Legends American Grill

No reviews yet

2902 S CENTER ST

Marshalltown, IA 50158

Popular Items

Build - A - Burger
12 Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

Breaded Mushroom

$8.99

Hand breaded mushrooms fried crispy and golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Cheeseballs

$10.99

Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Legends famous seasoned waffle fries smothered with our spicy homemade chili and melted queso cheese. Then topped with sliced jalapenos and diced onion. Served with ranch dressing.

Chips

$4.99

House made salted tortilla chips.

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Fried PIckles

$8.99

A generous portion of sliced pickles, hand breaded in our special blend of flour and spices, then fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Nachos

$11.99

Choose between taco beef, shredded tequila chicken, or BBQ pork; loaded up on warm tortilla chips. Topped creamy queso, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sliced sweet onions sipped in buttermilk then lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with chipotle ranch dressing

Potato Wedges

$8.99

Golden fried potatoes topped with warm crumbled bacon, creamy house made queso and diced green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Pretzels w/ Queso

$9.99

Soft, fried Bavarian pretzel bites tossed in salt and served with our house made ranch dressing.

Sampler

$16.99

Sampling sizes of onion rings, chicken tenders, tortilla chips, and pretzels with queso.

Spicy Spinach Dip

$10.99

House made

Onion Ring (Vet.)

Out of stock

Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.

12 Wings

$18.99

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.

18 Wings

$25.99

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces

6 Breaded Wings

$12.99

Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of rub or sauce.

12 Breaded Wings

$20.99

Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 2 rubs and or sauces.

18 Breaded Wings

$27.99

Our traditional bone-in wings hand breaded and fried. Served with your choice of up to 3 rubs and/or sauces.

10 Boneless

$10.99

Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of rub or sauce.

20 Boneless

$19.99

Tender chunks of breaded chicken fried golden brown. Tossed in your choice of up to 2 rubs and/or sauces.

Burgers

All gourmet burgers served with Legends waffle fries.

Bobcat Burger

$15.99

Two quarter pound beef patties with bacon strips, sauteed onions, and melted American, cheddar, jack, and swiss cheeses on top of shredded lettuce. Served on a toasted bun. (1.00 from each Bobcat Burger sold will be donated to Marshaltown High School Activities)

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Grilled seasoned pork burger topped with shaved ham, bacon strips, fried egg and melted cheddar cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of maple syrup.

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$12.99

Smothered with bleu cheese crumbles and spicy buffalo sauce, then topped with our house made bleu cheese dressing. Served on a toasted bun.

Build - A - Burger

$9.99

Build it your way. Served with Legends waffle fries.

Legends Burger

$13.99

Crisp bacon strips, sliced pepperoni, and shaved ham all smothered with melted jack cheese.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$15.99

Topped with crisp bacon strips, melted cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and house made mac & cheese. Then drizzled with creamy chipotle ranch dressing. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Patty Melt

$12.99

A classic, smothered with onions, american and swiss cheeses and served on toasted marble rye.

Ranch Burger

$12.99

Topped with crisp bacon strips, and swiss cheese then covered with your choice of house made ranch dip or ranch dressing. Served on a toasted garlic sourdough.

Sweet Heat Habanero Burger

$13.99

Grilled sesaoned pineapple, and sweet heat onions, all covered with melted ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a side of house made mango habanero sauce.

Texas Burger

$16.99

Thin sliced beef brisket, bacon strips, and cheddar cheese topped with crispy fried onions and smothered in BBQ sauce. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Zesty Luau Pork Burger

$13.99

Juicy seasoned pork burger topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce and melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun.

Chicken Sandwiches

All chicken sandwiches served with Legends waffle fries.

BBQ Chix Melt

$14.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with bbq sauce on toasted sourdough bread.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sand

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce topped with melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun,

Cuban Chicken

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast smothered with shaved ham, melted swiss cheese, and fried pickles. Served with honey mustard on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Honey Pineapple Chicken

$14.99

Flame grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, crisp bacon strips and melted jack cheese. Served on a toasted pretzel bun with a side of honey.

Kickin Rasp. Chicken

$13.99

Juicy chicken breast grilled with jamaican jerk seasonings then topped with seasoned grilled pineapple, melted ghost-pepper cheese. Served with raspberry sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Sticky Chicken

$13.99

Juicy breaded chicken breast with creamy peanut butter and sweet mixed berry sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, crisp bacon strips, and hand-breaded onion rings. Served on toasted marble rye bread.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with Legends waffle fries.

BBQ Pork Sand.

$11.99

Tender, juicy pulled pork smothered with warm BBQ sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw. Served on a toasted bun,

Big BLT

$11.99

Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise.

Breaded Tenderloin

$12.99

BIG hand-breaded tenderloin fried golden brown. Served on a toasted bun.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked brisket topped with sauteed peppers and onions and melted cheddar cheese on Texas toast. Served with a side of BBQ sauce

Grilled Tenderloin

$12.99

Juicy seasoned grilled tenderloin. Served on a toasted bun.

Prime Philly ChzSteak

$18.99

Succulent prime rib sliced thin and sauteed with onions and green & red peppers. Nestled in a toasted hoagie and smothered with melted provolone cheese. Served with a side of au jus.

Reuben

$13.99

Tender thinly sliced corned beef smothered with grilled sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.

Ribeye Sandwich

$21.99

10 oz ribeye steak seasoned and grilled to your specification. Served on a toasted bun.

Sirloin Sand. 10 oz

$18.99

Tender 10 oz sirloin seasoned and grilled to your liking. Served on a toasted bun.

Wraps

All wraps served with Legends waffle fries. All wraps served with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken. Substitute diced steak for +2.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses. Smothered in buffalo and rolled in a warm flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

A warm flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, creamy ranch dressing, shredded lettuce and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses.

Sweet Heat Habanero Wrap

$11.99

Sweet and spicy sweet heat onions with chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce.

Specialties

Bufflo Tender Dinner

$14.99

Juicy fried chicken tenders smothered in spicy buffalo sauce. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Thin cutlet of beef, breaded and fried golden brown with mashed potatoes and smothered with velvety sausage gravy. Served with steamed broccoli.

Smothered Chicken

$15.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and sauteed mushrooms and onions all smothered with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with rice pilaf, steamed broccoli and a roll with honey buttter.

Tender Dinner

$13.99

Tender, golden brown classic chicken tenders. Served with creamy coleslaw and Legends fries.

Fajitas

Sizzling sauteed onions and peppers topped with your choice of diced steak, grilled chicken, sauteed shrimp, shaved prime rib, thin sliced brisket, or all vegetables seasoned with our house made fajita sauce. Served with fresh shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, grilled seasoned lime, jalapenos, house made salsa, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Brisket Fajita

$17.99

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Combo Fajita

$17.99

Prime Rib Fajita

$18.99

Shrimp Fajita

$14.99

Steak Fajita

$15.99

Veggie Fajita

$11.99

Steaks & Pork

Aged, hand-cut & served with your choice of sides and roll with honey butter.

16 oz Sirloin

$27.99

Center-cut sirloin, seasoned and grilled to your specifications.

10 oz Sirloin

$20.99

Center-cut sirloin, seasoned and grilled to your specifications.

6 oz Sirloin

$14.99

Center-cut sirloin, seasoned and grilled to your specifications.

Ribeye 14 oz

$29.99

Ribeye 10 oz

$23.99

Full Rack Ribs

$26.99

Large, meaty pork ribs slow baked for hours in our special marinade. Grilled and topped with your choice of sauce and served with Legends fries and coleslaw.

1/2 Rack Ribs

$16.99

Large, meaty pork ribs slow baked for hours in our special marinade. Grilled and topped with your choice of sauce and served with Legends fries and coleslaw.

Riblet Dinner

$13.99

Slow cooked with our special blend of marinade and spices then generously basted with your choice of sauce. Served with Legends waffle fries and coleslaw.

Seafood

Big Fish Dinner

$14.99

Blackened Honey Salmon

$20.99

Breaded Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Citrus Island Salmon

$20.99

Pasta

Served with toasted garlic bread.

Cajun Chx Alfredo

$16.99

Velvety Cajun alfredo sauce tossed with sauteed mushrooms and tender fettuccine pasta. Topped with seasoned grilled chicken.

Chix Brocc Alfredo

$16.99

Tender fettuccine pasta and steamed broccoli tossed in creamy alfredo. Then topped with seasoned grilled chicken breast.

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Sauteed seasoned shrimp over fettuccine pasta tossed in our creamy garlic-wine sauce.

Mac & Cheese

$12.99

A generous portion of creamy house made Mac & Cheese topped with bacon crumbles and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses.

