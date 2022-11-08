Restaurant header imageView gallery

Left Bank - Larkspur

review star

No reviews yet

507 Magnolia Ave

Larkspur, CA 94939

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

KIK Family Meal
Spinach
French Onion Soup

Appetizers

A La Carte Chicken Liver Mousse

$10.00

A la Carte Country Pate

$10.00

Calamari Frit

$18.00

lemon, Dijon vinaigrette

Cheese Fondue

$14.00

brie, blue, and goat cheese, Madeira wine

Escargots

$14.00

Pernod garlic butter

Half Pound Moules

$18.00

L'assiette de Charcuterie

$19.00

housemade chicken liver mousse and country pâté, traditional accompaniments

L'assiette de Fromages

$19.00

selection of 3 cheeses, local and French, traditional accompaniments

Pain et Beurre

$5.00

assorted artisan breads, French butter, Maldon salt

Prawns Provencale

$16.00

tomato, Niçoise olives, basil, capers, Pernod garlic butter

Steak Tartare

$17.00

capers, shallots, Dijon

Baguette

$3.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

avocado, dill pickles, fried shallots, Espelette pepper, ciabatta

Moules Frites

$28.00

one pound steamed mussels, spinach, white wine, Pernod garlic butter

Staff Mashed Potatoes

Staff Mixed Greens

Salad Special

$14.00

Soup Special

$11.00

Tarte Flambe

$21.00

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Emmenthal

Salade Lyonnaise

$14.00

frisée, lardons, poached egg

Salade Verte

$12.00

butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Raclette Burger

$23.00

Raclette cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red wine braised shallots

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$20.00

fried onions

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion

Classic Entrees

Nicoise Salade

$25.00

seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives

Moules Frites

$28.00

one pound steamed mussels, spinach, white wine, Pernod garlic butter

Trout Almondine

$26.00

brown butter, roasted almonds, green beans

Salmon

$30.00

Brentwood corn mousseline, blistered cherry tomatoes

Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

red wine braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes

Coq au Vin

$30.00

red wine marinated chicken leg and thigh, bacon, carrots, mushrooms, pearl onions, buttered fettuccine

Steak Frites

$32.00

skirt steak, pommes frites, choice of Bordelaise, Roquefort butter, or au poivre sauce

Rocky JR Half Roasted Chicken

$29.00

green garlic broccolini, jus de poulet, lemon, thyme

Chef's Plats

Pork Chop

$30.00

roasted marble potatoes, sautéed mustard greens, apple chutney, apple mustard sauce

Housemade Grilled Sausage

$21.00

potato gratin, braised red cabbage

Duck Confit

$29.00

farro, almonds, snap peas, dried cherries, blood orange gastrique

Ravioli

$26.00

Mushroom Bourguignon

$28.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

shallots

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

butter

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Spinach

$8.00

Cauliflower

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Burger Patty

$10.00

Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Root Vegetables

$8.00

Dessert

Café Liégeois

$11.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, warm espresso, almonds

Crème Brûlée

$11.00

vanilla bean custard

Fondant au Chocolat

$11.00

dark chocolate molten cake, chocolate sauce, crème Chantilly

Les Profiteroles

$11.00

cream puffs, artisan vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate sauce, almonds

Tarte Citron

$11.00

Petite Brulee

$4.00

Petite Profiterole

$4.00

Kids Le Sundae

$4.00

Two Scoops Sorbet

$8.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$8.00

Petit Ice Cream

$4.00

Petit Sorbet

$4.00

Apple Tatin

$11.00

KIK

KIK Family Meal

$50.00

Kid's Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Croquettes De Poulet

$7.00

Saumon

$8.00

"Z" Petit Burger

$8.00

Le Hot Dog

$7.00

Croque Monsieur Américain

$7.00

"Z" Petit Cheese Burger

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Left Bank is an authentic Parisian-style brasserie known for simple, seasonally-changing French menus crafted by Chef Roland Passot. At Left Bank, you are sure to capture the true feeling of the Rive Gauche, or the “left bank” in Paris. Open since 1994, Left Bank is located in the historic Blue Rock Inn in charming downtown Larkspur. Built in 1895 during the railroad era, The Blue Rock Inn was a popular weekend destination for San Franciscans to come dance and picnic under the stars. Join us in our new parklet, on our patio, or in our beautiful dining room for one of your French to table favorites!

Website

Location

507 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur, CA 94939

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roma Antica Larkspur - 286 Magnolia Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,698
286 Magnolia Ave Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees Larkspur
orange star4.5 • 402
240 Magnolia Ave Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Beit Rima | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Half Day Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
848 College Ave Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Lavash | SF2BAY - Kentfield
orange starNo Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Larkspur

zzzz-The Melting Pot - Larkspur CA
orange star4.3 • 4,348
125 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Rustic Bakery - Magnolia
orange star4.5 • 3,305
1139 Magnolia Avenue Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Rustic Bakery - MCM
orange star4.5 • 3,305
2017 Larkspur Landing Circle Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Roma Antica Larkspur - 286 Magnolia Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,698
286 Magnolia Ave Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees Larkspur
orange star4.5 • 402
240 Magnolia Ave Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Marin Country Mart
orange star4.5 • 18
2257 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Larkspur
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston