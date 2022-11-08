Left Bank - Larkspur
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Left Bank is an authentic Parisian-style brasserie known for simple, seasonally-changing French menus crafted by Chef Roland Passot. At Left Bank, you are sure to capture the true feeling of the Rive Gauche, or the “left bank” in Paris. Open since 1994, Left Bank is located in the historic Blue Rock Inn in charming downtown Larkspur. Built in 1895 during the railroad era, The Blue Rock Inn was a popular weekend destination for San Franciscans to come dance and picnic under the stars. Join us in our new parklet, on our patio, or in our beautiful dining room for one of your French to table favorites!
507 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur, CA 94939
