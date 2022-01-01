Main picView gallery

Legacy Restaurant & Lounge

216 East Plume Street

Norfolk, VA 23510

APPETIZERS

Beef Sliders

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp Basket

$11.00

House Salad Crispy

$6.00

House Salad Grilled

$6.00

Lumpia

$9.00

Salmon Bites

$10.00

Steak Bites

$7.00

Vegan Sliders

$10.00

Wings

$9.00

ENTREES

Rasta Pasta Chicken

$18.00

Rasta Pasta Shrimp

$18.00

Rasta Pasta Steak

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Fried Catfish

$16.00

Fried Flounder

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Honey Glaze Jerk Salmon

$20.00

PLATTERS

BLACK PLATTER

$150.00

The HIGHS AND THE LOWS

$180.00

SIDES

Side 4 Cheese Mac

$3.00

Side Asarugus

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Crab Mac

$3.00

Side Fried Cabbage

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Dirty Rice

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

HOOKED ON YOU

HOOKED ON YOU

$30.00

THEM HOT THINGS

$5.00

Champagne

DOM PERIGNON

$500.00

BLACK BOTTLE

MOET

$150.00

GREEN BOTTLE

MIMOSA

STELLA

$25.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT

$4.00

BURNETT'S

$4.00

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

NEW AMSTERDAM

$9.00

STOLICHNAYA

$7.00

TITO'S

$4.00

CIROC

$4.00

BELVEDERE

$11.00

Gin

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$11.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

INDOGGO

$11.00

HENDRICKS

$8.00

Rum

BARCARDI SILVER

$9.00

BARCARDI GOLD

$9.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN PRIVATE STOCK

$11.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM

$8.00

MALIBU COCONUT

$8.00

Tequila

PATRON SILVER

$7.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$7.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$7.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$7.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$7.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$7.00

DON JULIO 1942

$35.00

CLASE AZUL

$30.00

1800 SILVER

$4.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$4.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$4.00

LUNAZUL

$4.00

Whiskey

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$4.00

JAMESON

$4.00

BUCHANAN

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL

$25.00

JIM BEAM

$4.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

Bourbon

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00

WILD TURKEY

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

DEKUYPER SCHNAPPS

$1.00

TRIPLE SEC

$1.50

COGNAC

REMY MARTIN

$11.00

MARTELL

$10.00

D'USSE

$7.00

HENNESSY

$7.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

White Tea Shot

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Budlight Lime

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

LEGACY COCKTAILS

Between the Sheets

$10.00

Walk of Shame

$9.00

The Waterside

$10.00

Sex with the Bartender

$10.00

Tropical Orgasm

$11.00

Sloppy Seconds

$10.00

Mojo

$9.00

Sex on the Brain

$10.00

Leg Spreader

$10.00

Poppin Cherries

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

3/4 oz Amaretto, 3/4 oz Sloe Gin, 3/4 oz Southern Comfort, Orange juice

Appletini

$15.00

1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Vodka, 1/2 oz (1 part) Apple Schnapps / Calvados, 1/2 oz (1 part) Cointreau

Bloody Mary

$9.50

2 1/2 oz. vodka ; 3/4 c. · tomato juice ; 2 tbsp. lemon juice ; 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce ; 2. dashes hot sauce (optional)

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

1 Sugar cube, 1/3 oz Cognac, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, 3 oz Champagne

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

1 1/2 oz Vodka Citron, 1 oz Cranberry juice, 1/2 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice

Daiquiri

$8.50

1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Lime juice, 1/2 oz Simple syrup

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

2 oz Dark Rum, 3 1/3 oz Ginger Beer, Couple dashes of bitters

Gimlet

$8.00

Four parts Gin, One part sweetened Lime Juice

Greyhound

$7.00

It is comprised of grapefruit juice and vodka (or gin).

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$9.00

2 ounces light rum ; 2 ounces dark rum ; 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce passion fruit puree.

Lemon Drop

$7.00

2 ounces vodka ; 1/2 ounce triple sec ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce simple syrup.

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

½ fluid ounce vodka ½ fluid ounce rum ½ fluid ounce gin ½ fluid ounce tequila ½ fluid ounce triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) 1 fluid ounce sweet and sour mix 1 fluid ounce cola, or to taste 1 lemon slice

Madras

$7.00

The refreshing drink is made with vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice and lime garnish.

