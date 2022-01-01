Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leeland House & Around the Corner

review star

No reviews yet

2119 Leeland Street

1510 Hutchins St, Houston, TX, 77003, US

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Leeland House is the go-to brunch place in Houston! Serving brunch from 8am-2pm daily. Around the Corner is Leeland House's night time concept. Serving lunch, dinner and late night bites along with memorable cocktails, beer & wine.

Location

2119 Leeland Street, 1510 Hutchins St, Houston, TX, 77003, US, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J-Bar-M Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Leeland St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1201 St Emanuel Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Jefferson Ave Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2105 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - East Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,214
2118 Lamar St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston