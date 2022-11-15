Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lefty's Pizza Kitchen

No reviews yet

18101 State Highway 71

Austin, TX 78738

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

10in Thin Cheese Pizza
10in Pan Cheese Pizza
12in Pan Cheese Pizza

Thin Pizza

10in Thin Cheese Pizza

10in Thin Cheese Pizza

$12.95

10in Thin BBQ Chicken

$18.95

10in Thin Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$22.95

10in Thin Chicago Cut

$22.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

12in Thin Cheese Pizza

$14.95

12in Thin BBQ Chicken

$20.95

12in Thin Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$24.95

12in Thin Chicago Cut

$24.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

14in Thin Cheese Pizza

$18.95

14in Thin BBQ Chicken

$24.95

14in Thin Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$27.95

14in Thin Chicago Cut

$27.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

16in Thin Cheese Pizza

$22.95

16in Thin BBQ Chicken

$30.95

16in Thin Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$32.95

16in Thin Chicago Cut

$32.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

Pan Pizza

10in Pan Cheese Pizza

$15.95

10in Pan Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$23.95

10in Pan Chicago Cut

$23.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

12in Pan Cheese Pizza

$19.95

12in Pan Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$26.95

12in Pan Chicago Cut

$26.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

14in Pan Cheese Pizza

$23.95

14in Pan Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$30.95

14in Pan Chicago Cut

$30.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

16in Pan Cheese Pizza

$27.95

16in Pan Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$35.95

16in Pan Chicago Cut

$35.95

Sausage, Bell pepper, & Onion

Appetizers

Meatballs (3)

$9.95Out of stock

Fried Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese Curds

$13.95

Fries

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$13.95

Wings- Half Dozen

$11.95

Wings-Dozen

$20.95

Salads

SM Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, asiago cheese

SM Chopped

$11.95

Romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, bacon, diced chicken breast, diced tomatoes, green onion, ditalini pasta, gorgonzola

SM House Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned croutons, asiago cheese

SM Arugula

$11.95

LG Caesar

$13.95

Romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, asiago cheese

LG Chopped

$16.95

Romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, bacon, diced chicken breast, diced tomatoes, green onion, ditalini pasta, gorgonzola

LG House Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned croutons, asiago cheese

LG Arugula

$16.95

Family Caesar

$32.95

Romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, asiago cheese

Family Chopped

$35.95

Romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, bacon, diced chicken breast, diced tomatoes, green onion, ditalini pasta, gorgonzola

Family House Salad

$32.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned croutons, asiago cheese

Family Arugula

$35.95

Sandwiches

Poppy's Italian Beef

$11.95

Grandma Millie's Meatball

$12.95Out of stock

Aunt Mare's Italian Sausage

$11.95

Uncle Larry's Combo

$11.95

Beer

Domestic/ Budlight

$4.25

Domestic/ Bud

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Austin Amber

$6.00

Beirut Famille

$6.00

McConahaze

$7.50

Austin Lager

$5.50

Pitmaster Pilsner

$5.50

White Claw Black Cher

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw grapefuit

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.50

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Boat Beer

$6.00

Blonde Belgium

$6.00

Rye IPA

$8.75

Milk Stout

$7.00

Golden Age

$6.00

Cosmic Cowboy

$6.00

Beer

Hamilton Pale

$6.00

Wine by the glass

Chianti

$9.00

House Red

$9.00

Sav Blanc

$10.00

Chardonay

$10.00

Rose

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Wine by the bottle

Chianti BTL

$33.00

House red BTL

$33.00

Sav blanc BTL

$40.00

Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Rose BTL

$43.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$33.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$42.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$33.00

Soft Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

BTLD Soda

Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Btld Water

BTLD Water

$2.00

Merch

Hat

$27.00

T-Shirt

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

REAL CHICAGO STYLE PIZZA

Location

18101 State Highway 71, Austin, TX 78738

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

