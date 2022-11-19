Legacy Hall imageView gallery
Chicken

Legacy Hall Buttercup

1,241 Reviews

$$

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano, TX 75024

Main Menu

Buttercup

Buttercup

$9.00

Chicken Tender Bites, Mac n' cheese, Honey butter, Chives, toppped with a lemon wedge and served in a homemade waffle cone

Side Chick

$9.00

Rotating Cone inspired by seasonal ingredients. Ask our peeps for deets!

Nashville

Nashville

$9.00

Nashville Hot chicken tender bites, pimento cheese sauce, dill pickle, mac n' cheese, topped with pickled okra, purple cabbage and green onion all served in a homemade waffle cone

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$11.75

2 Tenders, Fries & Sauce

2 Sliders

2 Sliders

$13.75

2 Chicken Sliders, Fries & Sauce

Mac N' Chz

Mac N' Chz

$3.00

House made mac n cheese, lays, paprika, and topped with green onions

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Seasoned curly fries served with ketchup

Lil' Peeps

Lil' Peeps

$5.00

4 Tender Bites served with fries and a side of fancy

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side of one of our house Fancy Sauces

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Self Serve selection of Pepsi products

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

50/50 mix of agave lemonade and sweet tea

Bottled Water

$2.00

Aquafina bottled water

SD Slider

$5.75

SD Tender

$4.00

One Large Chicken Tender

Seasonal Fresca

Seasonal Fresca

$3.50

Strawberry Rose Fresca topped with mineral water

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

