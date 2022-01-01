Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Lee's Pint and Shell Chef-Crafted Meals

1,006 Reviews

$$

2844 Hudson St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

8 Meals for $62
4 Meals for $34
12 Meals for $92

Chef-Crafted Meals

If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere. Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal. Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
$34.00

$62.00

$92.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markATM
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2844 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

