Legacy Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

2606 Bickford Ave #1

Snohomish, WA 98290

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee/Espresso

Latte

$6.50+

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.95+

housemade vanilla bean syrup

Caramel Latte

$6.95+

housemade caramel sauce

Cinnamon Toast Latte

$6.95+

with brown sugar & cinnamon

Honeycomb Latte (Legacy Specialty)

$7.75+

with housemade honeycomb brittle

Americano

$4.50+

Dark Molten Mocha

$6.95+

with shaved dark chocolate

Cappuccino

$6.75+

Dusted with cocoa powder

Double Espresso

$4.00+

MACCHIATO

$4.50

Cortado

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Thai Iced Latte

$6.75Out of stock

with cardamom and almond extract

Dalgona Cream Iced Latte (Legacy Specialty)

$6.75Out of stock

a sweet and frothy latte layered dalgona coffee cream

Seasonal Latte

$4.95

DRIP REFILL

$1.00

Coffee BOX

$25.00

Beer

DRAFT

$7.00

CAN

$4.50

Wine

CAB

PINOT

ROSE

SYRAH

WHITE

CHOC/CANDY

MINTS

$4.00

COFFEE/TEAPIGS

LEGACY BEANS

$15.00

LADRO BEANS

$15.00

LOOSE TEA BOX

$10.00

TEA PACK

$10.00

MINI TEA PACK

$4.00

COLD BREW BOX

$9.00

HONEY

STICK (ONE)

$0.50

STICKS (PACK)

$6.00

MATCHA

CURE

$16.00

IKEDA BOX

$16.00

SPICEOLOGY

Gift Set / 4 jars

$50.00

BUTTERS

HAZELNUT BUTTER

$10.00

DARK CHOC BUTTER

$10.00

VANILLA PASTE

VANILLA PASTE

$15.00

Chili Oil

My Favorite Chili Oil

$15.00

BAMBOO

CHOPSTICKS

$3.00

HONEY DIPPER

$6.00

MATCHA WISK

$20.00

ROLLING PIN

$20.00

SALT BOX ROUND

$13.00

SALT BOX SQUARE

$15.00

SCRAPER

$3.00

TONGS

$7.00

BEAUTY

LIP BALM

$4.00

GIFT BASKET

$25 GIFT

$35 GIFT

$45 GIFT

POTTERY/HYOGUN

DIMPLE CUP

$50.00

TOASTED MARSH

$40.00

MUG/TEAPOT

CALA POT

$50.00

MISC. MUG

$12.00

WELLY

WELLY TALL

$35.00

WELLY SHORT

$25.00

WELLY CAP

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2606 Bickford Ave #1, Snohomish, WA 98290

Directions

