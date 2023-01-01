A map showing the location of Legal Remedy Brewpub 129 Oakland Ave.View gallery

Food

Appetizers

Southern Poutine

$13.00

Pub Nachos

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Smoked Wings 10

$15.00

Smoked Wings 5

$8.00

Hot Pretzel

$10.00

Buffalo Wings 10

$15.00

Buffalo Wings 5

$8.00

Fried Pimento Bites

$8.00

Reuben Egg Rolls

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Nacho Salad

$14.00

Southern Fried Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$10.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Pub Burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

KP’s Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Jailbird Sandwich

$14.00

Cuban

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Mains

Blackened Brisket

$17.00

Smokehouse Meatloaf

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Pork Schnitzel Holstein

$17.00

Sides

Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Reagan’s Cheeseburger

$8.00

Sauces

ranch

$0.50

bleu cheese

$0.25

honey mustard

$0.25

siracha honey mustard

$0.50

stout mustard

$0.50

pimento cheese

$1.00

creme fraiche

$0.25

buffalo

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

pepper jelly

$0.50

chipotle aioli

$0.50

tomato demi

$0.50

raspberry vin

$0.25

Tartar

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Merchandise

Merch (Copy)

Gavel

$25.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$30.00

LRB Glass

$5.00

T- Shirt

$20.00

Tin Tacker

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Rock Hills first ever Brewery and Brewpub

