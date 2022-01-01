Left Coast Seafood 385 N 41 Bypass

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Full Lobster Nacho

$11.99

Half Lobster Nacho

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.99

Oysters Rockefeller

$11.99

Calamari

$10.99

Crab Cake App

$10.99

Coconut Shrimp App

$8.99

Half Onion Rings

$5.99

Full Onion Rings

$7.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Fried Oyster App

$11.99

Steampots

1/4 P&E Shrimp

$6.99

1/2 P&E Shrimp

$10.99

Full P&E Shrimp

$18.99

1/2 Doz Oyster

$8.99

Full Doz Half Shell

$14.99

Dz Stemd Oyst

$12.99

2 Dozen Steam Oysters

$20.99

Dz Stmd Mussels

$7.99

2 Dozen Steamed Mussels

$15.99

Dz Stmd Clams

$8.99

2 Doz Steamed Clams

$16.99

Left Coast Pot

$23.99

Venice Pot

$17.99

Soup

Cup Fish Chowder

$5.99

Bowl Fish Chowder

$6.99

Cup New England Chowder

$3.75

Bowl New England Chowder

$4.75

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.25

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Florida Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Tropical Salmon Salad

$15.99

Dinners

Bayou Redfish

$19.99

Coconut Snapper

$19.99

Greek Grouper

$19.99

Left Coast Grouper

$22.99

Seafood Casserole

$21.99

Fish

Basa

$9.99

Bay Scallops

$17.99

Beer Cod

$16.99

Captain Platter

$22.99

Catfish

$9.99

Coconut Shrimp

$17.99

Crab Cake Entree

$18.99

Grouper

$19.99

Mahi Mahi

$18.99

Oyster Entree

$19.99

Salmon

$17.99

Shrimp

$15.99

Tuna Dinner

$17.99

Landlubbers

Chef's Steak

$23.99

Chicken Breast

$13.99

Left Coast Chicken

$15.99

Full Rack Ribs

$16.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$10.99

Steak & Shrimp

$16.99

Ribs & Shrimp

$17.99

Pasta

Lefty Pasta

$15.99

Grouper Parmesan

$19.99

Seafood Alfredo

$18.99

Mussels Marinara

$17.99

Stir Frys

Shrimp Stir Fry

$13.99

Scallop Stir Fry

$13.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$13.99

Shrimp/Scallop Stir Fry

$14.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$10.99

Sandwiches

Beer Cod Sand

$9.99

Reuben

$15.99

Shrimp Burger

$10.99

Grouper Sandwich

$14.99

Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bleu Burger

$11.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Baskets

Grouper Finger Bask

$14.99

Basa Basket

$8.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Scallop Basket

$10.99

Oyster Basket

$13.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$9.99

Crab Cake Basket

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Shrimp

$6.00

Kid Fish Finger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Finger

$6.00

Kid Burger Slider

$6.00

Kid ShrBurger Slider

$6.00

Kid Chicken Slider

$6.00

Kid Fish Slider

$6.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Kahlua Chocolate Pie

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Appt Specials

Escargot

$12.99

Sesame Encrusted Tuna

$11.99

Groupr Nugg App

$12.99

Fried Oyster App

$11.99

Ipswich App

$12.99

Sandwich Specials

Blackened Salmon Taco

$14.99

Cobia Sandwich

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Lobster Roll

$20.99

Salmon BLT Wrap

$14.99

Shrimp Burger Rueben

$13.99

Snapper Sandwich

$13.99

Soft Shell Sandwich

$14.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Ipswich Roll

$15.99

Oyster Po' Boy

$12.99

Entree Specials

Cobia Oscar

$22.99

Jambalaya

$21.99

Pot Pie

$21.99

Pretzel Triggerfish

$21.99

Soft Shell Dinner

$21.99

Steam Pot Special

$21.99

Swordfish

$19.99

Ipswich Dinner

$22.99

Salmon Rockefeller

$18.99

Seafood Linguine

$23.99

2# Lobster

$39.99Out of stock

1 1/4# Lobster

$27.99

1 LB Lobster

$22.99

AYCE

AYCE Fish Fry

$100.00

Re Up Fish

$9.99

AYCE Shrimp

$25.99

Re Up Shrimp

Re Up Fries

Bar Specials

Bar Shrimp

$80.00

Bar Oysters

$25.00

XTRA Ranch/BC

$0.50

XTRA Sauce

$0.50

Drawn Butter

$0.75

Xtr Hrserdsh

$0.75

Xtra Celery

$0.75

Early Bird Specials

EB Shrimp Pasta

$11.99

EB Filet

$12.99

EB Crab Shrimp Combo

$11.99

EB Tilapia

$11.99

EB Chicken Piccata

$11.99

Upcharge

$3.00

Split Plate

$2.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

Jai Alai

$6.00

Heineken

$4.25

Cider

$4.50

