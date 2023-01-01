Brunswick Stew

Hungry - 16 oz.

$11.00
Family - 32 oz.

$22.00
Cup - 8 oz.

$5.50
Bowl - 12 oz.

$8.25

Condiments

Legacy Sauce - 4 oz.

$0.75

Legacy Sauce - 12 oz.

$2.25

Legacy Sauce - 16 oz.

$3.25

Legacy Sauce - 32 oz.

$6.50

Chow Chow - 4 oz.

$0.75

Drinks

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00
Sprite - Can

$2.00
Pepsi - Can

$2.00
Diet Pepsi - Can

$2.00
Mt. Dew - Can

$2.00
Lemonade - Bottle

$3.00
Straw. Lemonade - Bottle

$3.00
Sweet Tea - Bottle

$3.00
Unsweet Tea - Bottle

$3.00
Water - Bottle

$2.00
Coke - Can

$2.00

Meat Only

Pork

$5.50+
Sausage

$5.50+
Chicken Quarter

$7.00
Ribs

$3.25+
Brisket

$7.00+

Meat Plates

Pork Plate

$14.00+

Sausage Plate

$14.00+

Chicken Plate

$13.00

Rib Plate

$13.50+
Brisket Plate

$12.50+

Parfaits

Chicken Parfait

$12.00

Rib Parfait (3 Bones)

$15.50

Pork Parfait

$12.00

Boss Hog Parfait

$14.50

Brisket Parfait

$17.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich & Chips

$10.00
Boss Hog Sandwich & Chips

$13.50

Sausage Sandwich & Chips

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich & Chips

$10.00

Pork Sandwich Plate

$16.00

Boss Hog Sand. Plate

$18.50

Sausage Sandwich Plate

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich Plate

$16.00

Hot Dog & Chips

$7.00

Hot Dog Plate

$13.00

Sides

Chips

$1.00
Slaw

$4.00+
Cheesy Potatoes

$5.00+
Baked Beans

$4.00+