Shrimp Brocc Alfredo

$17.99

Sauteed seasoned shrimp over tender fettuccine pasta and steamed broccoli tossed in creamy alfredo.

Salad / Soup

Cobb Salad

Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast with crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses all on a bed of fresh greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cup Soup

$2.99

Fajita Salad

Fresh greens topped with grilled fajita vegetables, diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Served with a grilled seasoned lime, salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.

Large Soup

$4.99

S.H. Hab. Chx Salad

Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, diced grilled pineapple, Sweet Heat Onions and shredded jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of mango habanero sauce and dressing of your choice.

Taco Salad

A crispy fried taco shell stuffed with fresh greens, diced tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, and your choice of seasoned taco beef, shredded tequila chicken or BBQ pork. Served with salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.

Kid's Meals/Desserts

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pancake

$5.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Tenders

$5.99

Ala Mode

$0.99

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$6.99

Caramel Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.99

Cinnamon Sugar Fry Bread

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Legends Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Legends Featured Pie

$6.99

Legends Shortcake

$4.99

Legends Sundae

$4.99

Pecan Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Raspberry Lava Cake

$6.99

Brownie Bites

$2.99

Kid's Shake/Malt

$1.99

Small Sundae

$1.99

Sides

Add

Applesauce

$2.99

Baked Potato (after 4)

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Extra Chips

$1.99

Garlic Toast

$1.49

Legends Fries

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Queso Bacon Broccoli

$3.99

Queso Large

$4.99

Queso Small

$2.99

Ranch Dip Large

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Roll

$0.99

Salsa Large

$2.99

Side Br. Mushroom

$4.49

Side Chili Cheese fries

$3.99

Side Fr. Pickles

$4.49

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Pasta-Palooza

Bacon Cheddar Cubes

$9.99
Bacon Beer Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Build - A - Pasta

$11.99

Snicker's Pie

$6.99

Merchandise

Beer Glass

$9.99

House Divided Shirt

$19.99

Key Chain

$4.99

Koozie

$1.99

Mask

$9.99

Stocking Hat

$13.99

Sweatshirt

$29.99

Trucker Hat

$17.99

Pachyderm

Soup & Salad

$8.99
Party Appetizers

Chicken Tender (40ct)

$59.99

Riblet (50 ct)

$69.99

Meat & Cheese Tray

$45.99

Veggie Tray

$39.99

Fruit Tray

$49.99

Boneless (60 ct)

$45.99

Boneless (90 ct)

$69.99

Wings (60 ct)

$59.99

Wings (90 ct)

$89.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Cheesecake (48ct)

$29.99

Cookie (24ct)

$23.99

Party Beverages

Soda 2.00

$2.00

Soda .99

$0.99

Party Entrees

Party Sandwich x30

$210.00

Party Salad x30

$30.00

Widow Group

Ala Carte

Biscuit & Gravy W.

$4.99

Classic Breakfast W.

$6.99

Mixed Fruit,Egg,Toast

$5.99

Pancakes Only W.

$6.49

Pancakes w/ Meat W.

$7.99

14.99 Menu

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Swiss Bcn Chicken Sand

$14.99

1/2 Cobb Salad

$14.99

17.99 Menu

Bobcat Burger

$17.99

Smothered Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.99

21.99 Menu

10 oz Sirloin

$21.99

Black Honey Salmon

$21.99

Brd. Chckn Mac & Cheese

$21.99

Cobb Salad

$21.99

25.99 Menu

1/2 Rack Ribs

$25.99

10 oz Sirloin

$25.99

Ribeye 10 oz

$25.99

Black Honey Salmon

$25.99

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$25.99

34.99 Menu

14 oz Prime Rib

$34.99

Ribeye 14 oz

$34.99

BBQ Platter

$34.99

Garlic Chkn & Shrmp Alfredo

$34.99

Smo. Chicken & Andouille

$34.99

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're Legends American Grill, and we're a premier bar and grill here in Marshalltown, IA. We believe in providing great food and a great staff for our customers, offering food challenges, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a full bar. We started this business to provide our community with great food in a welcoming atmosphere at a great price. We're looking forward to growing our business to continue to serve Marshalltown and the surrounding areas. We'd like to personally invite you to stop by and enjoy some wings, support our local school with the 'Bobcat Burger", or if you're brave, take "The Viper Challenge" or "The Monster Burger Challenge", today!

Website

Location

2902 S CENTER ST, Marshalltown, IA 50158

Directions