Mai Tai

$9.00

1 1/2 oz White rum, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice, 1/2 oz Orange curacao, 1/2 oz Orgeat syrup, 3/4 oz Dark rum

Manhattan

$10.00

2 oz Rye or Canadian whisky, 3/4 oz Sweet red vermouth, Dash Angostura bitters, Maraschino cherry (Garnish)

Margarita

$9.00

1 oz Cointreau, 1 oz Lime juice, 2 oz Tequila

Martini

$10.00

1/2 oz (1 part) Dry vermouth, 3 oz (6 parts) Gin

Mimosa

$7.00

2 1/2 oz (1 part) Champagne, 2 1/2 oz (1 part) Orange juice

Mint Julep

$9.00

1 teaspoon Powdered sugar, 2 oz. Bourbon whiskey, 2 teaspoons Water, 4 Mint leaves

Mojito

$9.00

1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Fresh lime juice, 2 teaspoons Sugar, 6 leaves of Mint, Soda Water

Mudslide

$9.00

1 ounce vodka ; 1 ounce coffee liqueur ; 1 ounce Baileys Irish cream ; 1 1/2 ounces heavy cream

Old Fashioned

$8.00

1 1/2 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey, 1 Sugar cube, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, Few dashes plain water

Rob Roy

$9.00

1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky, 5/6 oz Sweet Vermouth, Dash Angostura Bitters

Sazerac

$7.00

1 1/2 oz Rye whiskey or Cognac, 1/4 oz Absinthe, One sugar cube, Three dashes Peychaud's Bitters

Screwdriver

$9.00

1 3/4 oz (1 part) Vodka, 3 1/2 oz (2 parts) Orange juice

Sea Breeze

$8.00

1 1/3 oz Vodka, 1 oz Grapefruit juice, 4 oz Cranberry juice

Sidecar

$10.00

2 oz Cognac, 3/4 oz Lemon juice, 3/4 oz Triple sec

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Tequila, 1/2 oz (1 part) Grenadine syrup, 3 oz (6 parts) Orange juice

Tom Collins

$7.00

2 ounces London dry gin ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce simple syrup ; Club soda, to top ; lemon wheel

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

2 oz. bourbon · 0.75 oz. lemon juice · 0.75 oz. simple syrup · 6-8 mint leaves · 1 lemon peel, about 2” or so

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Bourbon whiskey, 1 dash egg white, 1 oz (2 parts) Fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz (1 part) Gomme syrup

White Russian

$6.00

1 2/3 oz (5 parts) Vodka, 1 oz (3 parts) Fresh cream, 2/3 oz (2 parts) Coffee liqueur

Moscow Mule

$11.00

1 1/2 oz Vodka, 1/6 oz Lime juice, 4 oz Ginger beer

Strawberry Mule

$11.00

1/3 cup sugar ; 1/3 cup water ; 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries ; 2 tablespoons lime juice ; 3 ounces vodka

Bourbon Mule

$11.00

1 ½ ounces bourbon · 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice · ½ cup light ginger beer, such as Fever-Tree Naturally Light · 1 fresh mint sprig · 1 lime slice

Peach Mule

$11.00

1/4 c. peach nectar or juice · 1/4 c. ginger beer · 2 oz. (2 shots) good quality vodka · 1/2 oz. lime juice (juice of 1/2 lime) ..

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

1 1/3 oz Cranberry juice, 1 1/3 oz Orange juice, 1 1/3 oz Vodka, 2/3 oz Peach schnapps

SEX IN THE DRIVEWAY

$7.00

1oz Peach Schnapps 1oz Blue curacao 2oz Vodka Sprite Lemon Garnish

BAY BREEZE

$7.00

1.5 oz Vodka 3oz Cran Juice 1.5oz pineapple juice or lemon garnish

BLUE MOTORCYCLE

$13.00

4PLAY

4PLAY

$4.00

BOTTLE WATER

Bottled Water

$3.00

RED BULL

RED BULL

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

COCKTAILS

PASSION FRUIT RUM PUNCH **

$12.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$12.00

BLACK CHERRY LIMEADE

$10.00

BAHAMA MAMA ***

$13.00

MAI TAI **

$13.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN ***

$13.00

PAIN KILLER

ROYAL PEACH

$13.00

SIDE CAR

$12.00

LEGACY LEMONADE

$12.00

LEGACY LONG ISLAND ICED TEA (LIIT)

$15.00

ISLAND BREEZE ***

$13.00

GEORGIA PEACH

$10.00

MANGO RUM PUNCH

$12.00
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Upscale Cafe' & Lounge takes pride in delivering our customers the highest quality foods and service. All presented in a clean and relaxing atmosphere. We are a nondiscriminatory establishment and would love for you to join the Upscale family today.

216 East Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510

Directions

