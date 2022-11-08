Lefty's Tavern imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Lefty's Tavern

854 Reviews

$$

547 N Main St

Barnegat, NJ 08005

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
BYO Cheese Burger
French Onion

Specials

Bacon Wrapped Scallops App SPECIAL

$18.00

Local U-10 Scallops Hand wrapped in Bacon....Sweet Chili Sauce...Fig Reduction

Pork Osso Bucco SPECIAL

$30.00Out of stock

Slow Braised Pork Shank over Creamy Risotto, Asparagus & Red Wine-Vegetable Broth

Pan Seared Scallops & Risotto SPECIAL

$32.00

LOCAL U-10 Scallops. Creamy Crab Risotto. Sautéed Spinach Lemon Beurre Blanc

Chicken Rosa SPECIAL

$28.00

Pan Seared Chicken in Creamy Plum Tomato Sauce with Spinach & Artichokes and Crabmeat. Over Linguini

Appetizers

12 Clams on the 1/2 Shell

$14.00

(12)

6 Clams on the 1/2 Shell

$8.00

(6)

Buffalo Calamari

$13.00

NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT!!! Buffalo Sauce & Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Cheddar Broccoli Bites

$11.00

Broccoli, bacon & cheddar, horseradish sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$12.00

Diced Chicken, Ham, & Swiss Cheese rolled in Panko and Deep Fried. Whole-grain Honey Mustard.

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

BBQ or honey mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with chicken

Clams Casino

$12.00

6 Local Clams, Pepper, Onion, & Bacon Stuffing-Back by Popular Demand!

Drunken Clams

$15.00

Garlic white wine broth

Drunken Mussels

Drunken Mussels

$11.00

Drunken mussels, garlic toast points

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Blackened grouper, chipotle coleslaw

French Fries

$4.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT!!!

Hand Breaded Mozzarella

$8.00

Marinara sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Marinated chicken, carrots, red onions, romaine lettuce, crunchy noodles, Thai peanuts & sesame ginger sauces

Meatloaf Bites

$9.00

Balsamic Ketchup-Back by Popular Demand!

Mozzarella en Carrozza

Mozzarella en Carrozza

$12.00

The Italian BEST GRILLED CHEESE... Mozzarella Baked between sliced bread with Panko Coating and Marinara Sauce

Mussels Marinara

$11.00

Mussels marinara, garlic toast points

Nachos

$9.00

Cheddar cheese, chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream

Onion Rings

$7.00

horseradish sauce

Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with House Pulled Pork

Potato Chips

$5.00

House-made & Seasoned

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Our Crispy Fries Lightly Sprinkled with Old Bay Style Seasoning

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Wings

Wings

$13.00

Breaded or Naked Hot, Mild, Honey BBQ, Mango Jalapeno, Honey Hot or Asian Sauce Blue cheese and celery

Soup & Chili

Bowl/Pint Soup of Day

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00

Cup Soup of Day

$4.00

French Onion

$5.00

Baked to a golden brown with provolone

Pint/Bowl Chowder

$9.00

Pint/Bowl Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Quart Chowder

$16.00

Quart Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Quart Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Arugula, Mandarin Oranges, Sliced Almonds, & Dried Cranberries with Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp romaine, homemade croutons, creamy caesar

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, bell pepper

Oriental Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, crunchy noodles, almonds, Oriental Sesame

Southwest Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato & onion, Southwest Ranch

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, fresh strawberry, avocado, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Blackened Tuna and Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Sushi grade tuna, Cajun spiced, avocado, bacon, wasabi mayo in a wrap

Cheese Steak

$10.00

Sauteed onions, choice of cheese

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$11.00

Grilled Boneless Breast with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, & Basil. A touch of Pesto & Balsamic Drizzle on Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries

Chicken Roma Panini

$11.00

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, balsamic reduction

Cordon Bleu Panini

$11.00

grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, honey dijon

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on a grilled rye, served closed

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Our Jumbo Lump Pan Seared Crab Cake on Brioche Bun topped with Micro Greens & Tomato. Spicy Aioli. Served with French Fries

French Dip

$13.00

hot roast beef, garlic bread, au jus

Grouper Reuben

$13.00

Fried grouper, coleslaw, swish cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye, served closed

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Marinated NY Strip Steak, Sliced & Sauteed with Portabella Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions. Topped with Melted Swiss, Tomatoes, & Arugula. On a Torpedo Roll with French Fries

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef

$10.00

Over Sliced White Bread with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Open Faced Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Served over White Bread with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

house made slow roasted pork, tangy homemade BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Roast Beef Reuben

$13.00

Sauteed Onions, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Grilled Salmon, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, mayo, 8 grain bread

Turkey Reuben

$12.00Out of stock

Sliced Fresh Turkey Breast, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye

Veggie Panini

$10.00

breaded eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle

Burgers/Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Bleu Cheese, & Siracha

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

House-Made, with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado & Southwest Ranch

BYO Burger

$10.00

1/2 LB. Certified Angus Beef, Turkey Burger

BYO Cheese Burger

$11.50

American, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Goat Cheese

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 LB. Grilled or Fried Chicken Cutlet

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Jersey Burger

$14.00

Beef burger, pork roll, American cheese, over easy egg

Lefty's Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, mixed greens, balsamic reduction