NUTRL Seltzer

$5.00

St. Pauli NA

$3.75

Drinks A-B

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Apple Martini

$8.00

B 52

$9.00

Bahama Mamma

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$4.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$5.25

Blow Job Drink

$7.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Blue Martini

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Brandy Manhattan

$5.50

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Blue Margarita

$8.00

Drinks C-I

Cape Cod

$4.00

Casey Key Rum Punch

$8.00

Choc Ban Tini

$8.00

Collins Tom

$4.00

Collins Vodka

$3.75

Creamsicle

Cuba Libre

$3.75

Daiquiri Lime

$8.00

Daiquiri Straw

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet

$4.25

Godfather

$4.00

Godmother

$4.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Greyhound

$4.00

Hairy Navel

$5.50

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Drinks J-Q

Kahlua n Cream

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Keoke Coffee

$8.00

Lem Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$4.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$5.50

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Mint Chocolatini

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Orgasm

$12.00

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Peppermint Patty

$8.00

Planters Punch

$8.00

Presbyterian

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Drinks R-Z

Rum Runner

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Seabreeze

$4.00

Salty Dog

$4.00

Water Moccasin

$8.00

Tom Collins

$4.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Vodka

Amsterdam

$5.20

Absolut

$6.75

Grey Goose

$9.25

Ketel One

$9.25

Smirnoff

$5.75

Tito's

$6.50

Sharktooth

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Sharktooth

$6.00

Berry

$5.25

Citrus

$5.25

Orange

$5.25

Mango

$5.25

Pineapple

$5.25

Vanilla

$5.25

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$6.75

Bombay Saphire

$8.25

Beefeater

$6.25

Hendricks

$8.25Out of stock

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Malibu

$5.75

Myer's

$6.75Out of stock

Siesta Silver

$6.50

Siesta Coconut

$6.50

Siesta Spiced

$6.50

Well Dark Rum

$5.00

Dark Rum

$5.25

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$8.25

Glenlivet

$10.25

Dewars

$7.25

J Walker Black

$9.00

J Walker Red

$7.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Camarena

$6.50

Teremana

$9.00Out of stock

Patrón

$9.50Out of stock

Espolòn

$8.50

Milagro

$9.00

Mi Campo

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Royal

$8.25

Black Velvet

$6.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.25

Seagrams 7

$5.75

Seagrams VO

$5.75Out of stock

Makers Mark

$8.25

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.25

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Fire

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Campari

$5.00

Cointreau

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlúa

$7.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

B&B

$8.00

Braney

$5.00

Baileys

$7.00

Amaretto Well

$4.50

Well Amaretto

$4.50

Keke Key Lime

$6.50

Midori

$7.00

Frozen

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquri

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Straw Daq

$6.00

Virgin Pina Col

$6.00

Frz Strw Marg

$8.00

Martini's

Frenchkiss-Tini

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast

$8.00

Chocolatini

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Admiral's Red Sangria

$6.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.00

Coco Loco

$8.00

Fish Bowl

$11.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$8.00

Mermaid Water

$8.00

Shrimp Bloody Mary

$9.00

Siesta Key Mai Tai

$8.00

Sunday Shrimp Bloody

$6.00

Virgin Shrimp Bloody

$6.50

Drink Special

$8.00

Strawberry Monkey

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00Out of stock

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

T Shirt

$22.00

Beer Glass

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrating 20 years of fresh, local seafood!

Location

385 N 41 Bypass, Venice, FL 34285

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

