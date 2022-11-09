Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legacy Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

25 Indiana Street

Jasper, IN 47546

Order Again

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

colossal shrimp with house-made cocktail sauce

Legacy Combo

$15.99

onion straws, cheese boulders, boneless wings, fried mushrooms

Sweet Onion Dip

$9.99

creamy Vidalia onion dip + pita chips

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

hand-breaded portobella mushrooms

Cheese Boulders

$8.99

breaded cheese bites with marinara

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Potato Skins

$10.99

classic skins topped with bacon and cheese, served with sour cream

Steaks

Sirloin (8oz)

$19.99

10oz center cut top sirloin

NY Strip (8oz)

$20.99

8oz boneless New York strip

NY Strip (12oz)

$26.99

12oz boneless New York strip

Ribeye (14oz)

$30.99

14oz boneless angus ribeye

Ribeye (18oz)

$35.99

18oz bone-in cowboy ribeye

Medallions (4oz)

$32.99

Three 4oz filet medallions

Filet (8oz)

$34.99

8oz end to end filet

Porterhouse (21oz)

$49.99

21oz bone-in porterhouse

Specialities

the Premium (8oz Filet + 1 Lobster Roll)

$44.99

8oz filet + lobster roll

the Surf & Turf (14oz Ribeye + 2 Shrimp Skewers)

$40.99

14oz ribeye + 2 shrimp skewers

the Land Lover (8oz NY + 1 chicken breast)

$29.99

8oz New York strip + chicken breast

the Sea Sensation (2 Lobster Roll + 2 Shrimp Skewers)

$31.99

lobster roll + 2 shrimp skewers

Not Steak

Blackened Chicken

$14.99+

blackened seasoned boneless chicken breast

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$14.99+

lemon pepper seasoned boneless chicken breast

Brown Sugar Pork Chop

$17.99+

twin bone-in glazed pork chop

The Sloppy Jimmy

$16.99

hand-breaded chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and peppercorn gravy

Blackened Salmon

$17.99

blackened seasoned salmon with creamy garlic aioli

Creamy Chicken Pasta

$14.99

house-made alfredo, cavatappi with grilled chicken

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.99

hand-breaded boneless chicken wings (Kansas City bbq or classic buffalo)

Steak Manhattan

$15.99

Handhelds

Legacy Burger (the moo)

$12.99

1/2lb burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Swiss Army Burger

$13.99

1/2lb burger with sauteed mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese and creamy garlic aioli

Steak 'n' Sliders

$14.99

filet medallions, onion straws, creamy garlic aioli, and swiss cheese on hawaiian rolls

Tenderloin

$11.99

breaded or grilled with pickles

Lobster Roll Entree (2)

$20.99

creamy lobster in a toasted, buttered roll

Legacy Chicken (the clucker)

$11.99

breaded or grilled chicken with pickles *optional: lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Kids

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Kids Alfredo (No Chicken)

$6.99

Kids Steak Slider

$10.99

ENTREE SALADS

House Cobb

$8.99

cheddar, tomato, onion, egg, crumbled bacon

A-la-carte

Extra Side

Individual Side Items

Extra Sauce

Additional sauces to complete your meal

Desserts

Collosal Ding Dong Cake

$15.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate (Paper)

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Savory steaks, seafood, burgers & more! Plus, enjoy soup and salad bar daily and breakfast buffet Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Location

Directions

