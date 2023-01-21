A map showing the location of Legacy LoungeView gallery

Legacy Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

20 Hawley Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

Order Again

Party Trays

50 wings

$65.00

100 wings

$125.00

25 sliders

$45.00

Tray Taco Nachos

$25.00

Chicken parm 10 piece

$45.00

Empanadas 24

$48.00

Fries

$20.00

Turkey am. Cheese wraps 6whole 12 halves

$35.00

Ham and Swiss wraps 6 whole 12 halves

$35.00

Baked ziti serves 12 ppl

$35.00

House salad

$24.00

Ceaser salad

$24.00

Add grilled chicken (4 piece. )

$18.00

Beef taco tray 12 tacos

$36.00

Soups & Salads

Chili w/ Chips

$5.00

House Salad

$7.00

Caeser Salad

$7.00

Kt's Salad

$11.00

Add grilled chicken 1 chx brst

$5.00

Add grilled shrimp 5 pc

$6.00

Add fried shrimp 5 pc

$6.00

Add fried fish 1 pc

$8.00

Add chicken fingers 3 pc

$6.00

Empanadas (beef)

$2.50

Empanadas (chix)

$3.50

Green and red salsa

$1.50

Extra wing sauce

$1.50

Extra dressing

$1.50

Sandwiches & More

Buff Chix Wrap

$8.00

3 Beef Tacos

$8.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$10.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

BLT

$8.00

Chix Quesdilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesdilla

$5.00

2 Chili Dawgs

$7.00

2 Plain hotdogs

$7.00

Cheeseburger with fries

$10.00

Turkey burger with fries

$11.00

Turkey cheeseburger with fries

$11.50

Cheese steak with fries

$11.00

Chicken speedy with fries

$12.00

Add L T O

$2.00

Add Lettuce

$1.00

Add onions

$1.00

Add tomato

$1.00

Add extra cheese

$2.00

No ff sub chips

No ff sub side salad

$3.00

Bar menu appetizers

Add chicken

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Basket of onion rings

$6.00

Chicken fingers (4)

$4.00

Chicken wings (5)

$4.00

Empanada beef

$2.50

Extra dressing

$1.00

Extra wing sauce

$1.00

Mozzerlla stix (6)

$3.50

Nachos plain

$6.00

Nachos w/ Chicken

$10.00

Nachos w/ Chili

$8.00

Side salad ceaser

$5.00

Side salad house

$5.00

Two Beef Tacos

$3.50

Two Chicken Tacos

$4.50

Chicken wings 10 pc

$13.00

Chicken wing 15. Pc

$18.00

Brunch

Bing Wrap

$7.00

FT stixs

$7.00

2 eggs 2 pc meat homefries &toast

$7.00

shrimp 5 pc & grits martini

$10.00

Pops Pizza

$12.00

Sampler

$15.00

Fish n grits

$12.00

BF sandwich

$7.00

Side sausage 2pc

$3.50

Side bacon 2pc

$3.50

Side toast

$3.00

Side bagel

$3.50

Side English muffin

$3.00

Side homefries

$4.00

Omelette with homefries and toast

$7.00

Add 2 eggs

$4.00

Add cheese

$1.00

Add hot sauce

$1.00

Add lemon

$1.00

Add one piece fried fish

$9.00

Add 5 fried shrimp

$7.00

3 chx finger and 1 waffle

$14.00

1 waffle

$5.50

2 pancakes

$5.50

Morning Beverages

$3.50

Glass mimosa

$5.00

Bottomless mimosa

$50.00

Bottle of brut comes with 1 craft

$30.00

Top shelf mimosa comes with 2 craft

$70.00

Added cranberry craft

$6.00

Added orange juice craft

$6.00

Added pineapple juice

$6.00

1 French toast

$5.00

Thirsty thursday

3 Tacos Beef Spec

$14.00

3 Tacos Chicken Spec

$12.00

Entrees (Dinner )

