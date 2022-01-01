Main picView gallery

LEES-McRAE Campus Dining

191Main Street W

Banner Elk, NC 28604

Popular Items

Wily Bucks
Faculty/Staff Plan 25 Block
Signature Diner Fries

Meal Plan

Wily Bucks

$25.00

Minimum of $25 dollars of Wily Bucks needed to open an account. Add Wily Bucks at $25 increments

Faculty/Staff Plan 25 Block

$125.00

As a faculty or staff member you have the option to add the 25 Block meal plan to your account

Commuter Student 30 with 30

$250.00

30 with 30 – 30 Meals for the whole semester with $30 Wily Bucks

Burgers

Carolina Burger

$6.99

Ground Beef Burger Served one a Brioche Roll Topped with BBQ Sauce, Green Onion Slaw and Cheddar Cheese

Avocado Club Burger

$7.99

Steakhouse Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Fries

Signature Diner Fries

$4.29

Sweet Potato Frie

$5.09

Chile Cheese Frie

$5.59

Nacho Fries

$6.69

Loaded Fried

$7.19

Chicken & Dogs

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.69

Carolina Dog

$5.99

The Olney Ville

$4.99

Southwest Dog

$7.29

Shakes & Beverages

Classic Vanilla Shake

$5.29

Brooklyn Blackout

$7.29

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$6.99

Cookies n Crème

$5.99

20oz Bottled Beverage

$2.19

20oz Bottled Water

$2.09

Combo Beverage

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

191Main Street W, Banner Elk, NC 28604

Directions

