Leftys Irish Pub
1021 Market St
Boothwyn, PA 19061
Appetizers
- chicken fingers$7.79
5 fingers; regular or buffalo
- mozzarella sticks$6.99
5 sticks and marinara
- beer battered onion rings$4.99
- breaded mushrooms$5.99
10 piece
- broccoli bites$5.99
8peice
- quesadilla$8.99
lettuce, monterrey & mozz cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalepenos
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip$10.49
shredded chicken, award winning wing sauce, and a blend of three cheeses; served with warm torilla chips
- Nacho Special$9.49
tortilla chips covered with ground beef, cheese, jalepenos, and sour cream
- Mac Sampler$9.99
2 chicken fingers, 2 mozz sticks, 2 wings, onion rings and fries
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
6 poppers
- Fried Pepperoni and Cheese$6.99
Fried pep with cubed cooper sharp cheese served with yellow mustard to dip
- Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese$7.99
- cheesesteak eggrolls$7.99
w marinara
- Buffalo chicken eggrolls$7.99
w ranch or blue cheese
- italian style eggrolls$8.99
Italian sausage,chopped long hots and creamy mixed cheeses; served with marinara
Soup
Fries and Tots
Salads
Wings
Steaks
Burgers
Specialty Sandwich
- meatball parm sandwich$10.49
mozzarella or prov
- chicken parm sandwich$10.99
served on a 12" roll
- hot sausage&peppers sandwich$8.99
served on a 12" roll
- 2 Dogs and Sauce$6.49
w/ onions, mustard and meat sauce; served with chips
- grilled cheese$4.59
served with chips and a pickle spear
- pretzel sandwich$7.49
thin sliced ham,bacon,tomato and Swiss cheese