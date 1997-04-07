  • Home
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken 6012 82nd ste E

No reviews yet

7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400

Lubbock, TX 79424

Dine in Chicken meals

Fried chicken meal

$13.99

Bake quarter leg meal

$11.99

Chicken fry chicken meal

$12.99

Chicken fry steak meal

$13.99

5pc Tender meal

$10.99

chicken dressing

$13.25

All white chicken meal

$15.99

All dark chicken meal

$14.99

Dine In Dumpling meal

$10.99

Chicken pot pie meal

$10.99

3pc tender meal

$8.99

chicken Spaghetti meal

$10.99

Chicken and waffle meal

$14.99

Dessert

Caramel apple dump cake

$9.00Out of stock

Peach dump cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry pineapple dump cake

$9.00Out of stock

Banana pudding

$6.25

Brownies

$3.75Out of stock

Kentucky

$3.50Out of stock

black berry dump cake

$9.00Out of stock

Small peach cobbler

$5.00

Millionaire pie

$7.00

Strawberry shortcake

$7.00

German chocolate

$7.00

Strawberry cake

$6.00Out of stock

Double chocolate cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Plain cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Mini banana pudding

$2.00Out of stock

Mini cherry cobbler

$2.00Out of stock

Pecan pie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake

$5.00Out of stock

upside pinapple dumpcake

$5.00Out of stock

Large peach cobber

$8.00Out of stock

Pear Dump cobbler

$5.00

Apple cobbler

$7.50Out of stock

Yellow cake with choclate

$5.00Out of stock

White vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie /w pecan

$2.75Out of stock

cherry cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

apple dump cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot cake

$6.00Out of stock

small peach dump cake

$5.00Out of stock

Small pear dump cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut butter pound cake

$6.50Out of stock

Appetizer

Fried green tomato 10ct

$10.00

Fried green tomato 5ct

$4.99

12ct gizzard

$7.85

Dumpling

$3.99

Chicken pot pie

$5.99

Chicken spaghetti bowl

$3.99

Extra sides

Ex Small Green bean

$2.50

Ex small Mash potato

$2.50

Ex small Cream corn

$2.50

Whole jalepeno

$0.75

Salad

$2.00

Ex Family size mash

$4.50

Ex Family size green bean

$4.50

Ex Family size cream corn

$4.50

Ex Family size salad

$3.50

Ex Side of small gravy

$1.50

Ex Side of family gravy

$3.50

Side of ranch

$1.00

Ex Family Okra

$3.50

Ex Family Fries

$3.50

side of cornbread dressing

$3.50

Ex Family Mac cheese

$3.50

Ex small Mac cheese

$2.50

Ex Small okra

$2.00

Ex Small fries

$2.00

Extra biscuit

Add 1 biscuit

$1.00

Add 2 biscuit

$2.00

Add 3 biscuit

$3.00

Add half a dozen biscuit

$5.50

Add dozen biscuit

$10.00

Free Second round biscuits

Free First round biscuits

Bottle togo drinks

Coke

$2.75Out of stock

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

Root beer

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet tea

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweet tea

$2.75Out of stock

half gallon sweet tea

$5.50

half gallon unsweetened tea

$5.50

Coke zero

$2.75Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$2.75Out of stock

Red Fanta

$2.75Out of stock

Dasani water

$1.50

half gallon koolaid

$6.50Out of stock
Minute Maid fruit punch

$2.75

Dine in drinks

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Fanta red

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.15

Unsweet tea

$2.15

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Kids drink

Kid coke

$2.00

Kid Sprite

$2.00

Kid Fanta red

$2.00

Kid Dr Pepper

$2.00

Kid Diet Coke

$2.00

Kid diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Kid lemonade

$2.00

Kid blue Powerade

$2.00

Kid Sweet tea

$2.15

Kid Unsweet tea

$2.15

Kid Water

Two can Share adults

Two can share

$9.50

Add kid to share

Add 1 kid share

Add 2 kid share

Add on chicken

Togo Extra leg

$2.50

Togo extra thigh

$2.85

Togo extra wing

$2.50

Togo extra breast

$3.85

Togo extra quarter leg

$3.50

Bottle sauces

Bottle honey spicy sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Cup honey spicy sauce

