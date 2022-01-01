Left Coast Taco imageView gallery

Left Coast Taco

54 Elm Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

Order Again

Popular Items

BAJA FISH TACO
NACHOS
CALIFORNIA BURRITO

TACOS

CHOICE OF 6" FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH FRESH ONION, CILANTRO AND LIME.

POLLO ASADO TACO

$4.00

Citrus marinated chicken.

CARNE ASADA TACO

$5.00

seasoned steak.

GROUND BEEF TACO

$4.00

freshly seasoned with a blend of spices and roasted tomatoes.

CARNITAS TACO

$4.00

Slow roasted confit pork shoulder.

AL PASTOR TACO

$5.00

guajillo and pineapple marinated pork belly.

JACKFRUIT TACO

$4.00

Jackfruit braised with a blend of poblano, onion, pineapple and guajillo peppers. (vegan)

SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

Seared marinated shrimp.

BEAN TACO

$4.00

Our seasoned house pinto beans in a taco. (vegan)

BURRITOS

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$9.00

Citrus marinated chicken, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.00

Seared marinated steak, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.00

Confit pork shoulder, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$10.00

Pineapple and guajillo marinated pork belly, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.

JACKFRUIT BURRITO

$9.00

Braised Jackfruit with poblano, onion and pineapple, cheese, crema, pico de gallo.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.00

A San Diego staple. A burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, crema, pico de gallo, and fries.

El JEFE BURRO BURRITO

$9.50

Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema.

BAJA FISH BURRITO

$13.00

Crispy beer battered Cod, shredded cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, chili garlic hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro.

BAJA SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.00

Crispy beer battered Shrimp, shredded cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, chili garlic hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

Stewed pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and crema.

BAJA TACOS

BAJA FISH TACO

$5.00

Crispy beer battered Cod, shredded cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, chili garlic hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro.

BAJA SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

Crispy beer battered Shrimp, shredded cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, chili garlic hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro.

GRILLED BAJA FISH TACO

$6.00

Seared Cod, shredded cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, chili garlic hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro.

GRILLED BAJA SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

Seared marinated shrimp, shredded cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, chili garlic hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro.

ESPECIALES

SOME CALIFORNIA CLASSICS!!

BIRRIA

$10.00

TWO SLOW BRAISED CHILI BRAISED BEEF TACOS. CRISPY FRIED TORTILLAS, CHEESE, ONION, CILANTRO AND LIME. SERVED WITH CONSOME.

EL GUERO (WEDO)

$4.00

FRESHLY FRIED HARD SHELL CORN TORTILLA. SEASONED GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, CHEESE, CREMA AND PICO DE GALLO.

ROLLED TACOS

$7.50

THREE SHREDDED POLLO ASADO TACOS, ROLLED AND FRIED. TOPPED WITH CHEESE, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA AND QUESO FRESCO. * *Our guacamole contains dairy.

DEATH TACOS

$6.00

TWO CRISPY FRIED TACOS, STUFFED WITH CHEESE, CARNITAS AND OUR BLEND OF GHOST CHILI, HABENERO, AND CHILI ARBOL. AKA: DEATH SAUCE

NACHOS

$9.00

AWARD WINNING... THAT'S RIGHT, AWARD WINNING! HOUSE FRIED CHIPS, LCT SIGNATURE QUESO, FRESH JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA, QUESO FRESCO AND CILANTRO.

CALI FRIES

$9.00

CRISPY FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH OUR LCT SIGNATURE QUESO, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, QUESO FRESCO AND CILANTRO. *Our guacamole contains dairy.

PACKED BOWL

$9.00

Cabbage or Rice bowl packed full of pico de gallo, beans, cheese and crema.

QUESADILLA

$6.00

14" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH A BLEND OF SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO AND CREMA.

LENGUA TACO

$6.00Out of stock

MAS

YOU KNOW YOU WANT A LITTLE MORE. WHAT ELSE ARE YOU GOING TO DO WITH ALL THOSE PICKLED ONIONS?

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Chips served with salsa roja and salsa de aguacate (tomatillo and avocado)

CHIPS & GUAC

$5.00

*Our guacamole contains dairy.

CHIPS & ALL

$10.00

Chips served with queso, guac, and salsa roja.

RICE

$3.00

Fresh made Mexican rice.

BEANS

$3.00

Slow cooked pinto beans with fresh poblanos, garlic and onions.

QUESO

$3.00

GUAC

$3.00

*Our guacamole contains dairy.

CHIPS

$2.00

CREMA

$1.00

ICE CREAM

$5.50

Fries

$4.00

ELOTE

$4.00Out of stock

SOUP

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Southern California style taco bar located in the heart of the historic Village of East Aurora.

Location

54 Elm Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

Directions

Left Coast Taco image

