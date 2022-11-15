- Home
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie Lake Wylie
312 Bulkhead Way
Suite 101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Hoagies
1/2 SPECIAL
1/2 CHELTENHAM
1/2 ITALIAN
1/2 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM
1/2 SOUTH PHILLY
1/2 TUNA SALAD
1/2 ROAST BEEF
1/2 CORNED BEEF
1/2 KOSHER
1/2 BLT HOAGIE
1/2 CHICKEN SALAD
1/2 TURKEY BREAST
1/2 TURKEY & ROAST BEEF
1/2 TURKEY & HAM
1/2 HAM
1/2 CHEESE
1/2 VEGGIE
1/3 SPECIAL
1/3 CHELTENHAM
1/3 ITALIAN
1/3 ITALIAN CHELTENHAM
1/3 SOUTH PHILLY
1/3 TUNA SALAD
1/3 ROAST BEEF
1/3 CORNED BEEF
1/3 KOSHER
1/3 BLT HOAGIE
1/3 CHICKEN SALAD
1/3 TURKEY BREAST
1/3 TURKEY & ROAST BEEF
1/3 TURKEY & HAM
1/3 HAM
1/3 CHEESE
1/3 VEGGIE
WHOLE SPECIAL
WHOLE CHELTENHAM
WHOLE ITALIAN
WHOLE ITALIAN CHELTENHAM
WHOLE SOUTH PHILLY
WHOLE TUNA SALAD
WHOLE ROAST BEEF
WHOLE CORNED BEEF
WHOLE KOSHER
WHOLE BLT HOAGIE
WHOLE CHICKEN SALAD
WHOLE TURKEY BREAST
WHOLE TURKEY & ROAST BEEF
WHOLE TURKEY & HAM
WHOLE HAM
WHOLE CHEESE
WHOLE VEGETARIAN
Steaks & Chicken Steaks
1/2 STEAK
No Cheese on this Steak. Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce.
1/2 CHEESE STEAK
Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms
1/2 CHICKEN STEAK
No Cheese on this Chicken Steak. Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms
1/2 CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
Chicken Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms
1/2 BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
Chicken Steak and Cheese (Provolone Std) Available With Your Choice of Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, or Homemade Pizza Sauce. Great with Sweet Peppers and Mushrooms . Served with Our Famous Mild or Hot Sauce or a swirl of both flavors
1/3 STEAK
No Cheese on this Steak.
1/3 CHEESE STEAK
1/3 CHICKEN STEAK
No Cheese on this Chicken Steak.
1/3 CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
1/3 BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
Topped w/ Provolone Cheese & Served with Our Famous Mild or Hot Sauce
WHOLE STEAK
No Cheese on this Steak.
WHOLE CHEESE STEAK
WHOLE CHICKEN STEAK
No Cheese on this Chicken Steak.
WHOLE CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
WHOLE BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
Topped w/ Provolone Cheese & Served with Our Famous Mild or Hot Sauce
Deli Sandwiches
TURKEY SANDWICH
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
HAM SANDWICH
Deli Ham served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Premium Tunafish served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Homemade chicken salad served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano. **This is a fan favorite**
BLT SANDWICH
Bacon served on your choice of deli bread with lettuce, tomato and oregano. Tell us if you would like mayonnaise or cheese on this. Did we say Bacon? almost a half pound of it... Yum!
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
Angus Certified Corned beef on your choice of deli bread with Lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Roast Beef served on your choice of Deli bread with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
Hot Sandwiches
1/2 GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE
Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms served with provolone, lettuce, tomato and oregano. Looking for something "Vegan"? Ask for this on a Wheat wrap.
1/2 CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE
House Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese
1/2 CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA
Breaded Chicken Tenders Served with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses
1/2 MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
Generous Meatballs served with Homemade Pizza Sauce, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses
1/2 CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE
9" Hoagie that comes 2 burger patties, Lettuce, Tomato and American cheese. Let us know if you would like to add any condiments. How about Mushrooms or Bacon??
1/2 CHICKEN FINGER HOAGIE
Golden Chicken Tenders served with lettuce, tomato, oregano and provolone cheese.
1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN HOAGIE
Our House Grilled Chicken served with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
1/2 GR Ckn Veggie
Our House Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers and Sweet Peppers served with lettuce, tomato, provolone and oregano.
WHOLE CHICKEN CAESAR HOAGIE
Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese
WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA
Breaded Chicken Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone, and Parmesan Cheese
WHOLE MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
Served with Homemade Sauce, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese
WHOLE GRILLED VEGGIE HOAGIE
Assorted Seasonal Vegetables
WHOLE CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE
18" Hoagie comes with Lettuce, Tomato and American Cheese Please only tell us if you want to exclude these items
WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER HOAGIE
Whole Gr Ckn Veggie
ANGUS HAMBURGER 6 oz
ANGUS CHEESEBURGER 6 oz
DBL HAMBURGER 2x4 oz
2 - 4 oz patties. Please indicate what you want added to your burger. Shown w/Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon
DBL CHEESEBURGER 2x4 oz
Wraps
GRILLED CHICKEN BLT WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP
Fresh Seasonal Veggies, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone and Your Choice of Lee's Famous Oil, Mayonnaise, Fried Onion, and Hot Peppers
ULTIMATE CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard, and American Cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Mild or Hot Sauce, and Provolone Cheese
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Served with your Choice of Honey Mustard, Mild Sauce, Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing
RANCH WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Melted Provolone Cheese Topped with Ranch Dressing.
PLAIN GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
Salads
GARDEN SALAD
GARDEN SALAD W/ Gr CHICKEN
CAESAR SALAD
All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
CAESAR SALAD W/Gr CHICKEN
All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
ANTIPASTO SALAD
TUNAFISH SALAD
CHICKEN SALAD
2 SCOOP SAMPLER SALAD
Chicken & Tuna Salad
Side Orders
FRENCH FRIES
golden, crispy and delicious
CHEESE FRIES
golden Crispy Fries topped with warm cheese whiz
OLD BAY FRIES
Our golden crispy fries seasoned with Old Bay seasoning.
PIZZA FRIES
An order of Fries topped with provolone cheese and our home made pizza sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Mozzarella sticks served with homemade pizza sauce
ONION RINGS
Crispy breaded onion rings Reg is 4 Onion Rings Large is 8 Onion Rings
CHEESE WHIZ
Our warm cheese whiz
EXTRA MARINARA SAUCE
CHICKEN SALAD
House made Chicken Salad. ** A Fan Favorite **
TUNA SALAD
A Premium Tunafish housemade with mayonnaise and seasoning.
POTATO SALAD
MACARONI SALAD
Side House salad
Fresh Iceburg and Romaine lettuces, Tomatos, Cucumbers, Provolone and croutons with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing. Caesar is Std
COLE SLAW
Wings
Chicken Fingers
Kids Menu
Herr's Potato Chips
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a traditional Philadelphia style hoagie or steak!
312 Bulkhead Way, Suite 101, Lake Wylie, SC 29710