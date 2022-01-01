Legacy Restaurant & Lounge
No reviews yet
216 East Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
ENTREES
SIDES
HOOKED ON YOU
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
COGNAC
Green Tea Shot
White Tea Shot
LEGACY COCKTAILS
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
3/4 oz Amaretto, 3/4 oz Sloe Gin, 3/4 oz Southern Comfort, Orange juice
Appletini
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Vodka, 1/2 oz (1 part) Apple Schnapps / Calvados, 1/2 oz (1 part) Cointreau
Bloody Mary
2 1/2 oz. vodka ; 3/4 c. · tomato juice ; 2 tbsp. lemon juice ; 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce ; 2. dashes hot sauce (optional)
Blueberry Vodka Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
1 Sugar cube, 1/3 oz Cognac, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, 3 oz Champagne
Cosmopolitan
1 1/2 oz Vodka Citron, 1 oz Cranberry juice, 1/2 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
Daiquiri
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Lime juice, 1/2 oz Simple syrup
Dark 'N Stormy
2 oz Dark Rum, 3 1/3 oz Ginger Beer, Couple dashes of bitters
Gimlet
Four parts Gin, One part sweetened Lime Juice
Greyhound
It is comprised of grapefruit juice and vodka (or gin).
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
2 ounces light rum ; 2 ounces dark rum ; 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce passion fruit puree.
Lemon Drop
2 ounces vodka ; 1/2 ounce triple sec ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce simple syrup.
Long Island Iced Tea
½ fluid ounce vodka ½ fluid ounce rum ½ fluid ounce gin ½ fluid ounce tequila ½ fluid ounce triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) 1 fluid ounce sweet and sour mix 1 fluid ounce cola, or to taste 1 lemon slice
Madras
The refreshing drink is made with vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice and lime garnish.
Mai Tai
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice, 1/2 oz Orange curacao, 1/2 oz Orgeat syrup, 3/4 oz Dark rum
Manhattan
2 oz Rye or Canadian whisky, 3/4 oz Sweet red vermouth, Dash Angostura bitters, Maraschino cherry (Garnish)
Margarita
1 oz Cointreau, 1 oz Lime juice, 2 oz Tequila
Martini
1/2 oz (1 part) Dry vermouth, 3 oz (6 parts) Gin
Mimosa
2 1/2 oz (1 part) Champagne, 2 1/2 oz (1 part) Orange juice
Mint Julep
1 teaspoon Powdered sugar, 2 oz. Bourbon whiskey, 2 teaspoons Water, 4 Mint leaves
Mojito
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Fresh lime juice, 2 teaspoons Sugar, 6 leaves of Mint, Soda Water
Mudslide
1 ounce vodka ; 1 ounce coffee liqueur ; 1 ounce Baileys Irish cream ; 1 1/2 ounces heavy cream
Old Fashioned
1 1/2 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey, 1 Sugar cube, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, Few dashes plain water
Rob Roy
1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky, 5/6 oz Sweet Vermouth, Dash Angostura Bitters
Sazerac
1 1/2 oz Rye whiskey or Cognac, 1/4 oz Absinthe, One sugar cube, Three dashes Peychaud's Bitters
Screwdriver
1 3/4 oz (1 part) Vodka, 3 1/2 oz (2 parts) Orange juice
Sea Breeze
1 1/3 oz Vodka, 1 oz Grapefruit juice, 4 oz Cranberry juice
Sidecar
2 oz Cognac, 3/4 oz Lemon juice, 3/4 oz Triple sec
Tequila Sunrise
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Tequila, 1/2 oz (1 part) Grenadine syrup, 3 oz (6 parts) Orange juice
Tom Collins
2 ounces London dry gin ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce simple syrup ; Club soda, to top ; lemon wheel
Whiskey Smash
2 oz. bourbon · 0.75 oz. lemon juice · 0.75 oz. simple syrup · 6-8 mint leaves · 1 lemon peel, about 2” or so
Whiskey Sour
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Bourbon whiskey, 1 dash egg white, 1 oz (2 parts) Fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz (1 part) Gomme syrup
White Russian
1 2/3 oz (5 parts) Vodka, 1 oz (3 parts) Fresh cream, 2/3 oz (2 parts) Coffee liqueur
Moscow Mule
1 1/2 oz Vodka, 1/6 oz Lime juice, 4 oz Ginger beer
Strawberry Mule
1/3 cup sugar ; 1/3 cup water ; 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries ; 2 tablespoons lime juice ; 3 ounces vodka
Bourbon Mule
1 ½ ounces bourbon · 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice · ½ cup light ginger beer, such as Fever-Tree Naturally Light · 1 fresh mint sprig · 1 lime slice
Peach Mule
1/4 c. peach nectar or juice · 1/4 c. ginger beer · 2 oz. (2 shots) good quality vodka · 1/2 oz. lime juice (juice of 1/2 lime) ..
SEX ON THE BEACH
1 1/3 oz Cranberry juice, 1 1/3 oz Orange juice, 1 1/3 oz Vodka, 2/3 oz Peach schnapps
SEX IN THE DRIVEWAY
1oz Peach Schnapps 1oz Blue curacao 2oz Vodka Sprite Lemon Garnish
BAY BREEZE
1.5 oz Vodka 3oz Cran Juice 1.5oz pineapple juice or lemon garnish
BLUE MOTORCYCLE
BOTTLE WATER
RED BULL
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
White Tea Shot
Jolly Rancher
Legacy Cocktails
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
3/4 oz Amaretto, 3/4 oz Sloe Gin, 3/4 oz Southern Comfort, Orange juice
Appletini
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Vodka, 1/2 oz (1 part) Apple Schnapps / Calvados, 1/2 oz (1 part) Cointreau
Bloody Mary
2 1/2 oz. vodka ; 3/4 c. · tomato juice ; 2 tbsp. lemon juice ; 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce ; 2. dashes hot sauce (optional)
Blueberry Vodka Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
1 Sugar cube, 1/3 oz Cognac, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, 3 oz Champagne
Cosmopolitan
1 1/2 oz Vodka Citron, 1 oz Cranberry juice, 1/2 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
Daiquiri
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Lime juice, 1/2 oz Simple syrup
Dark 'N Stormy
2 oz Dark Rum, 3 1/3 oz Ginger Beer, Couple dashes of bitters
Gimlet
Four parts Gin, One part sweetened Lime Juice
Greyhound
It is comprised of grapefruit juice and vodka (or gin).
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
2 ounces light rum ; 2 ounces dark rum ; 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce passion fruit puree.
Lemon Drop
2 ounces vodka ; 1/2 ounce triple sec ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce simple syrup.
Long Island Iced Tea
½ fluid ounce vodka ½ fluid ounce rum ½ fluid ounce gin ½ fluid ounce tequila ½ fluid ounce triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) 1 fluid ounce sweet and sour mix 1 fluid ounce cola, or to taste 1 lemon slice
Madras
The refreshing drink is made with vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice and lime garnish.
Mai Tai
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice, 1/2 oz Orange curacao, 1/2 oz Orgeat syrup, 3/4 oz Dark rum
Manhattan
2 oz Rye or Canadian whisky, 3/4 oz Sweet red vermouth, Dash Angostura bitters, Maraschino cherry (Garnish)
Margarita
1 oz Cointreau, 1 oz Lime juice, 2 oz Tequila
Martini
1/2 oz (1 part) Dry vermouth, 3 oz (6 parts) Gin
Mimosa
2 1/2 oz (1 part) Champagne, 2 1/2 oz (1 part) Orange juice
Mint Julep
1 teaspoon Powdered sugar, 2 oz. Bourbon whiskey, 2 teaspoons Water, 4 Mint leaves
Mojito
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Fresh lime juice, 2 teaspoons Sugar, 6 leaves of Mint, Soda Water
Mudslide
1 ounce vodka ; 1 ounce coffee liqueur ; 1 ounce Baileys Irish cream ; 1 1/2 ounces heavy cream
Old Fashioned
1 1/2 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey, 1 Sugar cube, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, Few dashes plain water
Rob Roy
1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky, 5/6 oz Sweet Vermouth, Dash Angostura Bitters
Sazerac
1 1/2 oz Rye whiskey or Cognac, 1/4 oz Absinthe, One sugar cube, Three dashes Peychaud's Bitters
Screwdriver
1 3/4 oz (1 part) Vodka, 3 1/2 oz (2 parts) Orange juice
Sea Breeze
1 1/3 oz Vodka, 1 oz Grapefruit juice, 4 oz Cranberry juice
Sidecar
2 oz Cognac, 3/4 oz Lemon juice, 3/4 oz Triple sec
Tequila Sunrise
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Tequila, 1/2 oz (1 part) Grenadine syrup, 3 oz (6 parts) Orange juice
Tom Collins
2 ounces London dry gin ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce simple syrup ; Club soda, to top ; lemon wheel
Whiskey Smash
2 oz. bourbon · 0.75 oz. lemon juice · 0.75 oz. simple syrup · 6-8 mint leaves · 1 lemon peel, about 2” or so
Whiskey Sour
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Bourbon whiskey, 1 dash egg white, 1 oz (2 parts) Fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz (1 part) Gomme syrup
White Russian
1 2/3 oz (5 parts) Vodka, 1 oz (3 parts) Fresh cream, 2/3 oz (2 parts) Coffee liqueur
Moscow Mule
1 1/2 oz Vodka, 1/6 oz Lime juice, 4 oz Ginger beer
Strawberry Mule
1/3 cup sugar ; 1/3 cup water ; 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries ; 2 tablespoons lime juice ; 3 ounces vodka
Bourbon Mule
1 ½ ounces bourbon · 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice · ½ cup light ginger beer, such as Fever-Tree Naturally Light · 1 fresh mint sprig · 1 lime slice
Peach Mule
1/4 c. peach nectar or juice · 1/4 c. ginger beer · 2 oz. (2 shots) good quality vodka · 1/2 oz. lime juice (juice of 1/2 lime) ..
SEX ON THE BEACH
1 1/3 oz Cranberry juice, 1 1/3 oz Orange juice, 1 1/3 oz Vodka, 2/3 oz Peach schnapps
BLUE MOTORCYCLE
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Legacy Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
3/4 oz Amaretto, 3/4 oz Sloe Gin, 3/4 oz Southern Comfort, Orange juice
Appletini
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Vodka, 1/2 oz (1 part) Apple Schnapps / Calvados, 1/2 oz (1 part) Cointreau
Bloody Mary
2 1/2 oz. vodka ; 3/4 c. · tomato juice ; 2 tbsp. lemon juice ; 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce ; 2. dashes hot sauce (optional)
Blueberry Vodka Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
1 Sugar cube, 1/3 oz Cognac, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, 3 oz Champagne
Cosmopolitan
1 1/2 oz Vodka Citron, 1 oz Cranberry juice, 1/2 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
Daiquiri
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Lime juice, 1/2 oz Simple syrup
Dark 'N Stormy
2 oz Dark Rum, 3 1/3 oz Ginger Beer, Couple dashes of bitters
Gimlet
Four parts Gin, One part sweetened Lime Juice
Greyhound
It is comprised of grapefruit juice and vodka (or gin).
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
2 ounces light rum ; 2 ounces dark rum ; 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce passion fruit puree.
Lemon Drop
2 ounces vodka ; 1/2 ounce triple sec ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1 ounce simple syrup.
Long Island Iced Tea
½ fluid ounce vodka ½ fluid ounce rum ½ fluid ounce gin ½ fluid ounce tequila ½ fluid ounce triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) 1 fluid ounce sweet and sour mix 1 fluid ounce cola, or to taste 1 lemon slice
Madras
The refreshing drink is made with vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice and lime garnish.
Mai Tai
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1/2 oz Fresh lime juice, 1/2 oz Orange curacao, 1/2 oz Orgeat syrup, 3/4 oz Dark rum
Manhattan
2 oz Rye or Canadian whisky, 3/4 oz Sweet red vermouth, Dash Angostura bitters, Maraschino cherry (Garnish)
Margarita
1 oz Cointreau, 1 oz Lime juice, 2 oz Tequila
Martini
1/2 oz (1 part) Dry vermouth, 3 oz (6 parts) Gin
Mimosa
2 1/2 oz (1 part) Champagne, 2 1/2 oz (1 part) Orange juice
Mint Julep
1 teaspoon Powdered sugar, 2 oz. Bourbon whiskey, 2 teaspoons Water, 4 Mint leaves
Mojito
1 1/2 oz White rum, 1 oz Fresh lime juice, 2 teaspoons Sugar, 6 leaves of Mint, Soda Water
Mudslide
1 ounce vodka ; 1 ounce coffee liqueur ; 1 ounce Baileys Irish cream ; 1 1/2 ounces heavy cream
Old Fashioned
1 1/2 oz Bourbon or Rye whiskey, 1 Sugar cube, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, Few dashes plain water
Rob Roy
1 1/2 oz Scotch Whisky, 5/6 oz Sweet Vermouth, Dash Angostura Bitters
Sazerac
1 1/2 oz Rye whiskey or Cognac, 1/4 oz Absinthe, One sugar cube, Three dashes Peychaud's Bitters
Screwdriver
1 3/4 oz (1 part) Vodka, 3 1/2 oz (2 parts) Orange juice
Sea Breeze
1 1/3 oz Vodka, 1 oz Grapefruit juice, 4 oz Cranberry juice
Sidecar
2 oz Cognac, 3/4 oz Lemon juice, 3/4 oz Triple sec
Tequila Sunrise
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Tequila, 1/2 oz (1 part) Grenadine syrup, 3 oz (6 parts) Orange juice
Tom Collins
2 ounces London dry gin ; 1 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed ; 1/2 ounce simple syrup ; Club soda, to top ; lemon wheel
Whiskey Smash
2 oz. bourbon · 0.75 oz. lemon juice · 0.75 oz. simple syrup · 6-8 mint leaves · 1 lemon peel, about 2” or so
Whiskey Sour
1 1/2 oz (3 parts) Bourbon whiskey, 1 dash egg white, 1 oz (2 parts) Fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz (1 part) Gomme syrup
White Russian
1 2/3 oz (5 parts) Vodka, 1 oz (3 parts) Fresh cream, 2/3 oz (2 parts) Coffee liqueur
Moscow Mule
1 1/2 oz Vodka, 1/6 oz Lime juice, 4 oz Ginger beer
Strawberry Mule
1/3 cup sugar ; 1/3 cup water ; 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries ; 2 tablespoons lime juice ; 3 ounces vodka
Bourbon Mule
1 ½ ounces bourbon · 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice · ½ cup light ginger beer, such as Fever-Tree Naturally Light · 1 fresh mint sprig · 1 lime slice
Peach Mule
1/4 c. peach nectar or juice · 1/4 c. ginger beer · 2 oz. (2 shots) good quality vodka · 1/2 oz. lime juice (juice of 1/2 lime) ..
SEX ON THE BEACH
1 1/3 oz Cranberry juice, 1 1/3 oz Orange juice, 1 1/3 oz Vodka, 2/3 oz Peach schnapps
BLUE MOTORCYCLE
BOTTLED WATER
RED BULL
PINEAPPLE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
COCKTAILS
PASSION FRUIT RUM PUNCH **
MANGO MARGARITA
BLACK CHERRY LIMEADE
BAHAMA MAMA ***
MAI TAI **
BLUE HAWAIIAN ***
PAIN KILLER
ROYAL PEACH
SIDE CAR
LEGACY LEMONADE
LEGACY LONG ISLAND ICED TEA (LIIT)
ISLAND BREEZE ***
GEORGIA PEACH
MANGO RUM PUNCH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
Upscale Cafe' & Lounge takes pride in delivering our customers the highest quality foods and service. All presented in a clean and relaxing atmosphere. We are a nondiscriminatory establishment and would love for you to join the Upscale family today.
216 East Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510