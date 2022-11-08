- Home
Lefty's Tavern
854 Reviews
$$
547 N Main St
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Popular Items
Specials
Bacon Wrapped Scallops App SPECIAL
Local U-10 Scallops Hand wrapped in Bacon....Sweet Chili Sauce...Fig Reduction
Pork Osso Bucco SPECIAL
Slow Braised Pork Shank over Creamy Risotto, Asparagus & Red Wine-Vegetable Broth
Pan Seared Scallops & Risotto SPECIAL
LOCAL U-10 Scallops. Creamy Crab Risotto. Sautéed Spinach Lemon Beurre Blanc
Chicken Rosa SPECIAL
Pan Seared Chicken in Creamy Plum Tomato Sauce with Spinach & Artichokes and Crabmeat. Over Linguini
Appetizers
12 Clams on the 1/2 Shell
(12)
6 Clams on the 1/2 Shell
(6)
Buffalo Calamari
NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT!!! Buffalo Sauce & Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Cheddar Broccoli Bites
Broccoli, bacon & cheddar, horseradish sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
Diced Chicken, Ham, & Swiss Cheese rolled in Panko and Deep Fried. Whole-grain Honey Mustard.
Chicken Fingers
BBQ or honey mustard
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with chicken
Clams Casino
6 Local Clams, Pepper, Onion, & Bacon Stuffing-Back by Popular Demand!
Drunken Clams
Garlic white wine broth
Drunken Mussels
Drunken mussels, garlic toast points
Fish Tacos
Blackened grouper, chipotle coleslaw
French Fries
Fried Calamari
NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT!!!
Hand Breaded Mozzarella
Marinara sauce
Lettuce Wraps
Marinated chicken, carrots, red onions, romaine lettuce, crunchy noodles, Thai peanuts & sesame ginger sauces
Meatloaf Bites
Balsamic Ketchup-Back by Popular Demand!
Mozzarella en Carrozza
The Italian BEST GRILLED CHEESE... Mozzarella Baked between sliced bread with Panko Coating and Marinara Sauce
Mussels Marinara
Mussels marinara, garlic toast points
Nachos
Cheddar cheese, chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream
Onion Rings
horseradish sauce
Pork Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with House Pulled Pork
Potato Chips
House-made & Seasoned
Pulled Pork Nachos
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream
Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream
Seasoned Fries
Our Crispy Fries Lightly Sprinkled with Old Bay Style Seasoning
Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Wings
Breaded or Naked Hot, Mild, Honey BBQ, Mango Jalapeno, Honey Hot or Asian Sauce Blue cheese and celery
Soup & Chili
Salads
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Mandarin Oranges, Sliced Almonds, & Dried Cranberries with Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, homemade croutons, creamy caesar
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, bell pepper
Oriental Salad
Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, crunchy noodles, almonds, Oriental Sesame
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato & onion, Southwest Ranch
Spinach & Strawberry Salad
Baby spinach, fresh strawberry, avocado, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Blackened Tuna and Avocado Wrap
Sushi grade tuna, Cajun spiced, avocado, bacon, wasabi mayo in a wrap
Cheese Steak
Sauteed onions, choice of cheese
Chicken Caprese
Grilled Boneless Breast with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, & Basil. A touch of Pesto & Balsamic Drizzle on Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries
Chicken Roma Panini
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, balsamic reduction
Cordon Bleu Panini
grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, honey dijon
Corned Beef Reuben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on a grilled rye, served closed
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our Jumbo Lump Pan Seared Crab Cake on Brioche Bun topped with Micro Greens & Tomato. Spicy Aioli. Served with French Fries
French Dip
hot roast beef, garlic bread, au jus
Grouper Reuben
Fried grouper, coleslaw, swish cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye, served closed
NY Strip Steak Sandwich
Marinated NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Sauteed with Portabella Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions. Topped with Melted Swiss, Tomatoes, & Arugula. On a Torpedo Roll with French Fries
Open Faced Hot Roast Beef
Over Sliced White Bread with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Open Faced Hot Turkey Sandwich
Served over White Bread with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
house made slow roasted pork, tangy homemade BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Roast Beef Reuben
Sauteed Onions, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye
Salmon BLT
Grilled Salmon, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, mayo, 8 grain bread
Turkey Reuben
Sliced Fresh Turkey Breast, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye
Veggie Panini