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, bacon, frizzled onions

Surf & Turf Burger

Surf & Turf Burger

$17.00

1/2 pound Certified Black Angus Burger grilled to your liking, topped with Fried Shrimp, Avocado, & Frizzled Onions. Spicy Aioli. Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries

Steaks & Chops

12oz NY Strip

$30.00

With Frizzled Onions, Potato & Vegetable

16oz Rib Eye

$32.00

marbled, the ribeye takes its name from the fat in the center and the generous ribbon of fat on the edge. This marbling is what makes the ribeye juicy and flavorful. Seved with Frizzled Onions, Potato & Vegetable

Breaded Pork Chops

$21.00

With Roasted Potato & Vegetables and Apple Sauce

Peaches & Pork Chops

$22.00

Breaded Boneless Pork Chop, Signature Peach Sauce, Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

Ribeye & Shrimp

$37.00

Grilled Ribeye & 3 Grilled Shrimp topped with Cajun Cream Sauce served with Potato & Vegetables

Chicken & Poultry

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

With Roasted Potatoes & Vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

With Roasted Potatoes & Vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Over Linguine

Chicken Taverna

$23.00

Breaded breast with eggplant, roasted red peppers, & provolone. Topped with Vodka Sauce over Linguine

Schnitzel & Spaetzle

$22.00

Hand breaded THIN Chicken Cutlet with homemade German pasta (spaetzle), mushroom brown gravy, apple sauce & veg.

Stuffed Chicken

$23.00

Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, sundried tomatoes, spinach, provolone, Topped with Parmesan Cream Sauce. Over Linguini

Thanksgiving Day Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

Sliced Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Gravy, and Cranberry Sauce

Seafood

Black & White Sesame Tuna

$22.00

Black & White Sesame Encrusted and Pan Seared. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens & Grape Tomatoes. Wasabi & Oriental Sesame Soy Drizzle.

Broiled Salmon

$23.00

Potato & Vegetable

Broiled Scallops

$23.00
Cioppino

Cioppino

$28.00

Mussels, local clams & scallops, shrimp, calamari, light tomato broth, over linguine

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Pan Seared or Deep Fried

Fried Scallops

$23.00

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

hand breaded & fried golden brown

Grouper Francaise

$23.00

Lightly Egg Battered in Lemon-Butter-White wine Sauce with Roasted Red Peppers & Spinach over Linguine

Horseradish Salmon

$23.00

Horseradish & Oriental Breadcrumb Encrusted. Potato & Vegetable

Shrimp and Scallops Medley

$28.00

Sun dried tomato, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cream sauce, over linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Creamy Garlic Butter Sauce over Linguini

Pasta

Cioppino

Cioppino

$28.00

Mussels, local clams & scallops, shrimp, calamari, light tomato broth, over linguine

Linguine Red

$20.00

local whole & chopped clams simmered in a rich red wine tomato sauce tossed with Linguini

Linguine White

$20.00

local whole & chopped clams simmered in a white wine garlic sauce tossed with Linguini

Penne ala Vodka

$16.00

tossed in a rich & creamy tomato vodka sauce

Shrimp and Scallops Medley

$28.00

Sun dried tomato, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cream sauce, over linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Creamy Garlic Butter Sauce over Linguini

Desserts

ala Mode

$1.00

ALAMODE Molten Lave Cake

$7.00

Apple Crumb Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade Rice Pudding

$4.50

Ice Cream

$4.00

NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE-OUT

Molten Lava Cake

$6.00

Jen's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Spumoni Truffle

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake Truffle

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with Green Creme de Menthe

$4.00
Jen's Key Lime Pie

Jen's Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Truffle

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Parfait Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Salad $

$3.00

Side Caesar $

$4.00

Side Slaw $

$3.00

Bread

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes $

$3.00

ADD a....

Side Veg $

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts $

$4.00

Side Apple Sauce $

$4.00

Side Sautéed Spinach $

$5.00

Side Baked Potato $

$3.00

Side Spaetzl $

$4.00

Side Sweet Potatoes $

$3.00

Kid's Menu

KIDS Hamburger

$10.00

KIDS Cheeseburger

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$9.00

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$9.00

KIDS Penne Marinara

$7.00

KIDS Penne Butter

$7.00

KIDS Fried Shrimp

$11.00

KIDS Fried Scallops

$12.00

KIDS Breaded Pork Chop

$11.00

KIDS Chicken Parm

$11.00

KIDS Penne ala Vodka

$9.00

KIDS Fried Grouper Platter

$11.00

Family Style Meals for 4

FAMILY STYLE Thanksgiving Dinner

$80.00Out of stock

Enough for 4 (or more..) Sliced Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Gravy, Brussel Sprouts, Cranberry Sauce, Salad, & Bread. No Substitutions Please.

Family Chicken Parmigian

$45.00

Family Chicken Francaise

$45.00

Family Chicken Marsala

$45.00

Family Herb Encrusted Grouper

$55.00

Family Roast Beef au Jus

$55.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering Fresh & Delicious Food & Beverage for Indoor & Outdoor (Seasonal) Service, Curbside/Take-out, Banquets, and Full Service Off Premise Catering

Website

Location

547 N Main St, Barnegat, NJ 08005

Directions

Gallery
Lefty's Tavern image

Map
