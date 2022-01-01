Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Lee's Pint and Shell

review star

No reviews yet

2844 Hudson Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (P)
Cali Burrito (P)
BMore Burrito (P)

Food Specials (P)

Wings Special (P)

$17.00

Crabby Tots

$17.00

Cilantro Lime Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Chesapeake Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Smoked Cheesesteak

$15.00
2 Buffalo Chicken And 25 Wings Wrap Special

2 Buffalo Chicken And 25 Wings Wrap Special

$40.00Out of stock

2 Buffalo Chicken Wraps. Served with fries

1 Pizza & 25 Wings + 6 Pk Corona Premiere (P)

$35.00Out of stock

2 Pizzas & 50 Wings + 12 Pk Corona Premiere

$60.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak Special

$7.99Out of stock

2 Buff Chix Wraps +Corona Premiere (6) Pack

$20.00Out of stock

$20 Corona Premiere Bucket + 1 Lb Wings

$20.00Out of stock

$30 High Noon (5) + 1 Lb Wings

$30.00Out of stock

APPETIZERS (P)

Ahi Seared (P)

$15.00

sesame seed encrusted / seaweed salad / wasabi aioli / crispy wontons / soy vinaigrette

Blackened Baby Crabcakes (P)

$20.00

whole grain mustard aioli / pickled shallots / arugula

Blackened Shrimp Risotto (P)

$17.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts (P)

Roasted Brussel Sprouts (P)

$13.00

bacon / shallots / dried cherries/ mascarpone cheese / pistachio / balsamic

Buffalo Fried Calamari (P)

$14.00

Served with blue cheese

Chicken Tenders w/Fries (P)

Chicken Tenders w/Fries (P)

$15.00

choice of sauce

Nachos Chorizo (P)

$16.00
Crab Dip (P)

Crab Dip (P)

$18.00

cheddar cheese / pretzel roll / veggies / crackers

Nachos Duck (P)

Nachos Duck (P)

$17.00

confit duck / corn tortillas / house pickled poblanos / white cheddar cheese sauce

"Crab Rangoon" eggrolls (P)

"Crab Rangoon" eggrolls (P)

$20.00

crabcake / cream cheese / asian cabbage slaw / spicy honey mustard

Oysters Parmesan Fried (P)

$16.00

Old Bay hot sauce hollandaise / bacon / lemon

Fried Pickles (P)

$11.00

dill pickle spears / panko bread crumb / spicy buttermilk ranch

Oysters Lee's Roasted (P)

$16.00

Poké Bowl (P)

$17.00
Shrimp & Crab Mac “N” Cheese (P)

Shrimp & Crab Mac “N” Cheese (P)

$17.00

bread crumbs / chives / old bay / lemon

Wings (P)

$17.00

Kids Mac N Cheese (P)

$6.00

Side Tots (P)

$3.50

GREENS (P)

chopped iceberg / bacon / avocado / tomato / onion / spicy buttermilk ranch / croutons

Salad Asian (P)

$12.00

Salad Kale Caesar (P)

$10.00

Salad Southwest Chicken (P)

$16.00

Salad Strawberry Bibb (P)

$13.00

Salad Wedge (P)

$11.00

chopped iceberg / bacon / avocado / tomato / onion / spicy buttermilk ranch / croutons

STEAMERS (P)

Middle Neck Clams (P)

Middle Neck Clams (P)

$13.00

Seafood Bowl (P)

$25.00
Mussels Of The Week (P)

Mussels Of The Week (P)

$15.00

Lemon/butter/roasted veggies

Shrimp Steamed 1/2 LB (P)

Shrimp Steamed 1/2 LB (P)

$14.00
Shrimp Steamed 1 LB (P)

Shrimp Steamed 1 LB (P)

$24.00

SOUP (P)

Cream O’ Crab (P)

$12.00

Half & Half Crab (P)

$8.00

Maryland Crab (P)

$9.00

HAND CUT FRIES (P)

Fries Chesapeake (P)

$19.00

butter fried crab cake / cheese sauce / malt vinegar aioli

Fries Chipotle (P)

Fries Chipotle (P)

$11.00

chipotle vinaigrette / chives / shaved manchego cheese

Fries House (P)

Fries House (P)

$7.00

truffle / salt / black pepper

Fries loaded "baked potato" (P)

$12.00

bacon / cheese sauce / sour cream / chives / butter

SANDWICHES (P)

All sandwiches are served with house fries
Beyond Burger (P)

Beyond Burger (P)

$14.00

monterey jack-cheddar / lettuce / tomato / red onion / avocado / roasted garlic mayo / sesame bun

Blackened Ahi (P)

$17.00

lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickles / honey mustard

Blackened Chicken (P)

Blackened Chicken (P)

$16.00

crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll

Blackened Salmon Wrap (P)

$16.00

BMore Burrito (P)

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (P)

$15.00

breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla

Cali Burrito (P)

Cali Burrito (P)

$17.00

slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries

Canton Coldcut (P)

$14.00
Carribean Jerk Tuna Wrap (P)

Carribean Jerk Tuna Wrap (P)

