Legacy Cigar Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

559 Penn Avenue

West Reading, PA 19611

Food

Legacy Wings

$12.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Quesadillas

$12.99

Tomato Soup

$12.99

Pub Style Pretzels

$12.99

N/A Beverages

water

pepsi

$5.00

coke

$5.00

sprite

$5.00

Merch

T Shirt

$24.99

Men's Polo (black)

$39.00

Men's Polo (white)

$39.00

Ladies Polo (black)

$39.00

Ladies Polo (white)

$39.00

Retro Trucker Hat (black)

$30.00

Retro Trucker Hat (black & white)

$30.00

Retro Trucker Hat (Green Camo)

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Legacy Cigar Lounge is a veteran family-owned membership-driven cigar lounge that provides a public retail store, and a large selection of curated premium cigars and accessories serviced by certified cigar sommeliers. The establishment features a state-of-the-art, medical-grade air filtration system that guests will enjoy while savoring fine cigars, libations, and light bites in a relaxing, and entertaining social atmosphere. The lounge will provide amenities that include flat-screen televisions, surround sound systems, Wi-Fi access, soft leather chairs, game tables and music.

559 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611

