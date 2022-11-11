Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Lee's Landing

review star

No reviews yet

600 Rowland Dr

Port Deposit, MD 21904

Appetizers (L)

Brussel Sprouts (L)

$15.00

Chicken Tenders (L)

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp (L)

$15.00

Crab Dip (L)

$18.00

Fries Chesapeake (L)

$17.00

Fries House (L)

$8.00

Fries Loaded (L)

$13.00

Fries Side (L)

$3.00

Jerk Chicken (L)

$16.00

Nachos Tiki (L)

$15.00

Pretzel extra (L)

$1.00

Pretzel Gigantic (L)

$29.00

Shrimp & Crab Mac (L)

$17.00

Tomato Crab Salad (L)

$14.00

Wings Chicken (L)

$19.00

Mozzarella Sticks (L)

$11.00

Soup (L)

Soup Chili (L)

$8.00

Soup Cream of Crab (L)

$12.00

Soup MD Crab (L)

$9.00

Soup Half N Half (L)

$12.00

Soup Clam Chowder (L)

$6.00Out of stock

Soup Broccoli and Cheddar (L)

$5.00

Salads (L)

Salad House (L)

$10.00

Salad Caesar (L)

$11.00Out of stock

Sands (L)

Blackened Ahi Sandwich (L)

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (L)

$15.00

Caribbean Fish Wrap (L)

$17.00

Captain Lee's Cheesesteak (L)

$15.00

Chesapeake Chicken (L)

$17.00

Chesapeake Grilled Cheese (L)

$19.00

Crab Cake Broiled (L)

$21.99

Crab Cake Fried (L)

$24.99Out of stock

Double Cheese Burger (L)

$13.00

Grilled Cheese (L)

$8.00

Jerk Caesar Wrap (L)

$16.00

Jumbo Hot Dog (L)

$7.00

Seafood Club (L)

$20.00

Shrimp Salad (L)

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sand (L)

$13.00

Tacos & Quesadillas (L)

Tacos Fish (L)

$18.00

Tacos Jerk Chicken (L)

$16.00

Quesadilla Classic (L)

$12.00

Quesadilla Jerk Chicken (L)

$15.00

Quesadilla BBQ Chicken (L)

$15.00

Quesadilla Shrimp and Crab (L)

$18.00

Add Fries (L)

$2.50

Chicken Quesadilla (L)

$15.00

Quesadilla Crab (L)

$18.00

Quesadilla Shrimp (L)

$18.00

Steamer (L)

Bread Extra (L)

$2.50

Steamed Mussels (L)

$16.00

Steamed Shrimp (L)

$14.00+

Clams (L)

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Bowl (L)

$25.00

Skewers (L)

Chicken Skewers (L)

$16.00

Beef Skewers (L)

$18.00

Sides (L)

Fries Side (L)

$3.00

Chips (L)

$1.50

Raw Bar (L)

Oyster Blackberry 1/2 Doz (L)

$16.50Out of stock

Oyster Blackberry Doz (L)

$33.00Out of stock

Oyster Chincoteague 1/2 Doz (L)

$15.00Out of stock

Oyster Chincoteague Doz (L)

$30.00Out of stock

Oyster Lees Locals 1/2 Doz (L)

$12.00Out of stock

Oyster Lees Locals Doz (L)

$24.00Out of stock

Oyster Malpeque 1/2 Doz (L)

$13.50

Oyster Malpeque Doz (L)

$27.00

Buck A Shuck Friday Only!

$1.00

Kids Menu (L)

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries (L)

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries (L)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries (L)

$7.00

Desserts (L)

Cheesecake (L)

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie (L)

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Specials (L)

Caribbean Taco (L)

$16.00Out of stock

Eggrolls Cheesesteak (L)

$9.99Out of stock

Meatloaf (L)

$15.00

Muscles Bo Bay (L)

$6.99

Muscles Marinara (L)

$6.99

Muscles WWG (L)

$6.99

Salmon BLT (L)

$16.00

Special Chicken Club Tots (L)

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Cod Sub

$15.00

BBQ Chix Taco (L)

$15.00

Brunch (L)

Bacon, Egg, Cheese (L)

$13.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy (L)

$14.00

BLT W/EGG (L)

$15.00

Breakfast Burger (L)

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito (L)

$10.00

Chicken & EGG Biscuits (L)

$15.00

Crab Melt (L)

$21.00

Cream Chip Beef (L)

$13.00

Dbl Saus, Egg & Chez Bagel (L)

$13.00

Fried Chix Biscuit (L)

$16.00

Hangover Helper (L)

$15.00

Pancakes (L)

$10.00

Side Bacon (L)

$5.00

Side Egg (L)

$4.00

Side Sausage (L)

$5.00

Side Biscuit (L)

$3.00

Side Tater Tots (L)

$5.00

Side Sausage Gravy (L)

$4.00

Side Cream Chipped Beef (L)

$4.00

Add 2 Eggs (L)

$4.00

Add Bacon (L)

$5.00

Add Sausage (L)

$5.00

Add Sausage Gravy (L)

$4.00

Add Chip Beef & Gravy (L)

$4.00

Add Biscuit (L)

$3.00

Event Menu (L)

Shrimp Cocktail (L)

$23.00

Pizza (L)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (L)

$17.00

Pizza Cheese (L)

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza (L)

$15.00

Beef & Beer (L)

Can Soda (L)

$2.00

Cole Slaw (L)

$1.50

Double (L)

$10.00

Fries PB (L)

$5.00

Funnel Cake Fries (L)

$5.00

Pit Beef (L)

$9.99

Pit Bud Light (L)

$4.00

Pit Coors Light (L)

$4.00

Pit Ham (L)

$9.99

Pit Mich Ultra (L)

$4.00

Pit Miller Lite (L)

$4.00

Pit Turkey (L)

$9.99

Triple (L)

$9.99

Water (L)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are happy to be open to serve you for your carry out and delivery needs.

Website

Location

600 Rowland Dr, Port Deposit, MD 21904

Directions

Gallery
Lee's Landing image
Lee's Landing image
Lee's Landing image

