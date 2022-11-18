Legacy Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2606 Bickford Ave #1, Snohomish, WA 98290
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Snohomish Station
No Reviews
2811 Bickford Avenue Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurant
More near Snohomish