Jerk chix with rice and beans

$15.00

2 beef empanadas with rice and beans

$12.00

Sodas

Alert

$4.99

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Gingerale

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Soda Water/Tonic

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Bottle Water

Water Bottle

$3.00

Appletini

house Appletini

$7.50

New Am Appletini

$7.95

Stoli Appletini

$8.95

Grey Goose Appletini

$9.50

Titos Appletini

$8.95

Cosmo

Citron Vodka Triple Sec Cranberry Juice Sour Mix

Grey Goose Cosmo

$9.50

House Cosmo Rocks

$6.95

New Am Cosmo

$8.50

Stoli Cosmo

$9.50

Titos Cosmo

$8.95

Cuba Libre

House Cuba Libre

$6.95

Don Q Coco and Coke

$7.95

Don Q Pasion and Coke

$7.95

Don Q Pina and Coke

$7.95

Dirty Cosmo

House Dirty Cosmo Cuervo

$7.50

Yave Dirty Cosmo

$9.50

Yave Jalapeno Cosmo

$9.50

Yave Mango Cosmo

$9.50

Espresso Martini

Esprso Martini

$13.00

Flavored Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.95

Peach Lemonade

$6.95

Mango Lemonade

$6.95

Lemon drop

Lemon drop

$7.50

Long Island

LIT House

$9.50

LIT Top Shelf

$12.50

Bingham LIT

$12.50

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$6.95

Top Shelf Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhatten

Manhattan Up

$9.50

Manhattan Rocks

$9.50

buff trace manhattan

$15.00

Wdfrd Rsrve manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

House Margarita

$8.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.95

Spicy Margarita Yave

$9.50

Mango Margarita

$8.50

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

Btrfly Blue Marg

$11.75

Btrfly Rosa Marg

$11.75

Patron Margarita

$14.50

Mojito

house Mojito

$7.50

Strawberry Mojito

$9.50

Pinapple Mojito

$9.50

Coconut Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Tequila Mule House

$7.50

Yave Tequila Mule

$9.50

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Buff trace old fashioned

$15.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

Paloma

$7.50

Top Shelf Paloma

$9.50

Rum Punch

Rum Punch

$11.99

Sangria

Red Sangria

$5.95

White Sangria

$5.95

Screw Driver

Screw Driver

$6.95

Stoli & OJ

$8.95

Grey Goose & OJ

$9.50

New Ams & OJ

$7.50

Sex on the beach

Sex on Beach

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Stoli

Stoli Shot

$7.50

Stoli Double

$14.95

Stoli and cranberry

$8.95

Stoli and OJ

$8.95

Stoli Martini

$12.50

Stoli and Red bull

$9.50

Stoli Cosmo

$9.50

Stoli Single Mix soda

$8.50

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Dbl

$16.00

Grey Goose Martini

$15.95

Grey Goose Shot

$8.00

Grey Goose and Red Bull

$15.00

Grey Goose Cosmo

$12.00

Grey goose single mix

$11.00

Titos

Titos Shot

$6.50

Titos Double

$13.00

Titos Martini

$13.00

Titos n Cranberry

$7.50

Titos n Orange Juice

$8.95

Titos Paloma

$9.50

Titos n Soda

$8.50

Titos and Red bull

$9.00

Titos Cosmo

$8.95

New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam Single

$7.00

New Amsterdam Double

$10.00

New Amsterdam Martini

$11.50

New Am and Cranberry

$8.00

New Am and Red Bull

$10.50

New Am Cosmo

$11.00

New Am and Sprite

$7.00

House Vodka

House Vodka n Cran

$6.95

House Vodka n OJ

$6.95

House Vodka n Soda

$6.95

House Vodka Shot

$6.95

House Vodka Double

$9.95

House Vodka Martini

$9.95

House Vodka n Red Bull

$7.95

Hennessy

henny btwen shts

$12.50

Henny Double

$22.00

Henny Shot

$11.00

Crown Royal

Crown Single

$9.00

Crown Double

$17.50

Crown Apple Single

$9.00

Crown Apple Double

$17.50

Remy Single

$20.00

Remy Double

$40.00

Buffalo Trace

buffalo trace shot

$7.95

buffalo trace double

$14.95

Creme Brulee

Crem Brulee Single

$5.95

Creme Brulee Double

$9.95

Creme Brule Martini

$12.50

EH Taylor BRBN

EH Taylor Single

$8.50

EH Taylor Double

$16.00

Elmer Lee

Elmer Lee Shot

$10.50

Elmer Lee Double

$19.50

Jack Daniels

Jack Single