$1.00

Bottle Honey Mustard

$8.00

Cup Honey Mustard

$1.00

cup BBQ sauce

$1.00

Cup Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Seniors free meal

Seniors 2 tender meal

Senior leg thigh meal

Senior wing breast meal

Thanksgiving buffet

Thanksgiving buffet

$19.99

Alcohol

Corona

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Bud light

$3.50

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Cayman jack

$6.50

accessories

Lip gloss

$10.00

Self defense packs

$15.00Out of stock

Speciality meals

2pc mix meal

$7.50

2pc dark meal

$6.99

2pc white meal

$7.75

4pc mix meal

$13.99

4pc dark meal

$14.25

4pc white

$15.50

8pc bucket

$25.00

12pc Mix Bucket

$32.99

10 tender meal

$19.00

5 tender meal

$10.99

3 tender meal

$8.99

chicken fry steak

$13.99

Chicken fry chicken

$12.99

8pc All Dark

$27.00

8pc All White

$28.99

12 All Dark Bucket

$34.99

12 All White Bucket

$36.99

chicken dressing

$13.25

quarter legs meal

$11.99

Speciality sides

small mash

small green bean

small cream corn

family mash

family green bean

family cream corn

small salad

family salad

Speciality buckets Chicken Only

8pc all white chicken only

$21.99

8pc all dark chicken only

$18.99

8pc mix chicken only

$18.99

12pc mix chicken only

$25.99

12pc white chicken only

$27.99

12pc dark chicken only

$25.99

Togo containers

Togo container

$1.50

Upgrade sides

Upgrade family Mac

$1.50

Upgrade family okra

$1.50

Upgrade family fries

$1.50

Upgrade small mac

$1.00

Upgrade small fry

$1.00

Upgrade small okra

$1.00

Summer special

2piece dark 1side biscuit/drink

$5.99Out of stock

3 tender 1 side biscuit drink

$5.99Out of stock

2piece mix 1 side biscuit drink

$5.99Out of stock

2piece white1side biscuit drink

$5.99Out of stock

Special of Day

Famous bowl /w drink

$11.00

Famous bowl

$9.99

Southern biscuit chicken and gravy

$11.99

Happy hour

Happy hour daquiri

$2.00

Happy hour bud light

$2.25

Happy hour modelo

$2.75

Happy hour corona

$2.75

Happy hour cayman jack

$2.75

Happy hour michelob ultra

$2.75

Chicken &waffle togo

Chicken &waffle

$13.00

Add on waffles

Add waffle

$3.25

Apparel

Bucket (small) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Bucket (medium) Women

$20.00

Bucket (large) Women

$20.00

Bucket (XLarge) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Bucket(2XLarge) Women

$20.00

Bucket(3XLarge) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Bucket(4XLarge) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Bucket(Medium) Mens

$20.00

Bucket(Large) Mens

$20.00

Bucket(XLarge) Mens

$20.00Out of stock

Bucket(2XLarge) Mens

$20.00

Bucket (3XLarge) Mens

$20.00Out of stock

Bucket Hats

$10.00

Lee's(small) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Lee's (medium) Women

$20.00

Lee's (large) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Lee's (XLarge) Women

$20.00

Lee's(2XLarge) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Lee's(3XLarge) Women

$20.00Out of stock

Lee's(medium) Mens

$20.00Out of stock

Lee's(large) Mens

$20.00

Lee's(XLarge) Mens

$20.00Out of stock

Lee's(2XLarge) Mens

$20.00Out of stock

Lee's(3XLargge) Mens

$20.00

Lee's (4XLarge) Mens

$20.00

Lee's Hat

$10.00

Royal Hat

$10.00

Dine In 2pc meals

Dine In 2pc Dark

$8.49

Dine In 2pc White

$9.25

Dine In 2pc Mix

$9.00

4wing meal dine in

4 piece wing meal

$16.00

Togo 4 wing meal

Togo 4 piece wing meal

$12.99

Togo dip tenders

3 piece tender and fries dipped

$10.99

5 piece tender and fries dipped

$13.00

Dine In Dip Tenders

3pc Tender Dip

$13.99

5 Tender Dip

$16.99
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400, Lubbock, TX 79424

Directions

