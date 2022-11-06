Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Legacy Hall Press Waffle Company

1,241 Reviews

$$

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano, TX 75024

Order Again

Press Sweet

Happy Camper

$8.00

S'MORES! Fire toasted mini marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and cookie butter (aka liquid graham crackers) on top of our golden liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!

Pumpkin Pie Waffle

$8.25

Waffle with pumpkin cream cheese, chocolate syrup, and candied pecans.

Southern Belle

$9.25

Tangy lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and our housemade whipped cream on top of our golden liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!

The Elvis

The Elvis

$9.25

Freshly sliced bananas, peanut butter, honey, and bacon crumble on top of our golden liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!

The House

The House

$9.75

Our Bestseller! Freshly cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella, and our house made whipped cream on top of our golden Liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!

Press Savory

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$10.50

Take our bestselling chicken & waffles to another level with our house made Nashville Hot sauce! The perfect blend of a spicy/smokey sauce with two deep friend chicken tenders, bacon crumble, and maple syrup on our golden Liége waffle.

The American

$9.50

Our golden liége waffle smothered with melty cheddar cheese, bacon crumble, maple syrup, and topped off with a fried or scrambled egg.

The Cristo

$9.25

Waffle sandwich stuffed with blackforest ham, smoked turkey, melted white american cheese, and berry jam inside of our golden liége waffle.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Two deep fried crispy tenders with bacon crumble and maple syrup on top of our golden liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!

Press Build Your Own

Liege Waffle

$5.50

Start with one of our golden liége waffles and pile on all your favorite toppings! Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!

Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50

Locally roasted in Dallas at Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50
Your new obsession: fresh Belgian Liege Waffles made from scratch

