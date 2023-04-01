Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Uptown

No reviews yet

2355 Olive

Ste 145

Dallas, TX 75201

Popular Items

THE CHEESE
GARDEN PIZZA
FAMILLE PERRINE FRENCH WHITE BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

LEELA'S MCKINNEY & OLIVE FOOD

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Want more than our signature roman-style pizzas? Build your own!
LEELA'S BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

LEELA'S BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$15.00
GF CAULIFLOWER CRUST BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

GF CAULIFLOWER CRUST BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$18.00
HALF BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

HALF BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$8.00
GF HALF CAULIFLOWER CRUST BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

GF HALF CAULIFLOWER CRUST BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$11.00

THIN CRUST PIZZA

Leela's Signature Pizzas
THE CHEESE

THE CHEESE

$15.00

marinara, house cheese blend, parmesan

BUTCHER

BUTCHER

$18.00

marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy italian sausage

GARDEN PIZZA

GARDEN PIZZA

$16.00

marinara, house cheese blend, tomato, sliced red onion, garlic, spinach, parmesan

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$16.00

marinara, mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil

THE MUSHROOM

THE MUSHROOM

$18.00

béchamel, house cheese blend, mushroom medley, white truffle oil

PINEAPPLE BACON

PINEAPPLE BACON

$18.00

marinara, house cheese blend, pineapple, bacon, tomato

THE PROSCIUTTO

THE PROSCIUTTO

$18.00

béchamel, house cheese blend, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, parmesan, olive oil

SUPREME

SUPREME

$20.00

marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy sausage, red onion, red roasted peppers

HALF & HALF

HALF & HALF

THIN CRUST HALF PIZZAS

Leela's Signature Half Pizzas

HALF CHEESE

$8.00

marinara, house cheese blend, parmesan

HALF BUTCHER

HALF BUTCHER

$10.00

marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy italian sausage

HALF GARDEN

HALF GARDEN

$9.00

marinara, house cheese blend, tomato, sliced red onion, garlic, spinach, parmesan

HALF MARGHERITA

HALF MARGHERITA

$9.00

marinara, mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil

HALF MUSHROOM

HALF MUSHROOM

$10.00

béchamel, house cheese blend, mushroom medley, white truffle oil

HALF PINEAPPLE BACON

HALF PINEAPPLE BACON

$10.00

marinara, house cheese blend, pineapple, bacon, tomato

HALF PROSCIUTTO

HALF PROSCIUTTO

$10.00

béchamel, house cheese blend, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, parmesan, olive oil

HALF SUPREME

HALF SUPREME

$11.00

marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy sausage, red onion, red roasted peppers

SALADS

Leela's House-Made Salads
AVOCADO CAESAR

AVOCADO CAESAR

$12.00

romaine, sourdough breadcrumbs, parmesan, avocado, caesar dressing

CALIFORNIA RANCH

CALIFORNIA RANCH

$12.00

romaine, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, avocado, black pepper, parmesan

CHEDDAR AND APPLE

CHEDDAR AND APPLE

$12.00

bibb lettuce, cheddar, apple, toasted pumpkin seeds

THE GREEK

THE GREEK

$12.00

romaine, kalamata olives, roasted red bells, tomato, golden balsamic, feta

LEELA'S HOUSE

LEELA'S HOUSE

$12.00

mixed greens, romaine, tomato, sweet red onions, kalamata olives, golden balsamic vinaigrette

THE MANCHEGO

THE MANCHEGO

$12.00

kale, manchego, almonds, currants, apple cider vinaigrette

THE SMOKED BLUE

THE SMOKED BLUE

$12.00

romaine, arugula, red cabbage, sweet red onion, tomato, cucumber, smoked almonds, smoked blue cheese vinaigrette

THE SPINACH

THE SPINACH

$12.00

spinach, candied pecans, pears, feta, currants, lemon basil vinaigrette

DESSERT

Leela's Sweets & Desserts
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$9.00

three warm, homemade cookies

CHOCOLATE TORTE

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$9.00

cream cheese glaze, raspberries, whipped cream

LEELA'S TO GO WINE

DRAFT RED WINE *Must be paired with a food item for all Takeout & Delivery*

BOTIJO GARNACHA DRAFT BOTTLE

BOTIJO GARNACHA DRAFT BOTTLE

$35.00

Grenache, Valdejalon, SP

EL PORTILLO MALBEC DRAFT BOTTLE

EL PORTILLO MALBEC DRAFT BOTTLE

$50.00

Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

ELOUAN PINOT NOIR DRAFT BOTTLE

ELOUAN PINOT NOIR DRAFT BOTTLE

$55.00

Pinot Noir, Williamette, OR

FRICO ROSSO BY SCARPETTA DRAFT BOTTLE

FRICO ROSSO BY SCARPETTA DRAFT BOTTLE

$35.00

Super Tuscan, Tuscany, IT

NORTH BY NORTHWEST RED BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

NORTH BY NORTHWEST RED BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

$55.00

Red Blend, Columbia Valley, WA

PESSIMIST RED BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

PESSIMIST RED BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

$63.00

Petite Sirah Blend, Paso Robles, CA

ROBERT HALL CABERNET DRAFT BOTTLE

ROBERT HALL CABERNET DRAFT BOTTLE

$51.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

1000 STORIES ZINFANDEL BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

1000 STORIES ZINFANDEL BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

$51.00

Zinfandel Blend, CA

DRAFT WHITE WINE *Must be paired with a food item for all Takeout & Delivery*

Leela's Large Format White Wine *Must be paired with a food item for all Takeout & Delivery*
FAMILLE PERRINE FRENCH WHITE BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

FAMILLE PERRINE FRENCH WHITE BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE

$35.00

Cotes du Rhone Blanc, Rhone, FR

MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC DRAFT BOTTLE

MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC DRAFT BOTTLE

$43.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ

NEBOA ALBARINO DRAFT BOTTLE

NEBOA ALBARINO DRAFT BOTTLE

$35.00Out of stock

Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain

PRATSCH GRUNER VELTLINER DRAFT BOTTLE

PRATSCH GRUNER VELTLINER DRAFT BOTTLE

$35.00

Gruner Veltliner, Pratsch, Austria

SEAN MINOR CHARDONNAY DRAFT BOTTLE