breaded eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
Burgers/Chicken Sandwiches
Bacon Blue Burger
Bacon, Bleu Cheese, & Siracha
Black Bean Burger
House-Made, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado & Southwest Ranch
BYO Burger
1/2 LB. Certified Angus Beef, Turkey Burger
BYO Cheese Burger
American, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Goat Cheese
BYO Chicken Sandwich
1/2 LB. Grilled or Fried Chicken Cutlet
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Jersey Burger
Beef burger, pork roll, American cheese, over easy egg
Lefty's Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, mixed greens, balsamic reduction
Southwest Burger
Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, bacon, frizzled onions
Surf & Turf Burger
1/2 pound Certified Black Angus Burger grilled to your liking, topped with Fried Shrimp, Avocado, & Frizzled Onions. Spicy Aioli. Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries
Steaks & Chops
12oz NY Strip
With Frizzled Onions, Potato & Vegetable
16oz Rib Eye
marbled, the ribeye takes its name from the fat in the center and the generous ribbon of fat on the edge. This marbling is what makes the ribeye juicy and flavorful. Seved with Frizzled Onions, Potato & Vegetable
Breaded Pork Chops
With Roasted Potato & Vegetables and Apple Sauce
Peaches & Pork Chops
Breaded Boneless Pork Chop, Signature Peach Sauce, Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
Ribeye & Shrimp
Grilled Ribeye & 3 Grilled Shrimp topped with Cajun Cream Sauce served with Potato & Vegetables
Chicken & Poultry
Chicken Francaise
With Roasted Potatoes & Vegetables
Chicken Marsala
With Roasted Potatoes & Vegetables
Chicken Parmesan
Over Linguine
Chicken Taverna
Breaded breast with eggplant, roasted red peppers, & provolone. Topped with Vodka Sauce over Linguine
Schnitzel & Spaetzle
Hand breaded THIN Chicken Cutlet with homemade German pasta (spaetzle), mushroom brown gravy, apple sauce & veg.
Stuffed Chicken
Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, sundried tomatoes, spinach, provolone, Topped with Parmesan Cream Sauce. Over Linguini
Thanksgiving Day Dinner
Sliced Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Gravy, and Cranberry Sauce
Seafood
Black & White Sesame Tuna
Black & White Sesame Encrusted and Pan Seared. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens & Grape Tomatoes. Wasabi & Oriental Sesame Soy Drizzle.
Broiled Salmon
Potato & Vegetable
Broiled Scallops
Cioppino
Mussels, local clams & scallops, shrimp, calamari, light tomato broth, over linguine
Crab Cakes
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Pan Seared or Deep Fried
Fried Scallops
Fried Shrimp
hand breaded & fried golden brown
Grouper Francaise
Lightly Egg Battered in Lemon-Butter-White wine Sauce with Roasted Red Peppers & Spinach over Linguine
Horseradish Salmon
Horseradish & Oriental Breadcrumb Encrusted. Potato & Vegetable
Shrimp and Scallops Medley
Sun dried tomato, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cream sauce, over linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Creamy Garlic Butter Sauce over Linguini
Pasta
Cioppino
Mussels, local clams & scallops, shrimp, calamari, light tomato broth, over linguine
Linguine Red
local whole & chopped clams simmered in a rich red wine tomato sauce tossed with Linguini
Linguine White
local whole & chopped clams simmered in a white wine garlic sauce tossed with Linguini
Penne ala Vodka
tossed in a rich & creamy tomato vodka sauce
Shrimp and Scallops Medley
Sun dried tomato, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cream sauce, over linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Creamy Garlic Butter Sauce over Linguini
Desserts
ala Mode
ALAMODE Molten Lave Cake
Apple Crumb Cheesecake
Homemade Rice Pudding
Ice Cream
NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE-OUT
Molten Lava Cake
Jen's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake
Spumoni Truffle
Strawberry Shortcake Truffle
Vanilla Ice Cream with Green Creme de Menthe
Jen's Key Lime Pie
Peanut Butter Truffle
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Parfait Pumpkin Cheesecake
Sides
Kid's Menu
KIDS Hamburger
KIDS Cheeseburger
KIDS Grilled Cheese
KIDS Chicken Fingers
KIDS Grilled Chicken
KIDS Penne Marinara
KIDS Penne Butter
KIDS Fried Shrimp
KIDS Fried Scallops
KIDS Breaded Pork Chop
KIDS Chicken Parm
KIDS Penne ala Vodka
KIDS Fried Grouper Platter
Family Style Meals for 4
FAMILY STYLE Thanksgiving Dinner
Enough for 4 (or more..) Sliced Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Gravy, Brussel Sprouts, Cranberry Sauce, Salad, & Bread. No Substitutions Please.
Family Chicken Parmigian
Family Chicken Francaise
Family Chicken Marsala
Family Herb Encrusted Grouper
Family Roast Beef au Jus
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Offering Fresh & Delicious Food & Beverage for Indoor & Outdoor (Seasonal) Service, Curbside/Take-out, Banquets, and Full Service Off Premise Catering
547 N Main St, Barnegat, NJ 08005