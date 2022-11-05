Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello

review star

No reviews yet

2809 Via Campo Unit A

Montebello, CA 90640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Sando Combo
Jumbo Sando
2 Jumbo Tenders w/ Toast Combo

LHC Chicken Combo (w/ Side & Drink)

Jumbo Sando Combo

Jumbo Sando Combo

$15.50

Buns, 2 Jumbo Tenders, LHC Sauce, Pickle, Choice of Mac & Cheese or Coleslaw. Comes w/ Fries & Drink

2 Jumbo Tenders w/ Toast Combo

2 Jumbo Tenders w/ Toast Combo

$13.50

Comes w/ Fries & Drink

Leg & Thigh w/ Toast Combo

Leg & Thigh w/ Toast Combo

$13.50

1pc Leg & 1 pc Thigh. Comes with Fries & Drink

Legend Salad Combo

Legend Salad Combo

$14.50

2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, Romaine Salad, Cheese, Pickles, LHC Sauce. Comes w/ Fries & Drink

Loaded Tender Fries Combo

Loaded Tender Fries Combo

$16.50

2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries & Drink

Loaded Tender Mac & Cheese Combo

Loaded Tender Mac & Cheese Combo

$16.50

2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, Mac & Cheese, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries & Drink

LHC Chicken

Jumbo Sando

Jumbo Sando

$11.00

Buns, 2 Jumbo Tenders, LHC Sauce, Pickle, Choice of Mac & Cheese or Coleslaw.

2 Jumbo Tenders w/ Toast

2 Jumbo Tenders w/ Toast

$9.00
Leg & Thigh w/ Toast

Leg & Thigh w/ Toast

$9.00

1pc Leg & 1 pc Thigh.

Legend Salad

Legend Salad

$10.00

2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, Romaine Salad, Cheese, Pickles.

Loaded Tender Fries

Loaded Tender Fries

$12.00

2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles.

Loaded Tender Mac & Cheese

Loaded Tender Mac & Cheese

$12.00

2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, Mac & Cheese, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles.

Legend Wings

LHC Wings 6pcs

LHC Wings 6pcs

$11.00

Choose a hot level or flavor

LHC Wings 6pcs Combo

LHC Wings 6pcs Combo

$15.50

Choose a hot level or flavor

LHC Wings 12pcs

LHC Wings 12pcs

$20.00

Choose hot level or flavor

LHC Wings 12pcs Combo

LHC Wings 12pcs Combo

$24.50

Choose hot level or flavor

Party Tray

Legend Feast Pack

Legend Feast Pack

$33.00

Choose 2 Sides. 2 Thighs, 2 Drumsticks, 4 Jumbo Tenders, 4 Toasts

Tender Family Pack - 12pcs

$34.00

Choose up to 2 hot levels. 12 pcs jumbo tenders (this menu may take longer than usual to prepare)

Leg & Thigh Family Pack - 12pcs (6 Legs & 6 Thighs)

$34.00

Choose up to 2 Hot Levels. 12pcs (6 Legs & 6 Thighs), (this menu may take longer than usual to prepare)

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$7.50

*New Menu* French Fries with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese

1pc Jumbo Tender

1pc Jumbo Tender

$4.00

Choose hot level

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

6 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese Curds - Bite Size

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Corn Breaded Shrimp

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$6.00

6-7 Fried Jalapeno Poppers with Cream Cheese

Churro

Churro

$2.50

*New Menu* 1pc Churro (Caramel Filled)

Extra Garlic Toast

$1.50

Texas Toast

Extra Sauce

2oz side sauce

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Choose a Soda

Bottled Coffee

$3.00

Starbucks / Peet's

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Choose a Flavor

Perrier

$3.00

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.75
Green Milk Tea

Green Milk Tea

$4.75
Honey Black Milk Tea

Honey Black Milk Tea

$4.75
Honey Green Milk Tea

Honey Green Milk Tea

$4.75
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.25
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25
Strawberry Milk tea

Strawberry Milk tea

$5.25
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

Brewed Iced Tea

Classic Iced Black Tea

Classic Iced Black Tea

$4.25
Classic Iced Green Tea

Classic Iced Green Tea

$4.25
Honey Iced Black Tea

Honey Iced Black Tea

$4.50
Honey Iced Green Tea

Honey Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Fruit Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Tea

$5.00
Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$5.00
Peach Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$5.00
Grapefruit Iced Tea

Grapefruit Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced Blended

Mango Ice Blended

Mango Ice Blended

$6.00
Strawberry Ice Blended

Strawberry Ice Blended

$6.00
Taro Ice Blended

Taro Ice Blended

$6.00
Matcha Ice Blended

Matcha Ice Blended

$6.00
Milk Tea Ice Blended

Milk Tea Ice Blended

$6.00

Thai Tea Ice Blended

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made Fresh Every Time! Legend Hot Chicken is the chicken specialist with multiple locations in Southern California. We specialize in serving delicious Nashville hot chicken with many side menus. We are not fast food. We are fresh food! Your food is freshly made upon each order and can take up to 15-30 minutes. We also focus on fresh and high-quality ingredients. We make our own batter mix and bread the chicken in our restaurants.

Website

Location

2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello, CA 90640

Directions

Gallery
Legend Hot Chicken image
Legend Hot Chicken image
Legend Hot Chicken image
Legend Hot Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alondra's - Pico Rivera
orange star4.8 • 499
8746 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Alondras - A03 - Alhambra
orange star3.2 • 2,085
515 W Main St Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurantnext
Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte
orange star4.5 • 1,258
9847 Rush St South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurantnext
Crimson Coward - DOWNEY
orange star4.4 • 897
10405 Lakewood blvd downey, CA 90241
View restaurantnext
Comfort LA - DT LA
orange star4.0 • 2,012
1110 E 7th St Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Lasita Rotisserie & Natural Wine
orange star4.7 • 384
727 N Broadway Ste 120 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montebello

Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,771
125 N 6th St Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001408 - Montebello Plaza
orange star4.1 • 295
2567 Via Campo Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montebello
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston