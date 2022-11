(Combo#7) Nashville Burrito Combo

$13.99

Burrito w/ 2 PC Nashville Jumbo Tenders in Burrito + Coleslaw or Mac & Cheese of choice in Burrito + Fries + Drink Introducing the Legend Burrito with Nashville Heat! (As there are other ingredients in the burrito, in order not to mix too many flavors, we are not providing flavors other than Nashville heat for burritos.)