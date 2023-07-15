FOOD

Drinks

Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Mountain dew

$2.50

Mug RootBeer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Water

$0.00+

Kids drink

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar free

$4.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Pre Game

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Stadium Sliders

$8.00

Fried mac n Cheese

$10.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.00

Loaded nachos

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Onion Strings

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Chips and Dips

$6.00

Triple Play

$16.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Game Time

Chicken Fried CHICKEN

$12.00

Chicken Fried STEAK

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Texas Tender Sandwich

$11.00

All Star Burger

$10.00

Bacon Mac burger

$15.00

Black & Blu Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

TX Burger

$16.00

Fried Cheese Burger

$13.00

Wings

6 Piece BONE-IN Wing

$9.00

6 Piece Boneless

$9.00

10 Piece BONE-IN WIng

$14.00

10 Piece Boneless

$14.00

20 Piece BONE-IN Wing

$23.00

20 Piece Boneless

$23.00

Promo 5 piece Wing (promo card)

FREE FRIES (w/ wing purchase)

Sideline

Fries

$3.00

Onion Strings

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes NO Gravy

$3.00

House Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.00

Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Salads & Wraps

House

$8.00

Ceaser

$8.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Little League

Kids Chicken Sliders

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Boneless Bites

$5.00

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.00

Sweets

Brownie Ala Mode

$7.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Big Red Float

$5.00

Brownie

$6.00

A La Carte

Ranch

Ranch

$0.60

Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Blu Cheese

$0.60

Side of Queso

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$1.00

1 Chicken Tender

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Meat patty

$3.00

Grilled chicken sliced

$3.00

Mild Sauce

$0.60

Medium Sauce

$0.60

Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Asian Sauce

$0.60

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.60

Game Over Sauce

$0.60

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.60

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.60

Burger No Fries

$8.00

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.60

Marinara Sauce

$0.60

Texas Toast (1 slice)

$1.00

Barbeque Sauce

$0.60

Goldfish snack cup

$0.60

Wing Challenge

Wing Challenge!

$20.00

Online Orders

DT - Combos

#1 DT Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

#2 DT Texas Tenders Sandwich

$11.00

#3 6 Wings

$12.00

#3 6 Boneless

$12.00

#3 10 Wings

$17.00

#3 10 Boneless

$17.00

#4 Chicken Tenders

$11.00

#5 Wing & Tender Combo

$14.00

#6 All Star Burger

$11.00

Favorites

Chicken Fried CHICKEN

$12.00

Chicken Fried STEAK

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.00

Starters/Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Onion Strings

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Quesadillas

$9.00

Side Ranch

$0.60

Side Blu Cheese

$0.60

Side Mild Sauce

$0.60

Side Medium Sauce

$0.60

Side Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Side Asian Sauce

$0.60

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Side Game over Sauce

$0.60

Side honey BBQ sauce

$0.60

Side garlic parmesan

$0.60

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.60

Side Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.60

Sweets

Brownie Ala Mode

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Mountain dew

$2.50

Mug RootBeer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Little League

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken BItes

$6.00

Salads & Wraps

House

$8.00

Ceaser

$8.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Margaritas To-Go

24 oz

$8.00

32 oz

$11.00