Lee's Hoagie House - Doylestown
19 Reviews
$
266 S Main Street
Doylestown, PA 18901
Hoagies
1/2 SPECIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 ITALIAN
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 TURKEY BREAST
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 ROAST BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 IMPERIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 ITALIAN IMPERIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 TURKEY & ROAST BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 CORNED BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 CHELTENHAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 TURKEY & HAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 KOSHER
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 TUNAFISH
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 SOUTH PHILLY
Comes on a SEEDED Roll with Roasted Peppers, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Oregano unless otherwise specified.
1/2 SouthPhilly TURKEY
1/2 HAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 CHICKEN SALAD
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 BLT HOAGIE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 VEGGIE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 CHEESE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 HAM / CAP
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 BEEF SALAMI
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 GEN
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 CAP
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/2 TURKEY/CORNED BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 SPECIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 ITALIAN
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 TURKEY BREAST
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 ROAST BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 IMPERIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 ITALIAN IMPERIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 TURKEY & ROAST BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 CORNED BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 CHELTENHAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 TURKEY & HAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 KOSHER
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 TUNAFISH
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 SOUTH PHILLY
This sandwich comes on a SEEDED Roll with Roasted Peppers unless otherwise specified.
1/3 South Philly TURKEY
1/3 HAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 CHICKEN SALAD
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 BLT HOAGIE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 VEGGIE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 CHEESE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 HAM/CAPP
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 BEEF SALAMI
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 GENOA SALAMI
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 CAPP
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
1/3 TURKEY/CORNED BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W SPECIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W ITALIAN
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W TURKEY BREAST
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W ROAST BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W IMPERIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W ITALIAN IMPERIAL
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W TURKEY & ROAST BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W CORNED BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W CHELTENHAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W ITALIAN CHELTENHAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W TURKEY & HAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W KOSHER
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W TUNAFISH
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W SOUTH PHILLY
This sandwich comes on a SEEDED Roll with Roasted Peppers unless otherwise specified.
W South Philly TURKEY
W HAM
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W CHICKEN SALAD
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W BLT HOAGIE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W VEGETARIAN
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W CHEESE
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W HAM/CAPP
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W BEEF SALAMI
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W GENOA
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W CAPP
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
W TURKEY/CORNED BEEF
ALL Cold "Hoagies" come with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Oregano. UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.
Steaks & Chicken Steaks
1/2 STEAK
1/2 CHEESE STEAK
1/2 **CHICKEN** STEAK
1/2 **CHICKEN** CHEESE STEAK
1/2 BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
1/3 STEAK
1/3 CHEESE STEAK
1/3 **CHICKEN** STEAK
1/3 **CHICKEN** CHEESE STEAK
1/3 BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
W STEAK
W CHEESE STEAK
W **CHICKEN** STEAK
W **CHICKEN** CHEESE STEAK
W BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
Wraps Hot
Hot Sandwiches
1/2 CHICKEN VEGGIE HOAGIE
1/2 GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE
1/2 CHIX CAESAR HOAGIE
Chix Finger Hoagie
1/2 FINGER PARM
1/2 CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE
1/2 MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
Cheesburger
Hamburger
W CHICKEN VEGGIE HOAGIE
W CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE
W FINGER PARM
W MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
W GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE
W CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE
ANGUS HAMBURGER
ANGUS CHEESEBURGER
Deli Sandwiches
Salads
GARDEN SALAD
CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
TUNAFISH SALAD
CHX Salad SALAD
2 SCOOP SAMPLER SALAD
COBB SALAD
Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon Served on top of a Garden Salad
GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
CAPRESE SALAD
GARDEN SALAD (Copy)
Side Orders
16oz COLE SLAW
16oz MACARONI SALAD
16oz POTATO SALAD
2 Oz. Petal Sauce
4oz CHEESE WHIZ
4oz EXTRA MARINARA SAUCE
6 Oz Oil Bottle
8 Oz. CHEESE WHIZ
8oz COLE SLAW
8oz MACARONI SALAD
8oz POTATO SALAD
broccoli bites
CAJUN FRIES
CHEESE FRIES
CHICKEN SALAD 1 LB.
CHICKEN SALAD 1/2 LB.
double loaded fries
FRENCH FRIES
mac &chz bites
MOZZARELLA STICKS
OLD BAY FRIES
ONION RINGS
PIZZA FRIES
POPPERS
south philly cheesesteak fries
TUNA SALAD 1 LB.
TUNA SALAD 1/2 LB.
Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Wings
Potato Chips
Kids Menu
20 oz Bottles
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Bottled Water
Mt. Dew
Mt. Dew Code Red
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Brisk Iced Tea
Root Beer
Black Cherry
Vanilla Cream
Orange Cream
Gatorade Blue
Gatorade Yellow
Starbucks Energy
Starbucks Espresso
Pure Leaf Black Unsweetend
PureLeaf Lemon
PureLeaf Green Tea Unsweetend
PureLeaf Sweet
Orange Crush
Apple Juice
2-LITERS
FRESH SALAD TRAYS
SMALL GARDEN SALAD
LARGE GARDEN SALAD
$5.99 Additional Person
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
$5.99 Additional Person
SMALL CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
LARGE CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
$5.99 Additional Person
SMALL CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD
LARGE CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD
$5.99 Additional Person
CATERING WINGS
HOAGIE TRAYS
STEAK & CHICKEN STEAK TRAYS
CATERING FINGERS
CATERING SIDES
$5.99 EXTRA PERSON
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a fast casual restaurant. Great atmosphere and kid friendly. There is something for everybody on our menu!
266 S Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901