALL DINNER
Served with a house salad & Texas Toast.
PIZZA
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
FAMILY CHEESE PIZZA
SHEET CHEESE PIZZA
SMALL SPECIALTY PIZZA
MEDIUM SPECIALTY PIZZA
LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA
FAMILY SPECIALTY PIZZA
SHEET SPECIALTY PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZA
LG TACO PIZZA
Mild Salsa base sauce, freshly prepared Taco-style meat & Cheddar cheese blend baked to perfection. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives & sour cream!
PIZZA SLICE (To Go ONLY)
SALADS
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.
CHEF SALAD
Ham, salami, pepperoni, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled marinated chicken, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
Fried chicken tenders, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in mild sauce, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.
Crispy Shrimp Salad
BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
RANCH DRESSING
ITALIAN DRESSING
HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING
Bottle of LeeAngelo’s Dressing
SIDE SAUCES
BBQ
BLEU CHEESE
CAJUN DRY
GARLIC PARM
GARLIC BUTTER
HONEY MUSTARD
HOT
HOT CAJUN (WET)
HOT GARLIC PARM
ITALIAN DRESSING
MILD
PASTA SAUCE
Marinara Sauce
RANCH
SPICY BBQ
SPICY HONEY MUSTARD
TARTAR
SPICY TARTAR
Sweet Teriyaki
Spicy Ranch
ARIZONA RANCH
WRAPS
Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers & Italian dressing.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch.
Veggie Wrap
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms & mayo.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
LeeAngelo's Fish Wrap
6 oz. breaded fish, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and spicy tartar sauce. Served with fresh cut fries!
Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap
SUBS
MEATBALL SUB
Meatballs, sauce & cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
ITALIAN SUB
Salami, ham, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries and a side of LeeAngelo's house italian!
PHILLY STEAK SUB
Steak, white philly cheese sauce, roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
CHICKEN PHILLY SUB
Grilled chicken, Philly cheese sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
CHICKEN PARM SUB
Fried chicken cutlet, smothered in sauce, topped with cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
FISH SUB
8 oz. beer battered cod filet, topped with cheese on a 10 inch bun baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!
Crispy Chicken Sub
Breaded & fried chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese topped with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Oven baked and served with fresh cut fries!
Pizza Sub
Delicious oven baked sub with sauce & cheese. Your choice of 3 toppings & fries included!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Fresh marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & ranch on a perfectly baked. Served with hand cut fries!
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham & Mozzarella cheese toasted to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fresh cut fries!
Original Steak Sub
Tender freshly grilled steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with Fries!
WINGS & MORE
KIDS MENU
BOURBON STREET STACKED FRIES
20 OUNCE
2 LITER
TO-GO FOUNTAIN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Dine-In, Carry-Out & Delivery. Specializing in pizza, chicken & shrimp. Community is our passion! We can't wait to serve you our delicious food!
