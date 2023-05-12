Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legend Deli

41-A George Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.50

Plain or Everything

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Bacon, sausage, or ham, scrambled egg, hash brown, grilled onion & pepper, pico de gallo, American cheese, tortilla

OG Sammie

$8.00

Bacon, sausage, or ham, egg, cream cheese, choice of plain or everything bagel

Rain the FUNK

Having trouble choosing? Let the LEGENDS at legend deli decide for you. Please inform us of any allergies.

Reuben Bagel

$8.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, egg, Ukrainian dressing, everything bagel

Ricotta Toast

$9.00

Whipped ricotta, fresh berries, local honey, basil, lemon, sourdough

VE Bagel

$8.00

Herb cream cheese, cheddar, heirloom, tomato, egg, plain bagel

Lunch

Legendary Sandwiches

B.E.C.

$12.00

Beef Bologna, fried egg, American cheese, pickled jalapeno, Dukes, seeded bun

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Shredded chicken, Buffalo sauce, Dukes, carrot, celery, shrettuce, tomato, seeded bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chopped grilled chicken thigh, Romaine, parmesan, rye crouton, Caesar dressing, Wrap

Chop Cheese

$14.00

chopped beef and pork, pimento cheese, grilled onion & jalapeno, shrettuce, tomato, hoagie

G.O.A.T.

$16.00

Black pepper turkey, whipped goat cheese, onion jam, arugula, roasted red pepper mayo, sourdough or rye

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream

In Da Club

$15.00

Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheddar, shrettuce, tomato, dijonaise, hoagie

Legend of Shia Le Beouf

$16.00

Roast beef, red wine braised onions, creamy horseradish, arugula, provolone, roasted garlic au jus, hoagie

Rain the Funk

***DINE IN ONLY***** NO ONLINE ORDERING PLEASE

Reuben Feffer

$16.00

Corned beef. sauerkraut, Ukrainian dressing, Swiss, seeded rye

Smash Burger

$15.00

(2) beef and pork patties, American cheese, caramelized onion, B&B pickles, SO GOOD sauce, seeded bun

Sweet Baby Jesus (VE)

$12.00

Shredded sweet potato, Cheerwine BBQ sauce, red cabbage and kale slaw, seeded bun

The Jabroni

$16.00

Tavern ham, Hot Sopressata, Genoa salami, whipped ricotta, tomato, red onion , pepper relish, shrettuce, house vinaigrette, hoagie

Up to no Gouda

$14.00

Grilled ham, smoked gouda, arugula, tomato, dijonaise, sourdough

Ham and Provolone

$13.00

Tavern Ham, Provolone, Dukes, lettuce tomato, hoagie

Turkey and Provolone

$13.00

Black pepper turkey, Provolone, Dukes, lettuce tomato, hoagie

Greens and Things

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Chopped chicken thigh, Romaine, rye crouton, parmesan

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, Arugula, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, chick pea, shaved parmesan, house vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Arugula, tomato red onion, hardboiled egg, cucumber, rye crouton, bacon, cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing

Hummus

$6.00

Rotating Hummus served with carrots and cucumber

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

In House made smoked pimento cheese served with sliced cucumber and carrot

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Grandma Cookie

$1.50

KIND Bar

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Peanut Mix

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Rice Krispy

$1.25

Meat Duet

$6.50

Meat Trio

$10.50

Charcuterie / Cheese

$12.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$1.00

Yerba Mate

$3.00

PRIME

$3.00

Body Armor

$3.00

Black Rifle

$3.00

Natalie's Orange

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Minute Maid

$2.00

Alani

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Urban Alchemy Cold Brew

$6.00

Urban Alchemy Nitro

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Kick ass sandwich shop

Location

41-A George Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

