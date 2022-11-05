Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Left Coast Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

1251 Puerta Del Sol

San Clemente, CA 92673

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

4packs

Double IPA ABV: 8%
South County IPA
$12.99

South County IPA

$12.99

Collaboration with Artifex and Pizza Port!!! 7% 16oz cans: 4pack Comes out October 1st

Voodoo 16oz cans
$11.99

Voodoo 16oz cans

$11.99

American Stout (8%)

BIG Office

BIG Office

$9.99

Seasonal Double IPA 8% Comes out June 11 *Date May Vary*

6packs

Amber Lager (5.8%)
Hop Juice 12oz Bottles
$14.24

Hop Juice 12oz Bottles

$14.24

Triple IPA (10%)

Hop Juice 16oz Cans
$16.99

Hop Juice 16oz Cans

$16.99

Triple IPA (10%)

OC IPA 16oz cans
$13.99

OC IPA 16oz cans

$13.99

Citrus IPA (7.1%)

Trestles 12oz bottles
$10.99

Trestles 12oz bottles

$10.99

West Coast IPA (6.8%)

Trestles 12oz cans
$10.24

Trestles 12oz cans

$10.24

West Coast IPA (6.8%)

Voodoo 12oz bottles
$14.24

Voodoo 12oz bottles

$14.24

American Stout (8%)

32oz Crowlers

Sunset Mode IPA
$12.00

Sunset Mode IPA

$12.00

Blood Orange IPA 6.7% 58IBU

South County IPA
$12.00

South County IPA

$12.00

Collaboration IPA (7%) Artifex and Pizza Port Co-Lab

Blonde Marvel 32oz Crowler
$10.00

Blonde Marvel 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Blonde Ale (5%)

Del Mar Lager 32oz crowler
$10.00

Del Mar Lager 32oz crowler

$10.00

DORTMUNDER LAGER 5%

Hop Juice 32oz Crowler
$12.00

Hop Juice 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Triple IPA (10%)

Trestles IPA 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Trestles IPA 32oz Crowler

$11.00

West Coast Style IPA (6.8%)

Una Mas 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Una Mas 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Amer Lager (5.8%)

Big Office

Big Office

$12.00

Double IPA 8% 52.2 IBU

*New* Mango Seltzer
$12.00

*New* Mango Seltzer

$12.00

5.5%

Offshore Haze

Offshore Haze

$14.00

Hazy IPA 6% 30IBU

Mamba Forever IPA
$14.00

Mamba Forever IPA

$14.00

Double IPA 8.2% 24IBU

949 Hefe

949 Hefe

$12.00

Hefeweizen 6% 19IBU

Regular Line up 22oz

Hop Juice 22oz
$6.99

Hop Juice 22oz

$6.99

Triple IPA (10%)

Trestles 22oz
$5.49

Trestles 22oz

$5.49

West Coast IPA (6.8%)

Gift cards

8oz bottle made freshly from our distillery. 70% ABV Distilled date: 6/12/2020
$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00
$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Buy a $50 Gift Card and receive an additional $10 Gift card on us !

$100 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Buy a $100 gift card and receive an additional $20 gift card on us!

Merchandise

South County IPA
$21.95

South County IPA

$21.95
Bear and Board Shirt
$21.95

Bear and Board Shirt

$21.95
USA Flag Tee

USA Flag Tee

$21.95
Trestle Tee

Trestle Tee

$21.95
Galaxy Tee

Galaxy Tee

$21.95
Nuclear Chi Chis Tee
$21.95

Nuclear Chi Chis Tee

$21.95
Hop Juice Tee

Hop Juice Tee

$21.95
Big Office Tee
$21.95

Big Office Tee

$21.95
Una Mas Tee

Una Mas Tee

$21.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente, CA 92673

Directions

