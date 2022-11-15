Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie Lake Wylie

review star

No reviews yet

312 Bulkhead Way

Suite 101

Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 CHEESE STEAK
FRENCH FRIES
10 WINGS

20 oz Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Mist Twist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Gatorade Blue

$2.50

Gatorade Red

$2.50

2-LITERS

2 Ltr. Pepsi

$3.00

2 Ltr. Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Ltr. Dew

$3.00

Tea / Lemonade

SWEET TEA

$3.99+

UN-SWEET TEA

$3.99+

LEMONADE

$3.99+

Chicken Fingers

5 CHX FINGERS

$9.00

10 CHX FINGERS

$17.00

5 CHX FINGER PLATTER

$11.00

10 CHX FING PLATTER

$19.25

5 BUFFALO FINGERS

$10.00

5 BUFFALO FING PLATTER

$12.00

HALF 9"

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN HOAGIE

$10.00

1/2 CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE

$10.00

1/2 CKN FINGER PARM

$11.00

1/2 MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$10.00

1/2 GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE

$9.50

1/2 CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

$10.50

1/2 CHICKEN FINGER HOAGIE

$11.25

1/2 GR CKN Veggie

$10.75

1/2 Hot Veggie

$9.50

Gr Ckn BLT Hoagie

$10.50

THIRD 6"

1/3 hot Veggie

$6.75

1/3 CKN PARM

$8.50

1/3 GRILLED CKN

$7.75

1/3 MEATBALL PARM

$7.75

1/3 CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

$8.75

1/3 CKN FINGER HOAGIE

$8.50

1/3 Gr. Chicken Caesar Hoagie

$7.75

1/3 Gr ckn Veggie

$8.75

WHOLE 18"

WHOLE GRILLED CHICKEN HOAGIE

$20.00

WHOLE CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE

$20.00

WHOLE FINGER PARM

$22.00

WHOLE MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$20.00

WHOLE GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE

$19.00

WHOLE CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

$21.00

WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER HOAGIE

$22.00

Whole Gr Ckn Veggie

$21.50

Whole Gr Ckn BLT

$22.00

BURGERS

ANGUS HAMBURGER 6 oz

$6.75

ANGUS CHEESEBURGER 6 oz

$7.50

DBL HAMBURGER 2x4

$10.00

DBL CHEESEBURGER 2x4

$10.50

MUSHROOM SWISS Burger

$9.25

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

Extras

4 oz. EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$1.10

8 oz. EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$2.00

4 oz. EXTRA BLEU CHEESE

$1.10

8 oz. EXTRA BLEU CHEESE

$2.00

4 oz. EXTRA MARINARA SAUCE

$1.00

8 oz. EXTRA MARINARA SAUCE

$2.00

4 oz. EXTRA WING SAUCE

$1.10

8 oz. EXTRA WING SAUCE

$2.00

4 oz EXTRA FINGER SAUCE

$1.10

8 oz. EXTRA FINGER SAUCE

$2.50

1/3 ROASTED RED PEPPERS

$0.50

1/2 ROASTED RED PEPPERS

$0.75

W ROASTED RED PEPPERS

$1.50

1/3 SWEET PEPPERS

$0.50

1/2 SWEET PEPPERS

$0.75

W SWEET PEPPERS

$1.50

1/3 SHARP PROVOLONE

$0.50

1/2 SHARP PROVOLONE

$0.75

W SHARP PROVOLONE

$1.50

1/3 SWISS CHEESE

$0.50

1/2 SWISS CHEESE

$0.75

W SWISS CHEESE

$1.50

1/3 EXTRA CHEESE

$0.50

1/2 EXTRA CHEESE

$0.75

W EXTRA CHEESE

$1.50

1/3 PEPPERONI

$0.75

1/2 PEPPERONI

$1.00

W PEPPERONI

$2.00

1/3 MUSHROOMS

$0.50

1/2 MUSHROOMS

$0.75

W MUSHROOMS

$1.50

1/3 BACON

$1.50

1/2 BACON

$2.00

W BACON

$4.00

1/3 EXTRA PICKLES

$1.00

1/2 EXTRA PICKLES

$2.00

W EXTRA PICKLES

$4.00

Cup of ice

$0.50

Customer mask

$1.00

Dessert

Brownie

$2.50

Cookie

$2.00

3in Homemade CheeZcake

$6.00

A delicious NY style cheeZcake. 3" Single serving. No need to cut a cheeZcake for a party large or small

