Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Legacy Hall Whisk and Eggs

1,241 Reviews

$$

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano, TX 75024

Whisk Breakfast

7 O'CLOCK

7 O'CLOCK

$7.00

Scrambled Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Chives, Sriracha Mayo

Ciao Di Parma

$9.00

Over Easy Egg, Prosciutto Di Parma, Swiss, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Avocado, Basil Aioli

DON'T CALL ME BAE

DON'T CALL ME BAE

$9.00

Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss, Lemon Mayo

OCHO

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese, Tomatoes, Cherry Peppers, Dijon, Mayo

The Cowboy

$9.00

Maple sausage, over easy egg, bacon, american cheese, grilled jalapenos, caramelized onions, mayo, brioche bun

OK Alexa

$7.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes, Chives, Greens, Toast

Sorry Keto

Sorry Keto

$10.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Cheddar, Sausage, Tots, Chives, Greens, Toast

Whisk Savory

Chicken Basil

Chicken Basil

$11.00

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Basil Cream

French Fields Salad

French Fields Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Greens, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, almonds, balsamic

GOAT

GOAT

$11.00

Goart Cheese, Dried Figs, Honey, Walnuts, Balsamic Glaze, Greens

Hen of The Woods

$11.00

Turkey, Mozarella, Parmigiano, Creamed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Tomatoes, Pesto

LA COMPLETE

LA COMPLETE

$11.00

Egg, Gruyere, Ham, Chives, Greens, Creme Fraiche

Paris, TX

Paris, TX

$12.00Out of stock

Swiss, smoked brisket, jalapenos, grilled onions, pickles, bbq cream

Salad Parisienne

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Radishes, Pecans, Vinaigrette

Tex French Cantina

$12.00

Egg, Swiss, Smoked Brisket, Tomatoes, Jalepenos, Salsa Verde, Avocado

Whisk Sweet

NUTELLA

NUTELLA

$5.00
Butter Sugar

Butter Sugar

$5.00

Cookie Spread

$5.00

Fruit Preserves

$5.00

COOKIES & CREAM

$10.00

Cookie cream, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, crushed cookies

Fair Day

$8.00

Cinnamon Apples, Cinnamon Cream, Caramel, Pecans

MADAME DU-BERRY

$9.00

Berries, cream and more berries

Jourdain

$9.00Out of stock

vanilla ice cream, honey, pistachio, orange blossom, butter

Midnight in Paris

$10.00

dark chocolate, chocolate ice cream, raspberries, whipped cream

Versailles

$10.00Out of stock

vanilla ice cream, white chocolate, berries, whipped cream, sprinkles

Custard Cup

$8.00

Homemade custard, berries and cream

Whisk Sandwich

Croque Monsieur

$11.00

Baked sandwich with: Ham, Gruyere, Smoked cheddar, Béchamel and a side of Greens

Whisk Drinks

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50

Espresso, Warm Milk, Touch Of Honey & Cinnamon

CAPPUCINO

$3.75

CORTADO

$3.50

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$2.75

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Homemade hot chocolate.

Hot Tea

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

LATTE

$4.25

LATTE de PROVENCE

$5.50

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Touch Of Honey, Lavender

NUTEL-LATTE

$5.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Nutella Whipped Cream & Syrup

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PERRIER

$2.50Out of stock

S'mores Latte

$5.00

Voss Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

Voss Still

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Parisienne cafe boasting French crepes and breakfast sandwiches

Location

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

Legacy Hall image
Legacy Hall image

