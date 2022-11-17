Restaurant info

We're Legends American Grill, and we're a premier bar and grill here in Marshalltown, IA. We believe in providing great food and a great staff for our customers, offering food challenges, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a full bar. We started this business to provide our community with great food in a welcoming atmosphere at a great price. We're looking forward to growing our business to continue to serve Marshalltown and the surrounding areas. We'd like to personally invite you to stop by and enjoy some wings, support our local school with the 'Bobcat Burger", or if you're brave, take "The Viper Challenge" or "The Monster Burger Challenge", today!

