Restaurant header imageView gallery

LeeAngelo's Pizza & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

324 Aurora Commons Circle

Aurora, OH 44202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS
LG 2 TOPPING PIZZA
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

FAMILY FEAST

8 piece Chicken & Jojos with a Large 3 topping Pizza

3 Topping LG PIZZA, 8 PC. MIXED CHICKEN & PINT COLESLAW

$33.99

3 Topping LG PIZZA, 8 PC. ALL DARK & PINT COLESLAW

$33.99

3 Topping LG PIZZA, 8 PC. ALL WHITE & PINT COLESLAW

$37.99

6 WINGS, 6 JOJOS & GARLIC TOAST

6 WINGS, 6 JOJOS & GARLIC TOAST

$10.99

MEDIUM SPECIALTY

MED SPECIALTY PIZZA

$15.99

LG SPECIALTY

LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA

$19.99

LG 2 TOPPING PIZZA

LG 2 TOPPING PIZZA

$14.99

LG 2 TOPPING PIZZA, 10 WINGS & 12 JOJOS

LG 2 TOPPING, 10 WINGS & 12 JOJOS

$30.99

10 BONELESS, 6 JOJOS or FRIES

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS special

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS special

$10.99

ALL DARK CHICKEN DEAL

8 PC. ALL DARK CHICKEN DEAL

$10.99

$9.99 Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$9.99

2 SUB OR WRAPS DEAL

Choose any 2 subs or wraps for only $19.99! Served with fries!

MEATBALL SUB

$9.99

Meatballs, sauce & cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

PHILLY STEAK SUB

$9.99

Steak, white philly cheese sauce, roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

ITALIAN SUB

$9.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries and a side of LeeAngelo's house italian!

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sub

$9.99

Breaded & fried chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese topped with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Oven baked and served with fresh cut fries!

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$9.99

Fried chicken cutlet, smothered in sauce, topped with cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.99

Fresh marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & ranch on a perfectly baked. Served with hand cut fries!

Original Steak Sub

$9.99

Tender freshly grilled steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with Fries!

FISH SUB

$9.99

8 oz. beer battered cod filet, topped with cheese on a 10 inch bun baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms & mayo.

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers & Italian dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch.

LeeAngelo's Fish Wrap

$9.99

6 oz. breaded fish, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and spicy tartar sauce. Served with fresh cut fries!

8 WINGS & FRIES DEAL

8 WINGS & FRIES

$10.99

COMMUNITY FUNDRAISERS

LG TACO PIZZA

$26.99Out of stock

Mild Salsa base sauce, freshly prepared Taco-style meat & Cheddar cheese blend baked to perfection. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives & sour cream!

SHAREABLES

CHICKEN TENDERS COMBO

CHICKEN TENDERS COMBO

Fresh hand battered tenders, fried to perfection and served with hand cut, house battered fries, Texas Toast & dipping sauce.

FRIED DOUGH

$7.99

LeeAngelo's signature dough recipe fried to perfection topped with powdered sugar & chocolate syrup.

FRIED MOZZERELLA

$8.99

Traditional mozzarella sticks served with LeeAngelo's homemade marinara sauce.

PEPPERONI ROLL

$11.99

Large dough stuffed with mozzarella & provolone cheese & loads of pepperoni, baked to perfection & served with a side of LeeAngelo's marinara sauce.

TEXAS TOAST (slice)

$1.49

FRIES

JOJOS

JOJOS

Fresh cut and hand battered potato wedges or "fat fries", fried until golden brown.

Coleslaw Side (4oz)

$0.99

Coleslaw Pint

$4.99
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Served with Marinara (red) sauce.

Pub Pretzels

$8.99

3 Pretzel sticks fried to perfection, served with hand cut fries & cheese sauce.

Meatball

$1.99

Leeangelos Eggrolls

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Boom Boom Tacos

$9.99

3 flour soft shells, crispy shrimp tossed in house sauce topped with cheese, coleslaw & Arizona Ranch.

Calamari

$9.99

Served with Spicy Tartar

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Served with Marinara

CALZONES

SMALL MEATBALL CALZONE

$12.99

Cheese, meatballs, onions, & sweet peppers

MEDIUM MEATBALL CALZONE

$18.99

Cheese, meatballs, onions, & sweet peppers

LARGE MEATBALL CALZONE

$22.99

Cheese, meatballs, onions & sweet peppers

SMALL ITALIAN CALZONE

$12.99

Cheese, salami, pepperoni & ham

MEDIUM ITALIAN CALZONE

$18.99

Cheese, salami, pepperoni & ham

LARGE ITALIAN CALZONE

$22.99

Cheese, salami, pepperoni & ham

SMALL VEGGIE CALZONE

$12.99

Cheese, mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, onions.

