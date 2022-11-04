Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legacy Hall Son of a Butcher

1,241 Reviews

$$

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano, TX 75024

Order Again

Single Slider

Classic Slider

Classic Slider

$4.50

Wagyu beef, American cheese, pickle, SOB sauce

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$4.50

Wagyu, Smoked Brisket, Gouda, Pickled Red Onion, Rosemary Aioli, House BBQ Sauce

PB+J

PB+J

$4.50

Wagyu beef, American cheese, peanut butter, bacon, blackberry jam, caramelized onions

TX Philly

TX Philly

$4.50

Wagyu beef, Poblano pepper, caramelized onion, queso, Fresno chili, cilantro, chipotle mayo

Irish

Irish

$4.50

Wagyu beef, peppered bacon, sharp Irish cheddar, Irish stout aioli, caramelized onion

Guac

Guac

$4.50

Wagyu beef, pepper jack, jalapeno, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado crema

The Popper

The Popper

$4.50

Wagyu beef, fried jalapeno & cream cheese, pepper jam, bacon, chipotle mayo

All American

$6.50

Double wagyu, double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo

Son Of A Butcher

2 Sliders

$8.50

3 Sliders

$12.50

Butchers Dozen

$49.00

pick 4 sliders

Fry Sleeve

$16.50

Choose from nacho, cheese, or plain jane (Serves 5)

Ranch

$0.50

Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Comeback Sauce

$0.50
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Classic waffle fries with SOB seasoning

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50

Fried onion rings tossed with SOB Seasoning

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$5.00

Waffle fries, queso, spicy Wagyu beef, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Bottled water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Shakes

Chocolate Brownie Shake
$6.00

Chocolate Brownie Shake

$6.00
Cookie Butter
$6.00

Cookie Butter

$6.00
Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.50
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.50
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A nostalgic burger spot serving reinvented burgers, shakes and fries

Location

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