$17.00

baby spinach / pineapple salsa / avocado cream / grilled flour tortilla

Cheesesteak (P)

Cheesesteak (P)

$14.00

shaved beef / provolone / fried onions / mayo / lettuce / hots / toasted roll

Chesapeake Burger (P)

Chesapeake Burger (P)

$19.00

angus beef / butter fried crab cake / american cheese / horseradish pickles / roasted tomato mayo / lettuce / potato roll

Cubano

$15.00
Double Cheeseburger (P)

Double Cheeseburger (P)

$13.00

american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion /pickles / potato roll

Fish 'N' Chips (P)

Fish 'N' Chips (P)

$18.00

beer-battered cod / house pickled poblanos / hand-cut fries

Fried Oyster Po’ Boy (P)

Fried Oyster Po’ Boy (P)

$16.00

cornmeal dusted / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / roasted red pepper mayo / toasted sub roll

Po’ Boy Club (P)

$16.00

fried oysters / shrimp salad / bacon / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / toasted sub roll

Shrimp Salad (P)

$16.00

lettuce / tomato / potato roll

Turkey Club (P)

$13.00

Kids Burger (P)

$7.00

TACOS (P)

Tacos Chorizo (P)

$14.00
Tacos Fish (P)

Tacos Fish (P)

$16.00

grilled mahi mahi / salsa verde / shredded cabbage / pico de gallo / avocado crema / pickled jalapeno

Tacos Buffalo Shrimp (P)

$15.00

cornmeal fried shrimp / buffalo sauce / blue cheese dressing / shredded lettuce / onions / tomato

Tacos Veggie (P)

$13.00

roasted vegetables / black beans / cotija cheese / cilantro-poblano crema / pickled red onions

Tacos BBQ Chicken (P)

$14.00

PIZZAS (P)

Pizza Buffalo Chicken (P)

$17.00

hot sauce - blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken

Pizza Cauliflower (P)

Pizza Cauliflower (P)

$15.00

cauliflower crust / cauliflower / broccoli / roasted red pepper / roasted tomato / caramelized onions / ricotta / parmesan / fresh basil / lemon

Pizza Cheese (P)

$12.00

marinara sauce / mozzarella cheese / parmesan cheese

Pizza Pepperoni (P)

$15.00

marinara sauce / mozzarella cheese / parmesan cheese

Pizza Shrimp & Crab (P)

$20.00

seafood cream / caramelized onions / roasted tomato

QUESADILLAS (P)

served with salsa & sour cream

Quesadilla Buffalo Chicken (P)

$17.00

Quesdadilla Cheese (P)

$13.00

monterey-jack cheddar / mozzarella

Quesadilla Chipotle Chicken (P)

$17.00

grilled chicken / chipotle mayo / grilled corn / avocado / monterey-jack cheddar

Quesadilla Shrimp & Crab (P)

$19.00

steamed shrimp / crab meat / roasted tomato crema / old bay / monterey-jack cheddar

Quesadilla Veggie (P)

$15.00

roasted veggies / black beans / monterey-jack cheddar / cilantro-poblano crema / pico de gallo

DESSERT

Carrot Cake (P)

$7.00

Molten Chocolate Cake (P)

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE (P)

Grilled Cheese Buffalo Chicken (P)

$14.00

Crispy chicken/Buffalo sauce /blue cheese/Cheddar/brioche

Grilled Cheese Classic (P)

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Crabby (P)

$20.00

Mozzarella/cheddar/lump crabmeat/roasted tomato horseradish aioli

Grilled Cheese French Dip (P)

$15.00

Grilled Cheese BBQ Pork (P)

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Veggie (P)

$13.00

Condiments & Add Ons (P)

Add Avocado (P)

$2.50

Add Avocado Cream (P)

$0.75

Add Bacon (P)

$2.50

Add BBQ (P)

$0.75

Add Bleu Cheese (P)

$0.75

Add Buffalo (P)

$0.75

Add Cheese (P)

$1.00

Add Cheese Sauce (P)

$2.00

Add Chicken (P)

$7.00

Add Chipotle Vin (P)

$0.75

Add Cocktail (P)

$0.75

Add Crab (P)

$6.00

Add Crabcake (P)

$12.00

Add Goat Cheese (P)

$2.00

Add Honey Mustard (P)

$0.75

Add Jalapenos (P)

$0.50

Add Malt Aioli (P)

$0.75

Add Marinara (P)

$0.75

Add Mushrooms (P)

$1.50

Add Poblanos (P)

$2.00

Add Pretzel Roll (P)

$1.00

Add Ranch (P)

$0.75

Add Salmon (P)

$7.00

Add Shrimp (P)

$6.50

Add Sour Cream (P)

$0.75

Add Tartar (P)

$0.75

Add Tuna (P)

$8.00

Extra Bread (P)

$1.00

Add Chipotle Mayo (P)

$0.75
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
We are happy to be open to serve you for your carry out and delivery needs. 100% of your tips go directly to our service staff! Please scroll to the bottom of your screen before submitting your order to add a tip.

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Lee's Pint and Shell image
Lee's Pint and Shell image
Lee's Pint and Shell image

