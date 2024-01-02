Lefty's Pizza Kitchen - Ghost Kitchen 3400 Comsouth window 6
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chicago Pizza is here. Sicillian Pan and Tavern Style Thin! Don't forget about our Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Italian Beef Sandwiches
Location
3400 Comsouth window 6, Austin, TX 78744