Mini Homemade Cheezcake

Mini Homemade Cheezcake

$2.00

Just a bite or two to top off a meal with something decadent! A steal at $1.75

Hoagies

1/2 SPECIAL

$8.00

1/2 CHELTENHAM

$9.75

1/2 ITALIAN

$9.75

1/2 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM

$10.75

1/2 SOUTH PHILLY

$10.50

1/2 TUNA SALAD

$10.00

1/2 ROAST BEEF

$11.00

1/2 CORNED BEEF

$11.00Out of stock

1/2 KOSHER

$11.50

1/2 BLT HOAGIE

$10.50

1/2 CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00
1/2 TURKEY BREAST

1/2 TURKEY BREAST

$10.50

1/2 TURKEY & ROAST BEEF

$11.00

1/2 TURKEY & HAM

$10.75

1/2 HAM

$9.50

1/2 CHEESE

$9.00

1/2 VEGGIE

$7.50

1/3 SPECIAL

$6.00

1/3 CHELTENHAM

$7.25

1/3 ITALIAN

$7.25

1/3 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM

$7.75

1/3 SOUTH PHILLY

$7.50

1/3 TUNA SALAD

$7.25

1/3 ROAST BEEF

$7.75

1/3 CORNED BEEF

$7.75Out of stock

1/3 KOSHER

$8.00Out of stock

1/3 BLT HOAGIE

$7.25

1/3 CHICKEN SALAD

$7.25

1/3 TURKEY BREAST

$7.50

1/3 TURKEY & ROAST BEEF

$7.75

1/3 TURKEY & HAM

$7.50

1/3 HAM

$6.75

1/3 CHEESE

$6.75

1/3 VEGGIE

$6.75

WHOLE SPECIAL

$14.50

WHOLE CHELTENHAM

$17.50

WHOLE ITALIAN

$17.50

WHOLE ITALIAN CHELTENHAM

$19.50

WHOLE SOUTH PHILLY

$19.00

WHOLE TUNA SALAD

$18.00

WHOLE ROAST BEEF

$20.00

WHOLE CORNED BEEF

$20.00Out of stock

WHOLE KOSHER

$21.00Out of stock

WHOLE BLT HOAGIE

$19.00

WHOLE CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

WHOLE TURKEY BREAST

$19.00

WHOLE TURKEY & ROAST BEEF

$20.00

WHOLE TURKEY & HAM

$19.50

WHOLE HAM

$17.00

WHOLE CHEESE

$16.00

WHOLE VEGETARIAN

$17.00

Steaks & Chicken Steaks

Third (6"), Half (9"), and a Whole (18") Sizes Available. Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Shown w/Mushrooms, Onions and Swt peppers

1/2 STEAK

$10.00

No Cheese on this Steak. Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce.

1/2 CHEESE STEAK

1/2 CHEESE STEAK

$10.75

Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms

1/2 CHICKEN STEAK

$10.00

No Cheese on this Chicken Steak. Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms

1/2 CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.75

Chicken Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms

1/2 BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$11.25

Chicken Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms . Served with Our Famous Mild or Hot Sauce or a swirl of both flavors

1/3 STEAK

$7.00

No Cheese on this Steak.

1/3 CHEESE STEAK

1/3 CHEESE STEAK

$8.25

1/3 CHICKEN STEAK

$7.00

No Cheese on this Chicken Steak.

1/3 CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$8.25

1/3 BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$8.50

Topped w/ Provolone Cheese & Served with Our Famous Mild or Hot Sauce

WHOLE STEAK

$20.00

No Cheese on this Steak.

WHOLE CHEESE STEAK

WHOLE CHEESE STEAK

$21.50

WHOLE CHICKEN STEAK

$20.00

No Cheese on this Chicken Steak.

WHOLE CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$21.50

WHOLE BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$22.50

Topped w/ Provolone Cheese & Served with Our Famous Mild or Hot Sauce

Deli Sandwiches

Available on White, Whole Wheat, Rye, or Kaiser Roll All Sandwiches are served with Lettuce and Tomato.
TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.

HAM SANDWICH

$9.50

Deli Ham served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

Premium Tunafish served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

Homemade chicken salad served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano. **This is a fan favorite**

BLT SANDWICH

$10.50

Bacon served on your choice of deli bread with lettuce, tomato and oregano. Tell us if you would like mayonnaise or cheese on this. Did we say Bacon? almost a half pound of it... Yum!

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$11.00

Angus Certified Corned beef on your choice of deli bread with Lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$11.00

Roast Beef served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.

Hot Sandwiches

1/2 GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE

1/2 GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE

$8.50

Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms served with provolone, lettuce, tomato and oregano. Looking for something "Vegan"? Ask for this on a Wheat wrap.

1/2 CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE

1/2 CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE

$8.75

House Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese

1/2 CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA

1/2 CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA

$9.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders Served with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses

1/2 MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

1/2 MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$9.00

Generous Meatballs served with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses

1/2 CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

1/2 CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

$9.50

9" Hoagie that comes 2 burger patties, Lettuce, Tomato and American cheese. Let us know if you would like to add any condiments. How about Mushrooms or Bacon??

1/2 CHICKEN FINGER HOAGIE

$9.75

Golden Chicken Tenders served with lettuce, tomato, oregano and provolone cheese.

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN HOAGIE

$9.00

Our House Grilled Chicken served with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.

1/2 GR Ckn Veggie

$9.75

Our House Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers and Sweet Peppers served with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.

WHOLE CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE

WHOLE CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE

$17.50

Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese

WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA

WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA

$18.00

Breaded Chicken Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone, and Parmesan Cheese

WHOLE MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

WHOLE MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$18.00

Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese

WHOLE GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE

WHOLE GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE

$17.00

Assorted Seasonal Vegetables

WHOLE CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

WHOLE CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

$19.00

18" Hoagie comes with Lettuce, Tomato and American Cheese Please only tell us if you want to exclude these items

WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER HOAGIE

$18.00

Whole Gr Ckn Veggie

$19.50
ANGUS HAMBURGER 6 oz

ANGUS HAMBURGER 6 oz

$5.50
ANGUS CHEESEBURGER 6 oz

ANGUS CHEESEBURGER 6 oz

$6.50
DBL HAMBURGER 2x4 oz

DBL HAMBURGER 2x4 oz

$8.00

2 - 4 oz patties. Please indicate what you want added to your burger. Shown w/Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon

DBL CHEESEBURGER 2x4 oz

DBL CHEESEBURGER 2x4 oz

$9.00

Wraps

Available on Flour or Wheat Wraps All Wraps include Lettuce and Tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP

$8.50

Fresh Seasonal Veggies, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone and Your Choice of Lee's Famous Oil, Mayonnaise, Fried Onion, and Hot Peppers

ULTIMATE CHICKEN WRAP

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard, and American Cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Mild or Hot Sauce, and Provolone Cheese

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$9.75

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Served with your Choice of Honey Mustard, Mild Sauce, Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing

RANCH WRAP

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Melted Provolone Cheese Topped with Ranch Dressing.

