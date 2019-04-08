Legacy Cigar Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Legacy Cigar Lounge is a veteran family-owned membership-driven cigar lounge that provides a public retail store, and a large selection of curated premium cigars and accessories serviced by certified cigar sommeliers. The establishment features a state-of-the-art, medical-grade air filtration system that guests will enjoy while savoring fine cigars, libations, and light bites in a relaxing, and entertaining social atmosphere. The lounge will provide amenities that include flat-screen televisions, surround sound systems, Wi-Fi access, soft leather chairs, game tables and music.
Location
559 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611