$5.95

Jack Double

$11.95

Jack n Coke

$9.00

Jack Fire

Jack Fire Single

$5.95

Jack Fire Double

$11.95

Jack Honey

Jack Honey Single

$5.95

Jack Honey Double

$10.95

Jameson

Jameson Single

$6.95

Jameson Double

$12.95

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Single

$5.95

Jim Beam Double

$10.95

Makers Mark

Makers Mark Single

$7.95

Makers Mark Double

$14.50

Michters

Michters Shot

$7.95

Michters Double

$14.50

Screwball

Peanut butter/Jelly Scrwbl

$9.50

Scrwbl White Russian

$9.50

Screwball old fashioned

$10.95

Southern Comfort

Southern Comf Single

$5.95

Southern Comf Double

$10.95

Soco n Coke

$7.50

Tullamore Irsh Wsky

Tullys Single

$6.95

Tullys Double

$12.95

Green tea shot

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Single

$12.00

Woodford Double

$23.99

Woodford Old Fashioned

$14.95

Jameson

Shot

$6.00

Green tea

$7.50

Single mix

$7.50

Double mix

$9.50

JW Red

JW Red Single

$7.50

JW Red Double

$14.50

JW Black

JW Black Single

$13.50

JW Black Double

$26.50

Cuervo gold

Cuervo gold shot

$5.00

Cuervo gold double

$10.00

Cuervo gold Margarita

$8.50

Jimador Silver

Jimador Silver shot

$5.95

Jimador Silver double

$10.95

Jimador Silver Margarita

$8.50

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 Double

$75.00

Patron

Patron Shot

$6.00

Patron Double

$12.00

Termana

Teremana Blanco Shot

$6.50

Teremana Blanco Double

$13.50

Teremana Repo Shot

$7.00

Teremana Repo Double

$14.00

Yave

Yave Jal Shot

$6.00

Yave Jal Double

$12.00

Yave Mango Shot

$6.50

Yave Mango double

$13.00

Yave Anejo Shot

$7.50

Yave Reposado Shot

$7.00

Yave Anejo Double

$14.00

Yave Repo Double

$14.00

Butterfly Tequila

Btrfly Blue Tequela Shot

$7.50

Btrfly Blue Tequila Dowble

$14.00

Btrfly Rosa Tequila Shot

$7.50

Btrfly Rosa Double

$14.00

Btrfly Blue Marg

$11.75

Btrfly Rosa Marg

$11.75

Cenote

CeNote Anejo Shot

$8.50

Cenote Reposado Double

$16.50

Cenote Anejo Double Shot

$16.50

Cenote Repo Shot

$8.50

Villa One

Villa One Shot

$11.50

Villa One Double

$22.50

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$25.00

Don Julio 1642 Double Shot

$50.00

Casamigos

Casamigos Repo Single

$8.00

Casamigos Repo Double

$16.00

Casamigo Anejo Single

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo Double

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco single

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco Double

$14.00

Captain Morgan

Capt Morgan Single

$7.50

Capt Morgan Double

$14.00

Capt and Coke

$8.50

Capt and Redbull

$9.00

Coconut Rum

Don Q Coco Shot

$5.95

Don Q Coco Double

$10.95

Don Q Coco n Red Bull

$7.95

Don Q Coco n Cranberry

$6.95

Don Q

DonQ and Coke

$5.95

Don Q n Cranberry

$5.95

Don Q Shot

$4.95

Don Q Double

$9.95

Don Q and Redbull

$6.95

House Rum

Conciere Rum shot

$4.95

Conciere Rum double

$8.95

Conciere Rum n coke

$5.95

Conciere Rum n Redbull

$6.95

Conciere Rum n Cranberry

$5.95

DonQ Passn

Don Q Pasion Shot

$5.95

Don Q Pasion Double

$10.95

Don Q Pasion n Cranberry

$6.95

Don Q Pasion n Red bull

$7.95

DonQ Pineapple

Don Q Pineapple shot

$5.95

Don Q Pineapple double

$10.95

Done Q Pineapple n Cranberry

$6.95

Don Q Pineapple n Redbull

$7.95

malibu

malibu shot

$5.00

malibu double

$10.00

Bicardi

Single mix

$6.50

Double mix

$8.50

Beefeater

Beefeater Martini

$11.50

Tanqueray

Tanqueray Single

$7.50

Tanqueray Double

$14.50

Tanqueray Martini

$15.00

Hendrix

Hendrix Shot

$10.00

Hendrix double

$19.00

Hendrix Martini

$12.50

Bombay Saphire

Bombay Sapphire Single

$9.50

Bombay Sap Double

$17.50

Bombay Sap Martini

$14.50

House Gin

Gin n tonic House

$6.95

Specialty Cocktails

Bing Bong

$11.00

Cherry bomb drink

$6.00

Cherry bomb SHOT

$3.00

Cherry cheesecake

$11.00

Cherry Cola

$11.00

Cram Sesh

$11.00

Da Bomb

$11.00

Don Da Biz