PLAIN GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$9.00

Salads

All Salads Served with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Provolone Cheese and Croutons. Dressings: Russian, Lite Italian, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Caesar, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Lee's Famous Oil/Vinegar
GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$7.50
GARDEN SALAD W/ Gr CHICKEN

GARDEN SALAD W/ Gr CHICKEN

$11.00

CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

CAESAR SALAD W/Gr CHICKEN

$11.00

All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$9.50

GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00
ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.00

TUNAFISH SALAD

$10.00
CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

2 SCOOP SAMPLER SALAD

$10.00

Chicken & Tuna Salad

Side Orders

Fries, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50+

golden, crispy and delicious

CHEESE FRIES

$3.75+

golden Crispy Fries topped with warm cheese whiz

OLD BAY FRIES

$3.00+

Our golden crispy fries seasoned with Old Bay seasoning.

PIZZA FRIES

$4.00+

An order of Fries topped with provolone cheese and our home made pizza sauce

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.00

Mozzarella sticks served with homemade pizza sauce

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.75+

Crispy breaded onion rings Reg is 4 Onion Rings Large is 8 Onion Rings

CHEESE WHIZ

$1.10

Our warm cheese whiz

EXTRA MARINARA SAUCE

$1.10

CHICKEN SALAD

$6.50+

House made Chicken Salad. ** A Fan Favorite **

TUNA SALAD

$6.50+

A Premium Tunafish housemade with mayonnaise and seasoning.

POTATO SALAD

$2.50+

MACARONI SALAD

$2.50+

Side House salad

$4.00

Fresh Iceburg and Romaine lettuces, Tomatos, Cucumbers, Provolone and croutons with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar salad

$4.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing. Caesar is Std

4 oz. EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$1.10

COLE SLAW

$2.75+

Wings

Served With Your Choice of Our Award Winning Mild, Hot, and BBQ. Blue Cheese and Celery Included Upon Request
10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$14.00

10 Jumbo wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery upon request. Pick your buffalo sauce

20 WINGS

$28.00

50 WINGS

$60.00

Chicken Fingers

All White Meat Chicken. Served with Your Choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ. All Platters include French Fries

5 CHX FINGERS

$9.00

1 Sauce

5 CHX FINGER PLATTER

5 CHX FINGER PLATTER

$11.00

1 Sauce & Fries

10 CHX FINGERS

$17.00

2 Sauces

10 CHX FING PLATTER

$19.50

2 Sauces & Fries

5 BUFFALO FINGERS

$10.00

Served Hot or Mild

Kids Menu

For Children 12 & Under! These include small chip and a kid fountain drink. You may upgrade your side item for $1.25

KIDS HAMBURGER MEAL

$5.75

KIDS CHEESEBURGER MEAL

$6.25

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS MEAL

$6.00

KIDS HOT DOG MEAL

$4.75

KIDS TURKEY SANDWICH MEAL

$5.50

KIDS HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH MEAL

$5.50

KIDS TUNA SALAD SANDWICH MEAL

$5.50

KIDS CHEESE SANDWICH MEAL

$4.75

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE MEAL

$4.75

Herr's Potato Chips

Assorted Potato Chips We will substitute to the closet flavor if we are out of stock

Small Chips

$1.10

Old Bay

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a traditional Philadelphia style hoagie or steak!

Website

Location

312 Bulkhead Way, Suite 101, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Directions

Gallery
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie image
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Margaux’s Pizza and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
316 Main Street Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
Bedder Bedder & Moore
orange star4.4 • 683
3501 S. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Blue Smokehouse
orange star4.7 • 120
1500 Fort Mill Pkwy Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Emmy Squared Pizza: South End
orange starNo Reviews
1932 Hawkins Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
From Philly to Charlit - The City Kitchen 2200 Thrift rd
orange star4.4 • 212
2200 Thrift rd Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Bagel Bin & Deli II
orange star4.0 • 360
16709 Orchard Stone Run Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Lake Wylie
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston