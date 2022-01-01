Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American
Lee's Pint and Shell Chef-Crafted Meals
1,006 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2844 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Baltimore
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant