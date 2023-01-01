A map showing the location of Legacy Smokehouse - Newest 3987 Main StreetView gallery

Legacy Smokehouse - Newest 3987 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

3987 Main Street

Hilliard, OH 43026

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Two Step Sandwich

$14.00

Trinity Sandwich

$15.00

Sliders

$4.00

Bulk Meat

Brisket - Half Pound

$15.00

Brisket - One Pound

$30.00

Brisket - 1.5 Pound

$45.00

Brisket - 2 Pound

$50.00

Pulled Pork - Half Pound

$9.00

Pulled Pork - One Pound

$18.00

Pulled Pork - 1.5 Pound

$27.00

Pulled Pork - 2 Pound

$36.00

Smoked Turkey - Half Pound

$9.00

Smoked Turkey - One Pound

$18.00

Smoked Turkey - 1.5 Pound

$27.00

Smoked Turkey - 2 Pound

$36.00

Smoked Chicken - Half Pound

$9.00

Smoked Chicken - One Pound

$18.00

Smoked Chicken - 1.5 Pound

$27.00

Smoked Chicken - 2 Pound

$36.00

Jalapeño/Cheddar Link

$6.00

Smoked Sausage Link

$6.00

Lil Tex

Lil Tex

$41.00

Haystack

Brisket Haystack

$12.00

Pork Haystack

$12.00

Salads

Entree Salad

$12.00

Ribs

Baby Back Ribs - Half Pound

$10.00

Baby Back Ribs - One Pound

$20.00

Baby Back Ribs - 1.5 Pound

$30.00

Baby Back Ribs - 2 Pound

$40.00

Beef Rib - One Pound

$30.00

Beef Rib - 1.5 Pound

$40.00

Beef Rib - 2 Pound

$50.00

Kids Meal

Kiddo Slider Meal

$5.00

Kiddo Mini Haystack Meal

$5.00

Sides

Single- Mac

$4.00

Single- Pit Beans

$4.00

Single- Corn

$4.00

Single- Slaw

$4.00

Single-Green Beans

$4.00

Pint- Mac

$8.00

Pint- Corn

$8.00

Pint- Pit Beans

$8.00

Pint- Chipotle-Cilantro Coleslaw

$8.00

Pint- Green Beans

$8.00

Family- Mac

$12.00

Family- Pit Beans

$12.00

Family- Corn

$12.00

Family- Slaw

$12.00

Family-Green Beans

$12.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Fountain/NA Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Alcohol

Beer

$5.00

Cider

$5.00

Topo chico

$5.00

Slushy

$10.00

Old fashioned

$12.00

Rye pour

$4.00

Bourbon pour

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3987 Main Street, Hilliard, OH 43026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

