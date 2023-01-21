- Home
- Binghamton
- Legacy Lounge
Legacy Lounge
No reviews yet
20 Hawley Street
Binghamton, NY 13901
Party Trays
50 wings
$65.00
100 wings
$125.00
25 sliders
$45.00
Tray Taco Nachos
$25.00
Chicken parm 10 piece
$45.00
Empanadas 24
$48.00
Fries
$20.00
Turkey am. Cheese wraps 6whole 12 halves
$35.00
Ham and Swiss wraps 6 whole 12 halves
$35.00
Baked ziti serves 12 ppl
$35.00
House salad
$24.00
Ceaser salad
$24.00
Add grilled chicken (4 piece. )
$18.00
Beef taco tray 12 tacos
$36.00
Soups & Salads
Chili w/ Chips
$5.00
House Salad
$7.00
Caeser Salad
$7.00
Kt's Salad
$11.00
Add grilled chicken 1 chx brst
$5.00
Add grilled shrimp 5 pc
$6.00
Add fried shrimp 5 pc
$6.00
Add fried fish 1 pc
$8.00
Add chicken fingers 3 pc
$6.00
Empanadas (beef)
$2.50
Empanadas (chix)
$3.50
Green and red salsa
$1.50
Extra wing sauce
$1.50
Extra dressing
$1.50
Sandwiches & More
Buff Chix Wrap
$8.00
3 Beef Tacos
$8.00
3 Chicken Tacos
$10.00
3 Shrimp Tacos
$12.00
BLT
$8.00
Chix Quesdilla
$8.00
Cheese Quesdilla
$5.00
2 Chili Dawgs
$7.00
2 Plain hotdogs
$7.00
Cheeseburger with fries
$10.00
Turkey burger with fries
$11.00
Turkey cheeseburger with fries
$11.50
Cheese steak with fries
$11.00
Chicken speedy with fries
$12.00
Add L T O
$2.00
Add Lettuce
$1.00
Add onions
$1.00
Add tomato
$1.00
Add extra cheese
$2.00
No ff sub chips
No ff sub side salad
$3.00
Bar menu appetizers
Add chicken
$4.00
Basket of Fries
$3.50
Basket of onion rings
$6.00
Chicken fingers (4)
$4.00
Chicken wings (5)
$4.00
Empanada beef
$2.50
Extra dressing
$1.00
Extra wing sauce
$1.00
Mozzerlla stix (6)
$3.50
Nachos plain
$6.00
Nachos w/ Chicken
$10.00
Nachos w/ Chili
$8.00
Side salad ceaser
$5.00
Side salad house
$5.00
Two Beef Tacos
$3.50
Two Chicken Tacos
$4.50
Chicken wings 10 pc
$13.00
Chicken wing 15. Pc
$18.00
Brunch
Bing Wrap
$7.00
FT stixs
$7.00
2 eggs 2 pc meat homefries &toast
$7.00
shrimp 5 pc & grits martini
$10.00
Pops Pizza
$12.00
Sampler
$15.00
Fish n grits
$12.00
BF sandwich
$7.00
Side sausage 2pc
$3.50
Side bacon 2pc
$3.50
Side toast
$3.00
Side bagel
$3.50
Side English muffin
$3.00
Side homefries
$4.00
Omelette with homefries and toast
$7.00
Add 2 eggs
$4.00
Add cheese
$1.00
Add hot sauce
$1.00
Add lemon
$1.00
Add one piece fried fish
$9.00
Add 5 fried shrimp
$7.00
3 chx finger and 1 waffle
$14.00
1 waffle
$5.50
2 pancakes
$5.50
Morning Beverages
$3.50
Glass mimosa
$5.00
Bottomless mimosa
$50.00
Bottle of brut comes with 1 craft
$30.00
Top shelf mimosa comes with 2 craft
$70.00
Added cranberry craft
$6.00
Added orange juice craft
$6.00
Added pineapple juice
$6.00
1 French toast
$5.00
Thirsty thursday
Appletini
Cosmo
Citron Vodka Triple Sec Cranberry Juice Sour Mix
Cuba Libre
Dirty Cosmo
Espresso Martini
Flavored Lemonade
Lemon drop
Margarita
Rum Punch
Sex on the beach
Tequila Sunrise
Stoli
Grey Goose
Titos
New Amsterdam
House Vodka
Buffalo Trace
EH Taylor BRBN
Tullamore Irsh Wsky
Don Julio 1942
Termana
Yave
Butterfly Tequila
Cenote
Casamigos
Captain Morgan
Coconut Rum
House Rum
DonQ Passn
DonQ Pineapple
Specialty Cocktails
Bing Bong
$11.00
Cherry bomb drink
$6.00
Cherry bomb SHOT
$3.00
Cherry cheesecake
$11.00
Cherry Cola
$11.00
Cram Sesh
$11.00
Da Bomb
$11.00
Don Da Biz
$11.00
Downtown Cider
$11.00
Fine Azz Apple
$11.00
FYL House
$11.00
FYL Premium
$11.00
Henny Vibes
$11.00
Jones Way
$11.00
Man Cave
$11.00
Painkiller
$11.00
Swirl Martini
$11.00
$3 House Cocktails
$3.00
$4 house Cocktails
$4.00
December Drinks
Base Spirit Bottles
Base Wines
Premium Spirit Bottles
Bel Air
$150.00
Buffalo Trace Brbn Bttle Srvc
$150.00
C'enote Anejo Bottle Srvc
$175.00
C'enote Reposado Bottle Service
$200.00
casa azul
$400.00
Casamigo Anejo Bottle Service
$250.00
Casamigo Blanco Bottle Service 750ml
$150.00
Casamigo Repo Bottle Service 750
$200.00
Casmigo reposado 1.75
$900.00
Chandon Moet Bottle Service
$200.00
Don Julio 1942 Bttle Srvc
$350.00
EH Taylor Bttle Srvc
$200.00
Grey Goose Bottle Service
$175.00
Hancock Rsrve Bttle Srvc
$175.00
Henny Bottle Service
$200.00
Manager Special
$999.00
Moet Rose'
$150.00
Patron Bottle Srvc
$150.00
teremana Tequila
$150.00
Titos 1L
$150.00
Villa One Teq Bottle Srvc
$175.00
Yave Blanco Teq Bottle Srvc
$150.00
Yave Reposado Teq Bttle Srvc
$175.00
KT New List
Jagermeister
Amaretto
Food specials
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
