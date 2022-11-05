Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lee's Burger Brookline

review star

No reviews yet

1331 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries (Medium)
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Burger

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.95

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll. choose your own topping.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.50

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with American cheese. choose your own topping.

Bacon Hamburger

$8.75

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with bacon. choose your own topping.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.25

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with bacon and American cheese. choose your own topping.

Veggie Burger

$6.95

Veggie patty on a butter toasted sesame roll. choose your own topping.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$10.95

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll. choose your own topping.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with American cheese. choose your own topping.

Double Bacon Hamburger

$12.75

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with bacon. choose your own topping.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with bacon and American cheese. choose your own topping.

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$6.95

Breaded fry chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll. choose your own topping.

b-ON Burger BYO

$7.75

Veggie patty on a butter toasted sesame roll. choose your own topping.

Grill Chicken Sandwich BYO

$7.75

Turkey Burger BYO

$7.95

Lee's Signature Burgers

Teriyaki Burger

Teriyaki Burger

$8.75

6 oz beef patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with Fresh lettuce, sweet caramelized onion, cucumber & house made teriyaki sauce

Bean Town Burger

Bean Town Burger

$9.75

6 oz beef patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with bacon bits, diced onions, BBQ sauce, chili, waffle fries, cheddar cheese

Single Jack Burger

$8.75

6 oz beef patty on a butter toasted sesame roll topped with fresh lettuce, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli

Double Jack Burger

Double Jack Burger

$12.75

Two 6 oz beef patty on a butter toasted brioche roll with topped with fresh lettuce, pepper jack cheese & chipotle aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll with guacamole, lettuce, juicy tomato & mayo on a butter toasted burger bun

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.75

Golden brown turkey patty on a butter toasted sesame roll topped with creamy avocado, grilled mushroom, lettuce, juicy tomato, American cheese & Lee's special sauce

b-On Burger

b-On Burger

$8.75

Beyond meat veggie patty on a butter toasted sesame roll topped with creamy avocado, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, Sriracha ranch, and caramelized onions

Bonanza Burger

Bonanza Burger

$9.25

6 oz beef patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with fried banana pepper tempura, cheddar cheese, house special sauce, fresh lettuce

Lee Burger

Lee Burger

$14.25

Two 6 oz beef patty on a butter toasted brioche roll with bacon strips, egg, grilled onions, grilled pepper, waffle fries, spicy aioli, provolone cheese.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Fried crispy chicken filet on a butter toasted sesame roll with fresh lettuce, tomato, Sriracha ranch, jalapeno peppers

SUB & Sandwich

Steak Bomb

$11.50

Philadelphia style cheese steak with sweet caramelized onions, grilled mushroom & grilled pepper

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$10.50

Cheesesteak Philadelphia style cheesesteak

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.50

Crispy battered chicken breast, provolone cheese & marinara sauce

Meatball with Cheese Sub

Meatball with Cheese Sub

$10.50

Generous sized beef meatballs, provolone cheese & marinara sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Sub

Teriyaki Chicken Sub

$10.50

Golden grilled chicken strips, sweet caramelized onions, grilled mushroom, grilled pepper & house made teriyaki sauce

Buffalo Finger Sub

Buffalo Finger Sub

$10.50

Crispy battered chicken breast with buffalo sauce blue cheese sauce

Onion Pepper Steak

$10.50

Philadelphia steak with sautéed onions and peppers

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$11.50

Bacon, cheese, our famous beef patty strips, caramelized onions, sautéed green peppers, house special sauce

BLT

BLT

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25
All Beef Pearl Hot Dog

All Beef Pearl Hot Dog

$4.25
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.75

Sides

French Fries (Small)

French Fries (Small)

$1.95
Cheese Fries (Small)

Cheese Fries (Small)

$3.50
Bacon Cheese Fries (Small)

Bacon Cheese Fries (Small)

$3.95
Chili Cheese Fries (Small)

Chili Cheese Fries (Small)

$3.95
Jalapeno Cheese Fries (Small)

Jalapeno Cheese Fries (Small)

$3.95
French Fries (Medium)

French Fries (Medium)

$3.25
Cheese Fries (Medium)

Cheese Fries (Medium)

$4.75
Bacon Cheese Fries (Medium)

Bacon Cheese Fries (Medium)

$5.50
Chili Cheese Fries (Medium)

Chili Cheese Fries (Medium)

$5.50
Jalapeno Cheese Fries (Medium)

Jalapeno Cheese Fries (Medium)

$5.50

Waffle Fries (Small)

$3.25
Sweet Potato Fries (Small)

Sweet Potato Fries (Small)

$4.25
Onion Rings (Small)

Onion Rings (Small)

$4.25
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.50
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.75

Waffle Fries (Medium)

$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries (Medium)

Sweet Potato Fries (Medium)

$5.25
Onion Rings (Medium)

Onion Rings (Medium)

$5.25
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Salad

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, feta cheese & olives

Turkey Burger Salad

Turkey Burger Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, turkey patty & shaved parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber & carrot

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast with Caesar dressing

Beverage

Bottle Water

$1.50

Polar Lime Seltzer

$1.95

Soda 12 oz

$1.25

Nantucket Nectars Juice

$2.95

Snapple Iced tea

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.25
Shakes

Shakes

$5.75

Smoothies

$5.75

Misc

Chips

$0.80
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Friendly. Affordable. Fast. That's how we do burger! The best burgers made with passionate labor that's akin to a mother's love and a father's care that will keep you wanting more!

Website

Location

1331 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

