The Legacy Cigar Lounge is a veteran family-owned membership-driven cigar lounge that provides a public retail store, and a large selection of curated premium cigars and accessories serviced by certified cigar sommeliers. The establishment features a state-of-the-art, medical-grade air filtration system that guests will enjoy while savoring fine cigars, libations, and light bites in a relaxing, and entertaining social atmosphere. The lounge will provide amenities that include flat-screen televisions, surround sound systems, Wi-Fi access, soft leather chairs, game tables and music.

