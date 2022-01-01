  • Home
  • Plano
  • Legacy Hall - Haute Sweets Patisserie
Legacy Hall Haute Sweets Patisserie

1,241 Reviews

$$

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano, TX 75024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Haute Sweets Ice Cream

SMALL CUP

$3.00

5 oz scoop in a cup of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream.

SMALL CONE

$3.50

5 oz scoop on hand-made waffle cone.

SMALL DIPPED CONE

$4.25

5 oz scoop of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream on hand-made, chocolate-dipped waffle cone. Choose your dipped cone flavor with or without rainbow sprinkles.

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$6.50

Choose from our available Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream flavors and chewy, scratch-made cookies for a classic summer treat.

REGULAR CUP

$4.50

8 oz scoop in a cup of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream.

REGULAR CONE

$5.00

8 oz scoop of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream on hand-made waffle cone.

REGULAR DIPPED CONE

$5.75

8 oz scoop of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream on hand-made, chocolate-dipped waffle cone. Choose your dipped cone flavor with or without rainbow sprinkles.

DEEP DISH A LA MODE

$7.00

Choose your Deep Dish Cookie and any available flavor of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream with one free topping. Extra topping additioal .40 cents each.

SHAKES

$6.50

12 oz shake from any available flavor of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream.

FLOATS

$5.00

Choose from our available Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream and pour over cola or root beer for a refreshingly sweet treat to cool you down.

Haute Sweets Macarons/Cookies

MACARONS

MACARONS

$2.50

Delicate, delicious, and distinctly decadent. These gluten-free french cookies are a delight to enjoy.

MACARONS HALF DOZ

$14.50

Delicate, delicious, and distinctly decadent. These gluten-free french cookies are a delight to enjoy.

MACARON DOZEN

$28.00

Delicate, delicious, and distinctly decadent. These gluten-free french cookies are a delight to enjoy.

COOKIES

$2.50

Chewy, fresh-baked, scratch-made cookies.

COOKIES HALF DOZ

$14.50

Chewy, fresh-baked, scratch-made cookies.

COOKIES DOZEN

COOKIES DOZEN

$28.00

Chewy, fresh-baked, scratch-made cookies.

DEEP DISH COOKIE

$5.00

Chewy, scratch-made chocolate chip or dark chocolate brownie.

AMARETTI

AMARETTI

$2.00

Gluten and Dairy Free Almond Horn Cookies

OATMEAL CREAM PIE

OATMEAL CREAM PIE

$5.00

Cream Cheese Icing sandwiched with Oatmeal Cookies

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.00

Vanilla Buttercream sandwiched with Dark Chocolate Cookies

Haute Sweets Desserts

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$5.00

Cinnamon roll bread pudding can be warmed in your microwave for a tasty treat, served with a cream cheese sauce on the side

Red Velvet Brownie

$4.00

Red velvet brownie with cream cheese icing and white chocolate curls.

Pecan Blondie

$4.00

Butterscotch blondie with white chocolate chips and pecans topped with vanilla buttercream and white and dark chocolate curls.

CARAMEL POPCORN TUBE

CARAMEL POPCORN TUBE

$5.00

Scratch-made caramel popcorn with M&Ms.

Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$5.00

Gluten-free chocolate cake with chocolate center. Heat up in your microwave for 15-20 seconds for a decadent treat!

Chocolate Crunch Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake layered with chocolate ganache and topped with cinnamon pecan streusel.

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$5.00

Rich and creamy, gluten-free chocolate cake.

Haute Sweets Beverages

WATER

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

8 oz Horizon Organic Milk Box

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Get sweet on French macarons, local ice cream and fun treats

Location

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

Legacy Hall image
Legacy Hall image