$11.00

Downtown Cider

$11.00

Fine Azz Apple

$11.00

FYL House

$11.00

FYL Premium

$11.00

Henny Vibes

$11.00

Jones Way

$11.00

Man Cave

$11.00

Painkiller

$11.00

Swirl Martini

$11.00

$3 House Cocktails

$3.00

$4 house Cocktails

$4.00

Mimosas

OG Mimosa

$5.00

Cran Mimosa

$5.00

Motha mosa

$19.99

December Drinks

Bingx2

$4.00

Buffalo Balls

$4.00

Devils Bluff

$3.50

#92

$4.50

Xmas on the Rocks

$4.00

5$ Friday house cosmo

$5.00

1$ house shot

$1.00

2$ house shot

$2.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

6oz Rbrt Hall Cab

$7.50

9oz Rbt Hall Cab

$10.00

6oz Strlng Cab

$5.00

9oz Strlng Cab

$7.50

Red Blend

6oz 19 crimes

$6.95

9oz 19 crimes

$8.95

Pinot Noir

6oz Acacia PN

$7.95

9oz Acacia PN

$11.00

Merlot

Merlot 6oz

$5.00

Merlot 9oz

$7.50

Brut

Bottle Brut

$19.99

Chardonnay

6 oz Lndmns Chard

$5.00

9 oz Lndmns Chard

$7.50

Moscato

6 oz Moscato

$5.00

9oz Moscato

$7.50

Pinot Grigio

6 oz Cav D'Oro Pinot Grigio

$5.00

9oz Cav D'Oro Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Riesling

Riesling 6oz

$5.00

Riesling

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc

6 oz Squeling Pig SB

$7.50

9oz Squeling Pig SB

$10.00

Mimosas

Glass Mimosa

$5.00

Mega Mosa (bottle and carafe)

$30.00

Top shelf

$70.00

Bottom less per person

$50.00

Bottle Beer

Heineken

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Stella

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

IPA Can

$7.50

White claw

$6.50

High noon

$6.50

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$5.00

Miller lite

$5.00

HN & Jack

High Noon

$6.50

Jack Apple

$6.50

Jack Coke

$6.50

Bucket

5 Beer Bucket

$25.00

Champagne

Brut

$20.00

Moet Chandon

$150.00

Savage

$100.00

Moet Rose'

$250.00

High Noon

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon B Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Highnoon Passion

$6.00

Base Spirit Bottles

El Jimador blanco Bottle Service

$150.00

Jose Cuervo Repo Bottle Service

$150.00

Savage Champagne Bottle Service

$100.00

Brut Bottle Service

$100.00

Southrn Comfrt Bottle Service

$150.00

New Amsterdam Bottle Service

$150.00

Savage Rose Champs Bottle Service

$100.00

Titos

$150.00

Jack Daniels

$150.00

Base Wines

RH Cab

$100.00

Strlng Cab

$100.00

Riesling

$100.00

Chardonnay

$100.00

Pinot Grigio

$100.00

Sauv Blanc

$100.00

Merlot

$100.00

Pinot Noir

$100.00

Premium Spirit Bottles

Bel Air

$150.00

Buffalo Trace Brbn Bttle Srvc

$150.00

C'enote Anejo Bottle Srvc

$175.00

C'enote Reposado Bottle Service

$200.00

casa azul

$400.00

Casamigo Anejo Bottle Service

$250.00

Casamigo Blanco Bottle Service 750ml

$150.00

Casamigo Repo Bottle Service 750

$200.00

Casmigo reposado 1.75

$900.00

Chandon Moet Bottle Service

$200.00

Don Julio 1942 Bttle Srvc

$350.00

EH Taylor Bttle Srvc

$200.00

Grey Goose Bottle Service

$175.00

Hancock Rsrve Bttle Srvc

$175.00

Henny Bottle Service

$200.00

Manager Special

$999.00

Moet Rose'

$150.00

Patron Bottle Srvc

$150.00

teremana Tequila

$150.00

Titos 1L

$150.00

Villa One Teq Bottle Srvc

$175.00

Yave Blanco Teq Bottle Srvc

$150.00

Yave Reposado Teq Bttle Srvc

$175.00

KT New List

Don Julio 1942

$275.00

Patron Bottle Srvc

$150.00

C'enote Blanco

$115.00

Casamigo Blanco

$150.00

Yave Blanco Teq

$115.00

Teremana Reposado

$145.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$100.00

Hennessy

$150.00

Moet Champagne

$185.00

New Amsterdam

$75.00

Don Q Rum

$65.00

Jagermeister

Jager single

$6.95

Jager Double

$13.50

Amaretto

Amaretto Sour

$7.75

Drink Specials

Rum Punch

$6.00

Rum and Redbull

$3.50

Draft beer

$2.00

Pain killer

$6.00

Food specials

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Seat for HK

1 Person Seat for hour

$30.00

2 Person Seat for hour

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

