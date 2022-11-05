Lee's Burger Brookline
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Friendly. Affordable. Fast. That's how we do burger! The best burgers made with passionate labor that's akin to a mother's love and a father's care that will keep you wanting more!
Location
1331 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FuGaKyu Japanese Cuisine - 1280 Beacon Street
No Reviews
1280 Beacon Street Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurant