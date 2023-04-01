Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Uptown
No reviews yet
2355 Olive
Ste 145
Dallas, TX 75201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LEELA'S MCKINNEY & OLIVE FOOD
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
THIN CRUST PIZZA
THE CHEESE
marinara, house cheese blend, parmesan
BUTCHER
marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy italian sausage
GARDEN PIZZA
marinara, house cheese blend, tomato, sliced red onion, garlic, spinach, parmesan
MARGHERITA
marinara, mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil
THE MUSHROOM
béchamel, house cheese blend, mushroom medley, white truffle oil
PINEAPPLE BACON
marinara, house cheese blend, pineapple, bacon, tomato
THE PROSCIUTTO
béchamel, house cheese blend, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, parmesan, olive oil
SUPREME
marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy sausage, red onion, red roasted peppers
HALF & HALF
THIN CRUST HALF PIZZAS
HALF CHEESE
marinara, house cheese blend, parmesan
HALF BUTCHER
marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy italian sausage
HALF GARDEN
marinara, house cheese blend, tomato, sliced red onion, garlic, spinach, parmesan
HALF MARGHERITA
marinara, mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil
HALF MUSHROOM
béchamel, house cheese blend, mushroom medley, white truffle oil
HALF PINEAPPLE BACON
marinara, house cheese blend, pineapple, bacon, tomato
HALF PROSCIUTTO
béchamel, house cheese blend, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, parmesan, olive oil
HALF SUPREME
marinara, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sweet and spicy sausage, red onion, red roasted peppers
SALADS
AVOCADO CAESAR
romaine, sourdough breadcrumbs, parmesan, avocado, caesar dressing
CALIFORNIA RANCH
romaine, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, avocado, black pepper, parmesan
CHEDDAR AND APPLE
bibb lettuce, cheddar, apple, toasted pumpkin seeds
THE GREEK
romaine, kalamata olives, roasted red bells, tomato, golden balsamic, feta
LEELA'S HOUSE
mixed greens, romaine, tomato, sweet red onions, kalamata olives, golden balsamic vinaigrette
THE MANCHEGO
kale, manchego, almonds, currants, apple cider vinaigrette
THE SMOKED BLUE
romaine, arugula, red cabbage, sweet red onion, tomato, cucumber, smoked almonds, smoked blue cheese vinaigrette
THE SPINACH
spinach, candied pecans, pears, feta, currants, lemon basil vinaigrette
DESSERT
LEELA'S TO GO WINE
DRAFT RED WINE *Must be paired with a food item for all Takeout & Delivery*
BOTIJO GARNACHA DRAFT BOTTLE
Grenache, Valdejalon, SP
EL PORTILLO MALBEC DRAFT BOTTLE
Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
ELOUAN PINOT NOIR DRAFT BOTTLE
Pinot Noir, Williamette, OR
FRICO ROSSO BY SCARPETTA DRAFT BOTTLE
Super Tuscan, Tuscany, IT
NORTH BY NORTHWEST RED BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE
Red Blend, Columbia Valley, WA
PESSIMIST RED BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE
Petite Sirah Blend, Paso Robles, CA
ROBERT HALL CABERNET DRAFT BOTTLE
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
1000 STORIES ZINFANDEL BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE
Zinfandel Blend, CA
DRAFT WHITE WINE *Must be paired with a food item for all Takeout & Delivery*
FAMILLE PERRINE FRENCH WHITE BLEND DRAFT BOTTLE
Cotes du Rhone Blanc, Rhone, FR
MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC DRAFT BOTTLE
Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ
NEBOA ALBARINO DRAFT BOTTLE
Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain
PRATSCH GRUNER VELTLINER DRAFT BOTTLE
Gruner Veltliner, Pratsch, Austria