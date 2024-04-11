Legacy Carryout Waldorf
3645 Leonardtown Road
Waldorf, MD 20601
Subs
- Cheesesteak$10.99
Shaved ribeye steak loaded to your liking. Cheesesteaks can be customized by adding shrimp, bacon, crabmeat, or lobster, the choice is yours. (Pictured with fried shrimp)
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.99
Chopped chicken breast loaded to your liking. Chicken cheesesteaks can be customized by adding shrimp, bacon, crabmeat, or lobster, the choice is yours. (Pictured with grilled shrimp)
- Salmon Cheesesteak$16.99
Don't eat beef or chicken, or maybe just looking for something different. Fresh Atlantic salmon, chopped, and customized just like our other cheesesteaks with fixings of your likings
- Fried Fish Po Boy$8.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried or whiting fish on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
- Fried Chicken Po Boy$8.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried chicken on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
- Grilled Chicken Po' Boy$8.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Grilled white meat chicken on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
- Fried Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Crispy fried shrimp on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
- Grilled Shrimp Po' Boy$11.99
The signature sandwich of new Orleans. Grilled shrimp on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our house legacy sauce. Will come as listed above unless toppings are specified
- Cheeseburger Sub$9.99
Two 1/4 lb burger patties grilled to your liking and loaded with the toppings of your choice on a sub roll. Just like any other sandwich, customize it to your liking
- Breakfast Sub$8.99
Your choices of bacon, sausage, or Turkey bacon, egg and your choice of cheese piled high on a sub roll
Legacy Favorites
- 5 Count Legacy Wings$8.99
Crisp and fresh fried wingettes tossed in your choice of sauce or plain if you'd like
- 10 Count Legacy Wings$15.99
Crisp and fresh fried wingettes tossed in your choice of sauce or plain if you'd like
- 20 Count Legacy Wings$26.99
Crisp and fresh fried wingettes tossed in your choice of sauce or plain if you'd like
- Tenders - 3$5.99
House breaded tenders tossed in the flavor of your choice
- Tenders - 6$7.99
House breaded tenders tossed in the flavor of your choice
- Ten Fried Tenders$10.99
House breaded tenders tossed in the flavor of your choice
- 3 Count Fried Chicken Wings$7.99
Fresh and crispy whole wings seasoned and fried to perfection! Spice it up with some of our wings sauces or get it with a waffle to add some sweetness!
- 6 Count Fried Chicken Wings$10.99
Fresh and crispy whole wings seasoned and fried to perfection! Spice it up with some of our wings sauces or get it with a waffle to add some sweetness!
- 10 Count Fried Chicken Wings$16.99
Fresh and crispy whole wings seasoned and fried to perfection! Spice it up with some of our wings sauces or get it with a waffle to add some sweetness!
- 5 Pieces Fried Shrimp$6.50
Jump hand breaded shrimp! Try it with one of our famous wings sauce or on top of crabfries!
- 10 Pieces Fried Shrimp$11.99
Jump hand breaded shrimp! Try it with one of our famous wings sauce or on top of crabfries!
- 5 Pieces Grilled Shrimp$6.50
House grilled shrimp tossed in the flavor of your choice (1 sauce max)
- 10 Pieces Grilled Shrimp$11.99
House grilled shrimp tossed in the flavor of your choice (1 sauce max)
- 2 Pieces Fried Fish$6.99
Mouthwatering whiting fish battered and fried to perfection. Comes with your choice of white or wheat bread!
- 4 Pieces Fried Fish$10.99
Mouthwatering whiting fish battered and fried to perfection. Comes with your choice of white or wheat bread!
- Crab Cake Eggrolls$15.99
2 crispy golden brown eggrolls loaded with our lump crab cakes served with your choice of legacy sauce, sweet chili sauce, or duck sauce!!!
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$10.99
2 crispy golden brown eggrolls loaded with steak, American, and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of legacy sauce, sweet chili sauce, or duck sauce!!!
- Shrabcake Eggrolls$18.99
2 crispy golden brown eggrolls loaded with our lump crab cakes and shrimp; served with your choice of legacy sauce, sweet chili sauce, or duck sauce!!!
- Surf and Turf Eggrolls$13.99
2 crispy golden brown eggrolls loaded with steak, American, and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of legacy sauce, sweet chili sauce, or duck sauce!!!
- Legacy Combo$18.99
A sample of some of our most popular 'legacy favorites'. 2 pieces of fried fish, 4 legacy wings, and 5 fried shrimp, tossed in the sauce of your liking!!! No substitions!!!
Sandwiches
- 6 Oz. Legacy Burger$7.99
6oz handmade patty grilled to your liking on a brioche bun. Load it up any way you like
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
House breaded chicken dipped in the sauce of your choice (optional) and loaded anyway you like on a brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
House grilled chicken tossed in the sauce of your choice (optional) and loaded anyway you like on a brioche bun
- Turkey Burger$7.99
6oz Turkey patty on a brioche bun. Load it up any way you like
- BLT$6.99
Your choice of wheat or white bread toasted, with fresh crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, and lettuce, with mayo
- Grilled Crab Cake$18.99
Grilled 6 oz Maryland lump and jumbo lump crabmeat mixed with our signature blend. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and legacy sauce unless otherwise specified
- Hot Dogs$2.99
Grilled all beef hot dog, loaded to your liking
- Fried Crab Cake$18.99
Fried 6 oz Maryland lump and jumbo lump crabmeat mixed with our signature blend. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and legacy sauce unless otherwise specified
- Half Smoke$3.99
Grilled all beef half smoke, loaded to your liking
- 2 Hot Dog Special$5.49
2 grilled all beef hot dogs, loaded to your liking, served with the fries of your choice
- 2 Half Smoke Special$7.49
2 grilled all beef half smokes, loaded to your liking, served with the fries of your choice
Big Kids Meals
- Big Kids Tenders$6.99
2 breaded tenders and a choice of fries
- Big Kids Wings$6.99
4 wingettes tossed in your sauce of choice and your choice of fries (1 sauce max)
- Big Kids Burger$6.99
4 oz handcrafted patty with your choice of fries
- Big Kids Shrimp$6.99
4 hand breaded shrimp with your choice of fries
- Kids Hot Dogs$6.99
Grilled all beef hot dog served with the fries of your choice
Sides
- Large Crab Fries$13.99
Your choice of old bay, garlic Parmesan, or house seasoned fries topped with all lump no filler crab meat and our famous legacy sauce
- Small Fries$3.99
Crispy fries tossed in the seasoning of your choice
- Large Fries$5.99
Crispy fries tossed in the seasoning of your choice
- Small Hush Puppy$3.99
- Large Hush Puppy$5.99
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Deep fried hand cut sweet potatoes
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Deep fried hand cut sweet potatoes
- Small Onion Rings$4.49
Thick sliced onion rings, battered and fried golden brown
- Large Onion Rings$6.99
Thick sliced onion rings, battered and fried golden brown
Dessert
Extra Sauce
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Sandwich$3.99
Your choices of bacon, sausage, or Turkey bacon, steak, egg and your choice of cheese on white or wheat bread
Your choices of bacon, sausage, or Turkey bacon, egg and your choice of cheese piled high on a sub roll
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$3.99
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$3.99
- Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$3.99
- Steak, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.49
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$2.99
- Bacon Breakfast Sub$7.99
- Sausage Breakfast Sub$7.99
- Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sub$7.99
- Egg Breakfast Sub$5.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
3645 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601