Left Bank Brasserie Santana Row

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

377 Santana Row, Suite #1100

San Jose, CA 95128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Bread & Butter

$5.00

assorted artisan breads, French butter, Maldon salt

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

avocado, dill pickles, fried shallots, Espelette pepper, ciabatta

Calamari Frit

$18.00

lemon, Dijon vinaigrette

Cheese Fondue

$14.00

brie, blue, and goat cheese, Madeira wine

Escargots

$14.00

Pernod garlic butter

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Emmenthal

Full Pound Mussels

$28.00

one pound steamed mussels, spinach, white wine, Pernod garlic butter

Half Pound Moules

$18.00

L'assiette de Charcuterie

$19.00

housemade chicken liver mousse and country pâté, traditional accompaniments

L'assiette de Fromages

$19.00

selection of 3 cheeses, local and French, traditional accompaniments

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Oysters (12)

$36.00

Oysters (6)

$18.00

half dozen raw market selection

Prawns Provencale

$16.00

tomato, Niçoise olives, basil, capers, Pernod garlic butter

Salade Lyonnaise

$14.00

frisée, lardons, poached egg

Salade Verte

$12.00

butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette

Steak Tartare

$17.00

capers, shallots, Dijon

Beet and Burrata Salad

$16.00

frisée, watercress, candied walnuts, shallots, sherry vinaigrette

Tarte Flambee

$21.00

leek compote, lardons, caramelized onions

Entree

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$20.00

fried onions

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion

Raclette Burger

$23.00

Raclette cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red wine braised shallots

Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

red wine braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes

Steak Frites

$32.00

skirt steak, pommes frites, choice of Bordelaise, Roquefort butter, or au poivre sauce

Full Pound Mussels

$28.00

one pound steamed mussels, spinach, white wine, Pernod garlic butter

Half Pound Mussels

$18.00

Large Bouillabaisse

$35.00

prawns, clams, mussels, saffron tomato broth petite

Small Bouillabaisse

$22.00

prawns, clams, mussels, saffron tomato broth petite

Nicoise Salade

$25.00

seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives

Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00

roasted marble potatoes, sautéed mustard greens, apple chutney, apple mustard sauce

Rocky JR Half Roasted Chicken

$29.00

green garlic broccolini, jus de poulet, lemon, thyme

Salmon

$30.00

Delta asparagus, sauce vierge

Housemade Grilled Sausage

$21.00

potato gratin, braised red cabbage

Butternut Squash/Kale Ravioli

$26.00

purple cauliflower, artichoke hearts, sugar peas, pea shoots, tarragon cream sauce, basil oil

Trout Almondine

$26.00

brown butter, roasted almonds, green beans

Mushroom Bourguignon

$28.00

baby butter beans, smoked Tempeh

Duck Confit

$29.00Out of stock

farro, almonds, snap peas, dried cherries, blood orange gastrique

Pre Fixe Special

$60.00

Fire Soup Pre fixe

Fire Steak

Fire Dessert

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

butter

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

shallots

Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

SD Salmon

$8.00

Prawns

$10.00

Veggie Fondue

$5.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$2.75

Roquefort Butter

$2.75

Bordelaise Sauce

$2.75

Butter

$2.00

Sd Avocado

$5.00

Sd Spinach

$8.00

SD Cavatelli

$5.00

Baguette

$5.00

Dessert

Café Liégeois

$11.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, warm espresso, almonds

Crème Brûlée

$11.00

vanilla bean custard

Fondant au Chocolat

$11.00

dark chocolate molten cake, chocolate sauce, crème Chantilly

Kids Le Sundae

$4.00

Les Profiteroles

$11.00

cream puffs, artisan vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate sauce, almonds

Apple Tatin

$11.00

Petite Profiterole

$4.00

Tarte Citron

$11.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$8.00

1 Scoop Sorbet

$4.00

Two Scoops Sorbet

$8.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Petit Sundae

$4.00

American Bar Cocktails

Left Bank Bee's Knees

$15.00

Petit Pont

$17.00

Cask and Coffee Negroni

$18.00

Une Journee Sur La Seine

$16.00

Negroni Tropique

$16.00

Autumn Spice

$16.00

Prickly Daisy

$15.00

Soleil

$15.00

Clear & Stormy

$15.00

Conspirateur

$18.00

Jus de Pimm

$17.00

Man of the Woods

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

L'Epoque

$15.00

Vert de Jalousie

$17.00Out of stock

Peche s'Il Vous Plait

$16.00

Miel Sauvage

$16.00

Sparkling Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

French75

$15.00

Kir

$13.00

Kir Royal

$14.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Spirit-Free

Refreshing

$8.00

Tropical

$8.00

Herbaceous

$8.00

Not-So Prickly Margarita

$13.00

Road to Nowhere

$13.00

T Sans G

$13.00

Wyld Blood Orange CBD

$9.00

Wyld Raspberry CBD

$9.00

CBD Gummy

$4.00

Bloody Mary Jane

$13.00

Zero Proof

Basil Mint Ade

$8.00

Citron Press

$8.00

Herbaceous

$8.00

Refreshing

$8.00

Tropical

$8.00

Not- So Prickly Magarita

$13.00Out of stock

Road to Nowhere

$13.00

T Sans G

$13.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

WYLD Sprakling Water Blood Orange

$9.00

WYLD Sparkling Water Raspberry

$9.00

Cbd Gummies

$3.00

Soda & Juice

Evian, Still Water

$8.00

BTL Sparkling Water

$9.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Open Beverage

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Macchiatto

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kid Salmon

$8.00

Kid Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

377 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