MEDIUM VEGGIE CALZONE

$18.99

Cheese, mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives, green peppers, onions.

LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE

$22.99

Cheese, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, black olives, onions

SMALL LEEANGELOS CALZONE

$12.99

Cheese, sausage, sweet peppers & onions

MEDIUM LEEANGELOS CALZONE

$18.99

Cheese, sausage, sweet peppers & onions

LARGE LEEANGELOS CALZONE

$22.99

Cheese, sausage, sweet peppers & onion

SMALL MEATY CALZONE

$12.99

Cheese, sausage, ham, bacon & 2x pepperoni

MEDIUM MEATY CALZONE

$18.99

Cheese, sausage, ham, bacon & 2x pepperoni

LARGE MEATY CALZONE

$22.99

Cheese, sausage, ham, bacon & 2x pepperoni

SMALL CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE

$12.99

Includes cheese & choice of 3 items

MEDIUM CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE

$18.99

Includes cheese & choice of 3 items

LARGE CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE

$22.99

Includes cheese & choice of 3 items

CHICKEN BUCKETS

Served with jojos & garlic italian bread.
MIXED

MIXED

Breasts, Whole Wings, Legs & Thighs

ALL WHITE

ALL WHITE

Breasts & Whole Wings

ALL DARK

Legs & Thighs

JOJOS

JOJOS

Pint Of Coleslaw

$4.99

2 PC. BREAST & 6 JOJOS

$9.99

DESSERT

CANNOLI (3pc)

CANNOLI (3pc)

$4.99

3 Cannolis stuffed with cookie creme, topped with chocolate syrup & powdered sugar.

COOKIES

FRIED DOUGH

$7.99

LeeAngelo's signature dough recipe fried to perfection topped with powdered sugar & chocolate syrup.

Lava Cake

$3.99

Lemon Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.99

Cookies 2 For $5

$5.00

DINNERS

CHICKEN PARM DINNER

$18.99

Served with a house salad & Texas Toast.

BEER BATTERED FISH FILET & FRIES DINNER

$20.99

11 oz. beer battered cod filet. Served with a house salad, fries, spicy tartar & Texas Toast.

BREADED JUMBO SHRIMP & FRIES DINNER

$18.99

10oz of crispy shrimp. Served with a House salad, fries & Texas Toast.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL DINNER

$15.99

Served with a House salad & Texas Toast.

CAVATELLI & MEATBALL DINNER

$15.99

Served with a house salad & Texas Toast.

PIZZA

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$9.99

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99

FAMILY CHEESE PIZZA

$18.99

SHEET CHEESE PIZZA

$29.99

SMALL SPECIALTY PIZZA

$12.99

MEDIUM SPECIALTY PIZZA

$18.99

LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA

$22.99

FAMILY SPECIALTY PIZZA

$27.99

SHEET SPECIALTY PIZZA

$48.99

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$14.99

GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZA

$18.99

LG TACO PIZZA

$26.99Out of stock

Mild Salsa base sauce, freshly prepared Taco-style meat & Cheddar cheese blend baked to perfection. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives & sour cream!

PIZZA SLICE (To Go ONLY)

$3.00

SALADS

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

Iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.

CHEF SALAD

$11.98

Ham, salami, pepperoni, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.98

Grilled marinated chicken, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$11.98

Fried chicken tenders, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.98

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in mild sauce, iceberg lettuce, Mozz cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & pepperoncinis.

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$11.98

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.99

RANCH DRESSING

$0.99

ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.99

HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

$0.99

Bottle of LeeAngelo’s Dressing

$6.99Out of stock

SIDE SAUCES

BBQ

$0.99

BLEU CHEESE

$0.99

CAJUN DRY

$0.99

GARLIC PARM

$0.99

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.99

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.99

HOT

$0.99

HOT CAJUN (WET)

$0.99

HOT GARLIC PARM

$0.99

ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.99

MILD

$0.99

PASTA SAUCE

$0.99

Marinara Sauce

$0.99

RANCH

$0.99

SPICY BBQ

$0.99

SPICY HONEY MUSTARD

$0.99

TARTAR

$0.99

SPICY TARTAR

$0.99

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.99

Spicy Ranch

$0.99

ARIZONA RANCH

$0.99

WRAPS

Served with fresh cut fries!

Italian Wrap

$12.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers & Italian dressing.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch.

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms & mayo.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

LeeAngelo's Fish Wrap

$12.99

6 oz. breaded fish, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and spicy tartar sauce. Served with fresh cut fries!

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

SUBS

Deliciously oven baked! Served with a side of fresh cut hand battered fries!

MEATBALL SUB

$12.99

Meatballs, sauce & cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

ITALIAN SUB

$12.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a fresh 10 inch bun, baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries and a side of LeeAngelo's house italian!

PHILLY STEAK SUB

$12.99

Steak, white philly cheese sauce, roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Philly cheese sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.99

Fried chicken cutlet, smothered in sauce, topped with cheese on a fresh 10 inch bun. Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

FISH SUB

$12.99

8 oz. beer battered cod filet, topped with cheese on a 10 inch bun baked to perfection! Served with fresh cut hand battered fries!

Crispy Chicken Sub

$12.99

Breaded & fried chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese topped with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Oven baked and served with fresh cut fries!

Pizza Sub

$12.99

Delicious oven baked sub with sauce & cheese. Your choice of 3 toppings & fries included!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$12.99

Fresh marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & ranch on a perfectly baked. Served with hand cut fries!

Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Ham & Mozzarella cheese toasted to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fresh cut fries!

Original Steak Sub

$12.99

Tender freshly grilled steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with Fries!

WINGS & MORE

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN TENDERS COMBO

CHICKEN TENDERS COMBO

Fresh hand battered tenders, fried to perfection and served with hand cut, house battered fries, Texas Toast & dipping sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sd

$2.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS 2 TENDERS & FRIES

$6.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.99

Angel Hair pasta with optional sauce.

KIDS 4 BONELESS WINGS & FRIES

$5.99

Kids Cavatelli

$6.99

BOURBON STREET STACKED FRIES

One pound of fresh cut and battered fries with your chosen protein all drizzled in bourbon sauce, ranch and cheese sauce! Served with garlic Italian bread.

CRISPY CHICKEN STACKED FRIES

$13.99

FRIED SHRIMP STACKED FRIES

$16.99

CRISPY CHICKEN & FRIED SHRIMP STACKED FRIES

$19.99

20 OUNCE

20 OZ ORANGE FANTA

$2.95

20 OZ COKE

$2.95Out of stock

20 OZ COKE ZERO

$2.95Out of stock

20 OZ ROOTBEER

$2.95Out of stock

20 OZ SPRITE

$2.95Out of stock

20 OZ DASANI

$2.95Out of stock

20 OZ LEMONADE

$2.95Out of stock

2 LITER

2L COKE

$3.50

2L DIET COKE

$3.50

2L LEMONADE

$3.50

2L SPRITE

$3.50

2L ROOTBEER

$3.50

2L ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

TO-GO FOUNTAIN

LEMON LIME SODA

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

ORANGE SODA

$2.00

MTN. DEW

$2.00

WATER

Rootbeer

$2.00

CAN

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Cherry Coke Can

$1.00

BOTTLED/CANNED BEER

Haze Jude Can

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

CABERNET BOTTLE

$18.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$18.00

Merlot Bottle

$18.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

CATERING

Tray of Salad

$25.00+

Mixed Chicken

$85.00+

Chicken Tenders

$45.00+

Boneless Wings

$80.00+

Traditional Wings

$85.00+

Jojos

$30.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dine-In, Carry-Out & Delivery. Specializing in pizza, chicken & shrimp. Community is our passion! We can't wait to serve you our delicious food!

Location

324 Aurora Commons Circle, Aurora, OH 44202

Directions

Gallery
LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant image
LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant image
LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Evexia Cafe & Market
orange starNo Reviews
46 South Aurora Road Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
El camino Mexican restaurant
orange star4.4 • 934
395 N Aurora Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Six Horses Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
30 Shawnee Trail Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Uncle Spike's Pizzeria
orange star4.8 • 110
242 E Garfield Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Nik's Donuts Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
1023 N Aurora Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Ohris Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
7205 Aurora Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aurora

El camino Mexican restaurant
orange star4.4 • 934
395 N Aurora Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Uncle Spike's Pizzeria
orange star4.8 • 110
242 E Garfield Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
OL'Chefskis Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 36
15 trails end Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston