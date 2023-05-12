Legend Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kick ass sandwich shop
Location
41-A George Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing - 337 King St.
No Reviews
337 King St. Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurant
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Charleston
No Reviews
145 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant