- Home
- /
- Marshalltown
- /
- Legends American Grill
Legends American Grill
No reviews yet
2902 S CENTER ST
Marshalltown, IA 50158
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Breaded Mushroom
Hand breaded mushrooms fried crispy and golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Cheeseballs
Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries
Legends famous seasoned waffle fries smothered with our spicy homemade chili and melted queso cheese. Then topped with sliced jalapenos and diced onion. Served with ranch dressing.
Chips
House made salted tortilla chips.
Fajita Quesadilla
Fried PIckles
A generous portion of sliced pickles, hand breaded in our special blend of flour and spices, then fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Nachos
Choose between taco beef, shredded tequila chicken, or BBQ pork; loaded up on warm tortilla chips. Topped creamy queso, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Onion Rings
Sliced sweet onions sipped in buttermilk then lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with chipotle ranch dressing
Potato Wedges
Golden fried potatoes topped with warm crumbled bacon, creamy house made queso and diced green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Pretzels w/ Queso
Soft, fried Bavarian pretzel bites tossed in salt and served with our house made ranch dressing.
Sampler
Sampling sizes of onion rings, chicken tenders, tortilla chips, and pretzels with queso.
Spicy Spinach Dip
House made
Onion Ring (Vet.)
Wings
6 Wings
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.
12 Wings
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.
18 Wings
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces
6 Breaded Wings
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of rub or sauce.
12 Breaded Wings
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 2 rubs and or sauces.
18 Breaded Wings
Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces.
10 Boneless
Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.
20 Boneless
Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.
Burgers
Bobcat Burger
Two quarter pound beef patties with bacon strips, sauteed onions, and melted American, cheddar, jack, and swiss cheeses on top of shredded lettuce. Served on a toasted bun. (1.00 from each Bobcat Burger sold will be donated to Marshaltown High School Activities)
Breakfast Burger
Grilled seasoned pork burger topped with shaved ham, bacon strips, fried egg and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of maple syrup.
Buffalo Bleu Burger
Smothered with bleu cheese crumbles and spicy buffalo sauce, then topped with our house made bleu cheese dressing. Served on a toasted bun.
Build - A - Burger
Build it your way. Served with Legends waffle fries.
Legends Burger
Crisp bacon strips, sliced pepperoni, and shaved ham all smothered with melted jack cheese.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Topped with crisp bacon strips, melted cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and house made mac & cheese. Then drizzled with creamy chipotle ranch dressing. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Patty Melt
A classic, smothered with onions, american and swiss cheeses and served on toasted marble rye.
Ranch Burger
Topped with crisp bacon strips, and swiss cheese then covered with your choice of house made ranch dip or ranch dressing. Served on a toasted garlic sourdough.
Sweet Heat Habanero Burger
Grilled sesaoned pineapple, and sweet heat onions, all covered with melted ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a side of house made mango habanero sauce.
Texas Burger
Thin sliced beef brisket, bacon strips, and cheddar cheese topped with crispy fried onions and smothered in BBQ sauce. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Zesty Luau Pork Burger
Juicy seasoned pork burger topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce and melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun.
Chicken Sandwiches
BBQ Chix Melt
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with bbq sauce on toasted sourdough bread.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sand
Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce topped with melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun,
Cuban Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast smothered with shaved ham, melted swiss cheese, and fried pickles. Served with honey mustard on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Honey Pineapple Chicken
Flame grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, crisp bacon strips and melted jack cheese. Served on a toasted pretzel bun with a side of honey.
Kickin Rasp. Chicken
Juicy chicken breast grilled with jamaican jerk seasonings then topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, melted ghost-pepper cheese. Served with raspberry sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Sticky Chicken
Juicy breaded chicken breast with creamy peanut butter and sweet mixed berry sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, crisp bacon strips, and hand-breaded onion rings. Served on toasted marble rye bread.
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sand.
Tender, juicy pulled pork smothered with warm BBQ sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw. Served on a toasted bun,
Big BLT
Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise.
Breaded Tenderloin
BIG hand-breaded tenderloin fried golden brown. Served on a toasted bun.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket topped with sauteed peppers and onions and melted cheddar cheese on Texas toast. Served with a side of BBQ sauce
Grilled Tenderloin
Juicy seasoned grilled tenderloin. Served on a toasted bun.
Prime Philly ChzSteak
Succulent prime rib sliced thin and sauteed with onions and green & red peppers. Nestled in a toasted hoagie and smothered with melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of au jus.
Reuben
Tender thinly sliced corned beef smothered with grilled sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.
Ribeye Sandwich
10 oz ribeye steak seasoned and grilled to your specification. Served on a toasted bun.
Sirloin Sand. 10 oz
Tender 10 oz sirloin seasoned and grilled to your liking. Served on a toasted bun.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses. Smothered in buffalo and rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, creamy ranch dressing, shredded lettuce and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses.
Sweet Heat Habanero Wrap
Sweet and spicy sweet heat onions with chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce.
Specialties
Bufflo Tender Dinner
Juicy fried chicken tenders smothered in spicy buffalo sauce. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.
Country Fried Steak
Thin cutlet of beef, breaded and fried golden brown with mashed potatoes and smothered with velvety sausage gravy. Served with steamed broccoli.
Smothered Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and sauteed mushrooms and onions all smothered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with rice pilaf, steamed broccoli and a roll with honey buttter.
Tender Dinner
Tender, golden brown classic chicken tenders. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.
Fajitas
Steaks & Pork
16 oz Sirloin
Center-cut sirloin, seasoned and grilled to your specifications.
10 oz Sirloin
Center-cut sirloin, seasoned and grilled to your specifications.
6 oz Sirloin
Center-cut sirloin, seasoned and grilled to your specifications.
Ribeye 14 oz
Ribeye 10 oz
Full Rack Ribs
Large, meaty pork ribs slow baked for hours in our special marinade. Grilled and topped with your choice of sauce and served with Legends fries and coleslaw.
1/2 Rack Ribs
Large, meaty pork ribs slow baked for hours in our special marinade. Grilled and topped with your choice of sauce and served with Legends fries and coleslaw.
Riblet Dinner
Slow cooked with our special blend of marinade and spices then generously basted with your choice of sauce. Served with Legends waffle fries and coleslaw.
Seafood
Pasta
Cajun Chx Alfredo
Velvety Cajun alfredo sauce tossed with sauteed mushrooms and tender fettuccine pasta. Topped with seasoned grilled chicken.
Chix Brocc Alfredo
Tender fettuccine pasta and steamed broccoli tossed in creamy alfredo. Then topped with seasoned grilled chicken breast.
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Sauteed seasoned shrimp over fettuccine pasta tossed in our creamy garlic-wine sauce.
Mac & Cheese
A generous portion of creamy house made Mac & Cheese topped with bacon crumbles and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses.
Shrimp Brocc Alfredo
Sauteed seasoned shrimp over tender fettuccine pasta and steamed broccoli tossed in creamy alfredo.
Salad / Soup
Cobb Salad
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses all on a bed of fresh greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cup Soup
Fajita Salad
Fresh greens topped with grilled fajita vegetables, diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Served with a grilled seasoned lime, salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.
Large Soup
S.H. Hab. Chx Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, diced grilled pineapple, Sweet Heat Onions and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce and dressing of your choice.
Taco Salad
A crispy fried taco shell stuffed with fresh greens, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, and your choice of seasoned taco beef, shredded tequila chicken or BBQ pork. Served with salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.
Kid's Meals/Desserts
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Hamburger
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Pancake
Kid's Quesadilla
Kid's Tenders
Ala Mode
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Caramel Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Cinnamon Sugar Fry Bread
Fried Ice Cream
Legends Brownie Sundae
Legends Featured Pie
Legends Shortcake
Legends Sundae
Pecan Turtle Cheesecake
Raspberry Lava Cake
Brownie Bites
Kid's Shake/Malt
Small Sundae
Sides
Add
Applesauce
Baked Potato (after 4)
Broccoli
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Crinkle Fries
Cup of Soup
Extra Chips
Garlic Toast
Legends Fries
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Mashed Potato
Pineapple
Queso Bacon Broccoli
Queso Large
Queso Small
Ranch Dip Large
Rice Pilaf
Roll
Salsa Large
Side Br. Mushroom
Side Chili Cheese fries
Side Fr. Pickles
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Pasta-Palooza
Merchandise
Pachyderm
BBQ Pork Sand.
Tender, juicy pulled pork smothered with warm BBQ sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw. Served on a toasted bun,
Big BLT
Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise.
Breaded Shrimp Dinner
Breaded Tenderloin
BIG hand-breaded tenderloin fried golden brown. Served on a toasted bun.
Mac & Cheese
A generous portion of creamy house made Mac & Cheese topped with bacon crumbles and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses.
Patty Melt
A classic, smothered with onions, american and swiss cheeses and served on toasted marble rye.
Reuben
Tender thinly sliced corned beef smothered with grilled sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.
Soup & Salad
Taco Salad
A crispy fried taco shell stuffed with fresh greens, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, and your choice of seasoned taco beef, shredded tequila chicken or BBQ pork. Served with salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.
Party Appetizers
Party Beverages
Party Entrees
Widow Group
25.99 Menu
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We're Legends American Grill, and we're a premier bar and grill here in Marshalltown, IA. We believe in providing great food and a great staff for our customers, offering food challenges, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a full bar. We started this business to provide our community with great food in a welcoming atmosphere at a great price. We're looking forward to growing our business to continue to serve Marshalltown and the surrounding areas. We'd like to personally invite you to stop by and enjoy some wings, support our local school with the 'Bobcat Burger", or if you're brave, take "The Viper Challenge" or "The Monster Burger Challenge", today!
2902 S CENTER ST, Marshalltown, IA 50158